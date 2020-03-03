Best Accessories for iPhone XR iMore 2020

The iPhone XR is the most playful of the new iPhone models since it comes in an array of fun colors. Why not play up that spirited style with some awesome accessories? Of course, you'll want practical accessories as well. Here are some of the best accessories for your iPhone XR.

Time to accessorize

Accessories of all kinds enhance the iPhone experience. If I were buying an iPhone XR, I think I'd probably need to get those urBeats3 Earphones in the same color as my iPhone. These have excellent sound quality and great style for a wired headphone.

If you're a traveler, a Mophie Powerstation will come in handy during long drives and flights when there's no outlet easy at hand. And of course, everyone needs a good case to keep their phone safe from drops and scratches. We recommend the Casetify for its simple protection and fun design.

