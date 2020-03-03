Best Accessories for iPhone XR iMore 2020
The iPhone XR is the most playful of the new iPhone models since it comes in an array of fun colors. Why not play up that spirited style with some awesome accessories? Of course, you'll want practical accessories as well. Here are some of the best accessories for your iPhone XR.
- Match your headphones to your iPhone: urBeats3 Earphones with Lightning Connector
- Colorful power: Paraflex charging cables
- Get a grip: Case-Mate Rings
- Stop cable fraying: Cord Munchers
- Portable wireless charging: Mophie Powerstation Wireless
- Clear, fun protection: Casetify Case
- Protect the screen: Maxboost Screen Protectors
- Wall charger: Anker Quick Charge 3.0
- Wireless speaker: iFox Bluetooth Speaker
Apple's partner Beats is releasing new earbuds to match the new colors of the iPhone XR. If you want an upgrade from the EarPods that come packaged with the iPhone, but you don't want to go wireless, this is a great option.
Paracable makes braided charging cables that are MFI certified and are just plain fun to look at. I own and love these. I guess my kids did too, since they stole most of them.
Stick one of these rings on the back of your iPhone XR or its case, and you'll be far less likely to drop your phone. It doubles as a stand when you want to watch a movie on that edge-to-edge screen.
These little critters will keep you from bending and damaging your charging cord. It covers and protects the most vulnerable part of the cord, where it tends to fray.
Charge your iPhone XR or any Qi-enable device on the go with this portable 10,000mAh battery from Mophie. You can charge your wired devices as well via its lightning port.
Casetify offers a huge array of fun, colorful, cheeky, whimsical, and pretty designs on cases that also happen to be quite protective. Of course, you can also get a plain clear one, or customize your very own.
You'll want to protect that beautiful screen. This bargain-priced 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors comes with an installation frame to ensure you install it correctly on your phone. With two spares, you can share with a friend or just make sure everything goes smoothly.
If you purchase the Anker Wireless Charger, which doesn't come with a wall charger, you'll need one like this. This particular charger is designed to allow the fastest possible charge for any smartphone. Plus, it has surge protection to keep you and your devices safe.
This Bluetooth speaker connects wirelessly to your iPhone XR and any other devices you own with Bluetooth technology. It's waterproof, even fully submersible, so go ahead and bring it to your next pool party. Get 10 hours of playing time on a single charge.
Time to accessorize
Accessories of all kinds enhance the iPhone experience. If I were buying an iPhone XR, I think I'd probably need to get those urBeats3 Earphones in the same color as my iPhone. These have excellent sound quality and great style for a wired headphone.
If you're a traveler, a Mophie Powerstation will come in handy during long drives and flights when there's no outlet easy at hand. And of course, everyone needs a good case to keep their phone safe from drops and scratches. We recommend the Casetify for its simple protection and fun design.
