A pseudo-Legendary from Gen IV, Mega Garchomp is a Ground and Dragon type with a whole lot of potential. Garchomp has a great movepool and impressive stats, on top of being accessible, thanks to being featured in events like Community Day. Even before its Mega Evolution, Garchomp regularly comes up in our top counter recommendations. However, when you add Mega Evolution to the mix, the only Ground or Dragon Megas that can beat it for damage are Legendaries. As such, Mega Garchomp is one of the most anticipated Mega Evolutions yet to make its Pokémon Go debut. This is a raid you should be sure to prepare for and make the most of when it becomes available.

As the Season of Go presses on, Niantic has promised many raids in Pokémon Go. Although Mega Garchomp hasn't been announced yet, it's only a matter of time before it makes it Pokémon Go debut.

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Garchomp, focusing on two of its weaknesses: Ice and Dragon. However, Ice is a double weakness and most of the counter recommendations are Ice type as well.

Mega Abomasnow

Currently, the best Mega Pokémon to challenge Mega Garchomp with is Mega Abomasnow. This Grass and Ice type resists Ground type damage, but has a double weakness to Fire type moves, so dodging will be very important if your Garchomp knows Fire Blast. Fortunately, almost all of the counter recommendations are Ice type so it won't require coordination with your raid party. If you're bringing Mega Abomasnow to this fight, it should know Powder Snow and Weather Ball.

Mega Garchomp

While Ice is preferred, Mega Garchomp can make a solid lead for a Dragon based offensive against itself. Garchomp is weak to Dragon type moves, so moveset is important here, but it resists Fire type damage. You will want to coordinate with your raid party to make the most of the same type Mega Boost. Dragon Tail and Outrage is the ideal moveset for Mega Garchomp when facing itself.

Mega Latios

Another option for a Dragon based offensive is the Legendary Mega, Mega Latios. As a Dragon and Psychic type, it takes super effective damage from Dragon type moves, but it resists Fire type damage. You'll need to coordinate with your raid party to make the most of its Dragon type Mega Boost and your Mega Latios should know Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Latias with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Ice Beam

Mega Slowbro with Water Gun and Ice Beam

Mega Gyarados with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Charizard Y with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

What are the best counters for Mega Garchomp in Pokémon Go?

Mega Garchomp is a Dragon and Ground with access to Dragon, Ground, and Fire type moves. Its weaknesses include Ice, Dragon, and Fairy type, but Ice is a double weakness so that's where you want to focus your efforts.

Mamoswine

The best non-Shadow counter for Mega Garchomp is the Sinnoh Stone Evolution of Gen II's Swinub, Mamoswine. This Ice and Ground type has no useful resistances and a weakness to Fire type damage, but still manages to outperform every counter except Shadow Mamoswine and Shadow Mewtwo. Mamoswine and its line have been featured in events, including Community Day, and even as a Shadow Pokémon, so most active players have had the chance to add at least one to their collection. If you're bringing Mamoswine to this fight, Powder Snow and Avalanche is the ideal moveset.

Galarian Darmanitan

Another excellent counter is Galarian Darmanitan, the regional variant of Gen V's Darmanitan. This pure Ice type takes super effective damage from Fire type moves and offers no resistances relevant to this raid. Both variants of Darumaka have been featured in eggs and events. They share candy making them easier to power up, so most players have this Pokémon at their disposal. Ice Fang and Avalanche are the moves you'll want your Galarian Darmanitan to know when facing Mega Garchomp.

Weavile

Another Sinnoh Stone evolution, Weavile is a great choice for countering Mega Garchomp. It's a Dark and Ice type, so Fire type moves will hit extra hard and it has no useful resistances. Fortunately, Weavile is very accessible, with its first stage having been featured in many events and also being very common itself. If you're bringing Weavile to this fight, it should know Ice Shard and Avalanche.

Glaceon

The Ice type "Eeveelution", Glaceon performs very well against Mega Garchomp. It's a pure Ice type, so Fire type moves will deal super effective damage. Although it requires a Glacial Lure Module to evolve, Eevee has been in the game since day one and has been featured in many, many events, including Community Day, so there's really no good reason not to have at least one or two already powered up. Frost Breath and Avalanche is Glaceon's ideal moveset for this raid.

