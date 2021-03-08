Beginning Tuesday, March 16, 2021, the Therian forme of Thundurus will make his Pokémon Go debut in Legendary Raids . Although we've faced the Bolt Strike Pokémon in his Incarnate forme, his Therian forme has a few key differences. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this Raid. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories , so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Introduced in the Gen V games Pokémon Black and Pokémon White, the Forces of Nature are a Legendary Trio. Fans have also called them the Legendary Genies, the Kami Trio, and the Cloud Trio. They include Tornadus : the Cyclone Pokémon, Thundurus : the Bolt Strike Pokémon, and Landorus : the Abundance Pokémon. Landorus, the strongest of the three, was said to have stopped the other two from wreaking destruction across the Unova Region. In more recent times, the Mythical Pokémon, Meloetta was able to calm all three of the Forces of Nature to save the Unova Region from their destructive powers.

The Forces of Nature are also some of the select few Pokémon with multiple Formes. Normally seen in their Incarnate forms where they resemble genies, they can also take on a Therian forme where they resemble a bird, a dragon, and a large cat. Guides for the other Forces of Nature can be found here:

What are the best counters for Therian forme Thundurus in Pokémon Go?

As an Electric and Flying type, Therian forme Thundurus is weak to Rock and Ice type damage. He is capable of dealing Electric, Ghost, Fighting, and Dark type damage. Although he has access to the same movesets as his Incarnate forme, his attack is higher and his defense lower, meaning the potential counters perform a little different.

Rampardos

Source: The Pokémon Company

A fossil Pokémon found in the Sinnoh region, Rampardos is the best non-Shadow counter for either forme of Thundurus. With Therian forme Thundurus' increased attack, Rampardos outperforms Shadow Tyranitar as well. As a pure Rock type, it will take double damage from Thundurus' Fighting type move, but so do many of the best counters. It's readily available, as Cranidos, its first stage has been featured in events and Eggs. Smack Down and Rock Slide are the moves you'll want your Rampardos to know for this fight.

Rhyperior

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Rhydon, Rhyperior falls in just behind Shadow Tyranitar for this Raid. Thanks to the Rhyhorn Community Day, as well as other events, most players have at least one or two powered up. As a Ground and Rock type, it resists Electric type attacks, but takes double damage from Fighting. If you are bringing Rhyperior to this fight, you'll want it to know Smack Down and Rock Wrecker. If you don't have the Community Day exclusive move or the Elite TM to get it, Stone Edge can work, just not nearly as well.

Mega Abomasnow

Source: The Pokémon Company

Thanks to Therian forme Thundurus' stat changes, Mega Abomasnow performs considerably better in this Raid, even if you cannot coordinate the use of Ice type Pokémon with your fellow Raiders. As a Grass and Ice type, it takes half damage from Electric, but double from Fighting. If you're bringing Mega Abomasnow to this Raid, you'll want Powder Snow for the fast move and Weather Ball for the charged move.

Galarian Darmanitan

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although Galarian Darmanitan doesn't perform quite as well against Thundurus' Therian forme as his Incarnate forme, it is still one of the top counters and, unlike expensive Shadow Pokémon or a one off Mega evolution, it's easy to bring an entire team of Galarian Darmanitan to this fight. Although it is a Gen VIII Pokémon and a Regional Variant, both the Unovan and Galarian Darumaka are fairly common, having been featured in events and Eggs, so you probably have a couple already powered up. As a Grass and Ice type, it takes half damage from Electric, but double from Fighting. If you're bringing Mega Abomasnow to this Raid, you'll want Powder Snow for the fast move and Weather Ball for the charged move.

Terrakion

Source: The Pokémon Company

Pulling slightly ahead of Mamoswine, the Legendary Sword of Justice Terrakion performs quite well in this Raid. In addition to its three runs in Raids, it was also featured as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter, so most players have had a chance to add this Legendary to their collection. As a Rock and Fighting type, Terrakion takes half damage from Dark and double from Fighting. If you're bringing Terrakion to this fight, you want Smack Down and Rock Slide for its moveset.

