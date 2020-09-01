Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most difficult Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back! Here's everything you need to know about taking on Mega Venusaur in Pokémon Go.

What is Mega Venusaur in Pokémon Go?

The final evolution of the Grass and Poison type Kanto starter, Venusaur is one of the first Pokémon able to Mega Evolve in Pokémon Go. In the core games, when Venusaur Mega Evolved, it gained a new ability that effectively eliminated two of its weaknesses. While Pokémon in Pokémon Go don't have abilities, Mega Venusaur does boast a massive stat increase over Venusaur and proves to be a very challenging Raid.

What are the best counters for Mega Venusaur in Pokémon Go?

A Grass and Poison type, Mega Venusaur is weak to Fire, Psychic, Flying, and Ice type Pokémon. It is capable of dealing Grass and Poison type damage. This leaves room for a lot of really good counters.

Mewtwo

The Legendary Psychic type, Mewtwo is the top non-Shadow counter for Mega Venusaur. It has no relevant weaknesses or resistances for this Raid, but it can deal super effective Psychic type damage with Confusion and Psystrike. If you don't have a Psystrike Mewtwo or the Elite TM to spare, Psychic also works well.

Mega Charizard Y

Another Mega Evolution of a Kanto Starter Pokémon, Mega Charizard Y is an obvious choice for challenging Mega Venusaur - assuming you not only have a really strong Charizard, but also the Mega Charizard energy to spare. A Fire and Flying type, Mega Charizard Y takes quarter damage from Mega Venusaur's Grass type attacks. You'll want Fire Spin and Blast Burn for the moveset.

Mega Charizard X

Although Mega Charizard Y is better in this fight, if you already have a Mega Charizard X ready, it also makes for a great counter. As a Fire and Dragon type, it also takes quarter damage from Mega Venusaur's Grass type attacks. You'll also want your Mega Charizard X to know Fire Spin and Blast Burn for this Raid.

Reshiram

A Dragon and Fire type, Reshiram also takes quarter damage from Mega Venusaur's Grass type attacks. Although this Legendary Pokémon has had very limited availability, having been released during the early months of the global pandemic, but if you have one powered up, it makes for an excellent counter. Fire Fang and Overheat are the moves you'll want your Reshiram to know.

Moltres

The Legendary Fire and Flying type from the Gen I Kanto region, Moltres is an excellent counter for Mega Venusaur. It takes quarter damage from Mega Venusaur's Grass type attacks and has been available so often that many players have entire teams of Moltres. You'll want your Moltres to know Fire Spin and Sky Attack.

Latios

A Legendary Dragon and Psychic type from the Gen III Hoenn region, Latios makes for a great counter in this Raid. It takes half damage from Mega Venusaur's Grass type attacks and with Zen Headbutt and Psychic it can deal a lot of damage fast. Plus, it's been in Raids several times now, so you probably have at least one powered up.

Chandelure

A Gen V Ghost and Fire type from the Unova region, Chandelure takes half damage from Mega Venusaur's Grass and Poison type attacks, making it the first in the counter's list who resists everything Mega Venusaur can throw its way. If you participated in the Halloween Event and Pokémon Go Fest 2020, you probably have at least one or two powered up too. If you're bringing Chandelure to this Raid, you'll want Fire Spin and Overheat for the moveset.

Victini

A relatively new face to Pokémon Go, the Mythical Pokémon Victini can only be caught once by completing the Special Research: Rocket Straight to Victory during Pokémon Go Fest or the upcoming Special Research: Investigate a Mysterious Energy. Victini takes half damage from Mega Venusaur's Grass type attacks and is able to deal both Psychic and Fire type damage. Confusion and V-Create are the moves you'll want your Victini to know.

Ho-Oh

The Legenday Fire and Flying type mascot of Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Heart Gold, Ho-Oh takes quarter damage from Mega Venusaur's Grass type attacks. It can also deal Psychic, Flying, and Fire type damage. You'll want your Ho-Oh to know Extra Sensory and Brave Bird, but Fire Blast works very well too. Ho-Oh has been through Raids several times so plenty of players have at least one powered up.

Metagross

A Steel and Psychic pseudo-Legendary Pokémon that's been featured in its own Community Day, Metagross resists all of Mega Venusaur's attacks. Although it has seen widespread availability, it isn't higher on the recommendations because the moveset necessary, Zen Headbutt and Psychic are really a waste of a perfectly good Metagross. Metagross's best moveset is Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash, with Meteor Mash being its Community Day exclusive move. However, if you happen to have a Metagross that already knows its Psychic moveset, it will serve you well in this Raid.

Back ups?

While most players will have plenty of Pokémon from the top counters

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamthrower

Rayquaza with Air Slash and Aerial Ace

Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Staraptor with Wing Attack and Brave Bird

Espeon with Confusion and Psychic

Flareon with Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Moltres

Shadow Metagross

Shadow Entei

Shadow Exeggutor

Shadow Charizard

Shadow Zapdos

Shadow Salamence

Shadow Alakazam

Shadow Arcanine

Note: Shadow Mewtwo and Shadow Moltres out perform every other recommendation, including the Megas. Shadow Metagross and Shadow Entei perform at the same level as most of the Pokémon in the best counters list.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Venusaur?

Mega Raids are some of the most challenging fights in Pokémon Go and Mega Venusaur has insanely high defense. Fortunately, it is also weak to Shadow Mewtwo and many of the top Pokémon. This means you can technically take this Raid with a group of three top level Trainers. However, most players should aim for five to seven. On the plus side, Mega Venusaur doesn't do a ton of damage and most of its counters resist its attacks, so you won't need a ton of Revives and Potions.

Weather Conditions aren't too big of a concern for this Raid. Sunny/Clear weather will boost Mega Venusaur's Grass type attacks, but will also boost your Fire type counters, leveling the playing field. Cloudy weather will boost Mega Venusaur's Poison type attacks and Windy weather will boost your Flying and Psychic counters. On the off chance that you've got Snowy weather, that will boost Ice type counters, but otherwise, none of the potential Ice type counters can keep up with the Fire, Psychic, and Flying type.

Questions about taking on Mega Venusaur in Pokémon Go?