Mewtwo

Another excellent counter for Mega Garchomp is Gen I Legendary, Mewtwo. A pure Psychic type, Mewtwo brings no notable weaknesses or resistances to this fight. Despite being a Legendary Pokémon, Mewtwo has been featured in raids, the Pokémon Go Battle League, Special Research, and even as a Shadow Pokémon, so most active players have a couple already. Psycho Cut and Ice Beam are Mewtwo's ideal moves for this fight; however, if your Mewtwo knows Psystrike or Shadow Ball do not TM these moves away!!! Both are invaluable Legacy Moves that will require an Elite TM to get back.

Avalugg

Another great counter for Mega Garchomp is Gen VI's Avalugg. This pure Ice type takes super effective damage from Fire type moves, but can handle Dragon and Ground just fine. Avalugg can only be acquired via evolution and its first stage is not super common, but it was boosted during the last winter holiday event, so you might already have the resources to add this Pokémon to your raid party. If you do bring Avalugg to this fight, it should know Ice Fang and Avalanche.

Articuno

One of the Legendary Birds of Kanto, Articuno performs well against Mega Garchomp. As an Ice and Flying type, it is weak to Fire type damage, but super resistant to Ground type moves. Although it is a Legendary, Articuno has had many runs in raids and been featured in Special Research and the Pokémon Go Battle League, so most active players have had the chance to add it to their roster. Frost Breath and Ice Beam are Articuno's ideal moves for this fight.

Aurorus

Another strong counter for Mega Garchomp is a fossil Pokémon from the Kalos region, Aurorus. This Ice and Rock type takes super effective damage from Ground type moves, but is one of few Ice type counters that isn't weak to Fire type damage. Aurorus hasn't been available in Pokémon Go for long, but it was featured during the last Adventure Week, so there's a good chance you have one already. If you're bringing Aurorus to fight Mega Garchomp, Frost Breath and Weather Ball are the best moves for it to know.

Walrein

Originally encountered in the Hoenn region of Gen III, Walrein performs well against Mega Garchomp. It's an Ice and Water type, so it takes neutral damage from all of Mega Garchomp's moves. Walrein and its line have also been featured in multiple events, including a Community Day, so most active players have had the chance to catch and evolve whis Pokémon. Frost Breath and Icicle Spear are Walrein's ideal moves for this raid.

Cloyster

Kanto native Cloyster is another excellent choice for this raid. This Water and Ice type has no relevant resistances, but it also has no weaknesses Mega Garchomp can exploit. As a Gen I Pokémon, it's also been available in Pokémon Go since day one and featured in events and raids, so you've likely had many chances to catch and evolve it. If you're bringing Cloyster to fight Mega Garchomp, it should know Frost Breath and Avalanche.

Kyurem

Last but not least, Unova Legendary Kyurem is our final top counter for Mega Garchomp. This Ice and Dragon type takes super effective damage from Dragon type moves, but can handle Ground and Fire just fine. Kyurem has also had a few runs in raids and been featured multiple times in the Pokémon Go Battle League, so there's a good chance you already have one at your beck and call. If you're facing Mega Garchomp, your Kyurem should know Dragon Breath and Blizzard.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Mew with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Beartic with Powder Snow and Ice Punch

Lapras with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Meloetta with Quick Attack and Ice Punch

Regice with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Mr. Rime with Ice Shard and Ice Punch

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Ice) and Giga Impact

Porygon-Z with Lock-On and Blizzard

Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Vanilluxe with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Piloswine with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Togekiss with Hidden Power (Ice) and Dazzling Gleam

Feraligatr with Ice Fang and Ice Beam

Tapu Fini with Hidden Power (Ice) and Ice Beam

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Articuno with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Shadow Walrein with Frost Breath and Icicle Spear

Shadow Lapras with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Shadow Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Shadow Cloyster with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Piloswine with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Feraligatr with Ice Fang and Ice Beam

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

Note: This is absolutely a raid for Shadow Pokémon. Shadow Mamoswine and Shadow Mewtwo outperform every other Pokémon in the best counters list, including the Megas. The remaining Shadow Pokémon also perform on par with the other best counters.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Garchomp in Pokémon Go?

It is currently speculated that two top level trainers can beat Mega Garchomp under the best conditions; however, this is a Mega Raid, so the faster you beat it the more Mega Energy you earn.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost Mega Garchomp's Ground and Fire type moves

Wind will boost its Dragon type moves, as well as your Dragon type counters

Snow will boost your Ice type counters

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost your Fairy type counters

Questions about taking on Mega Garchomp in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on Mega Garchomp in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one ever was!