Mamoswine

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another Sinnoh Stone evolution, Mamoswine performs very well in this Raid. As an Ice and Ground type, it takes reduced damage from Electric attacks, but double from Fighting. Having been feaured in a number of events, including Community Day, most players have a couple in their roster, as well as plenty of Candy for powering them up. If you're bringing Mamoswine to this fight, you'll want it to know Powder Snow and Avalanche.

Tyranitar

Source: The Pokémon Company

The pseudo-Legendary from Johto, Tyranitar makes a great counter for Therian forme Thundurus. Between Community Day, Raids, Eggs, and more, there's no good excuse not to have several Tyranitar. A Rock and Dark type, Tyranitar takes quad damage from Fighting, but it resists Dark and Ghost type attacks. You're going to want the Community Day Exclusive Move, Smack Down, paired with Stone Edge to get the best performance in this Raid; however a Tyranitar with Bite and Stone Edge will do.

Glaceon

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Ice type Eeveelution, Glaceon performs well against either forme of the Bolt Strike Pokémon. Eevee has always been very common and has been featured in events, including Community Day, so Glaceon are fairly easy to acquire, even if it needs a Glacial Lure Mod to evolve. As a pure Ice type, it doesn't bring any useful resistances to this fight and like many of the counters, it takes added damage from Fighting moves. Still, it's very accessible and will do added damage if paired with Mega Abomasnow. Frost Breath and Avalanche is the moveset you'll want your Glaceon to know.

Weavile

Source: The Pokémon Company

Yet another Sinnoh Stone evolution, Weavile performs very well in this Raid. As a Dark and Ice type, it will resist the Bolt Strike Pokémon's Dark and Ghost type moves, but it takes quad damage from Fighting. Fortunately, its first stage, Sneasal is very common and has been featured in multiple events, including a Special Research story, so odds are you have plenty of Candy for powering up your Weavile. If you do include Weavile in your roster, you'll want Ice Shard for its fast move and Avalanche for its charged move.

Landorus

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another of the Forces of Nature trio, Landorus performs well against Thundurus. Better still, Landorus just had another run in Raids, so most players had a chance to catch a few. As a Ground and Flying type, Landorus is one of the only counters that resists Fighting type attacks, on top of resisting Electric attacks, and he has no weaknesses Thundurus can exploit. Rock Throw and Rock Slide are the moves you'll want your Landorus to know for this Raid.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Gigalith with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Power Gem

Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Porygon-Z with Lock-On and Blizzard

Piloswine with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Articuno with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Aggron with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Pokémon

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Shadow Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Shadow Porygon-Z with Lock-On and Blizzard

Shadow Piloswine with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Articuno with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Shadow Aggron with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Note: Shadow Mamoswine and Shadow Weavile outperform every other Pokémon in the best counters list. Shadow Tyranitar, Shadow Mewtwo, Shadow Abomasnow, and Shadow Porygon-Z also perform on par with the other best counters. If you can coordinate with your fellow Raiders to bring Mega Abomasnow, it will boost the other Ice types on the field making them perform far better.

How many players does it take to beat Therian forme Thundurus?

While it is possible for top level players with the best circumstances to beat Therian forme Thundurus with just two players, if you're lower level, lacking the best counters, or dealing with tougher movesets, you will need more. Especially if the Thundurus you're fighting has Brick Break, you'll probably want to aim for five Trainers.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Rain will boost Thundurus' Electric type attacks.

Cloudy Weather will boost his Fighting type attack.

Fog will boost his Dark and Ghost type attacks.

Snow will boost your Ice type counters.

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost your Rock type counters.

Questions about taking on Therian forme Thundurus?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Therian forme of Thundurus? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one every was!