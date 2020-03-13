Best Accessories for iPhone XS Max iMore 2020
You've purchased the big, beautiful iPhone XS Max. Now it's time to accessorize it. From fulfilling your charging and protection needs to high-end headphones and photography extras, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best accessories to make the most of your new device.
The complete ensemble: Apple Watch Series 4 with Milanese LoopStaff pick
The Apple Watch is the ultimate accessory for your iPhone XS Max. The gorgeous stainless steel and Milanese Loop band are available in all three colors to match your new iPhone perfectly.
A tougher cable: Nomad Lightning Cable
Nomad's rugged braided lightning cable is longer and tougher than the one that comes with your iPhone. It's MFi certified, so you don't need to worry about whether or not it will work.
Wireless, compact charging: Peel Super Thin Wireless Charger
Some wireless chargers for the new iPhones are rather bulky, but Peel's charger is slender and elegant, suitable for any decor. It comes in your choice of black or white.
Matching headphones: Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
These headphones are hot, and brand new colors go beautifully with the new iPhone XS Max. The 40 hours of battery life will keep you rocking.
Luxurious and functional: Mujjo Leather Touchscreen Gloves
If you live in a colder climate, touchscreen gloves are a must. Most leather gloves don't work with touchscreens, but these high-end leather gloves from Mujjo will.
Keyless entry: August Smart Lock
Keys are so last year. With this HomeKit-enabled August Smart Lock on your door, you can unlock your door with your iPhone or the touchpad. You can also use it with Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa.
Photo lighting accessory: QIAYA Selfie Light Ring
Vloggers, bloggers, and selfie-takers: take your iPhoneography to the next level. This convenient ring light has three light levels, charges via USB, and creates a flattering glow in your forward-facing photos and videos.
Wrangle your cords: Silk Magnetic Cable Manager
If you're like me, you have a tangle of charging cables on your nightstand and your desk. This magnetic cable manager keeps your cords in order. The tips of the Apple lightning cables will stick to it, but if you have other cords, you can use the three included magnetic cord collars to get them to stick in place.
Never lose keys again: Tile Mate
Pop a Tile Mate on your keychain or other valuable items, download the free Tile app on your phone, and then you can use them to find each other. Lost your phone? Press a button on your Tile Mate to make your iPhone ring, even if it's on silent. Lost your keys? Tap a button in the app to make the Tile Mate ring so you can quickly locate your keys. Crowd-sourcing within the Tile community can help if your keys are beyond an audible range.
Card holder: SHANSHUI Stick-on Wallet
Keep a couple of cards handy with a stick-on card holder attached to your iPhone or its case. This inexpensive five-pack makes it easy to put one on several different cases if you own more than one. Or, you can share it with a friend.
Print iPhone photos: Polaroid ZIP Mini Printer
Reminiscent of the Polaroid cameras of yore, this little printer will turn your iPhone's photos into a 2x3 photo sticker. The ZIP connects to your iPhone via Wi-Fi and prints photos in about 60 seconds. There is no wet ink to worry about, so no need to shake those photos.
Budget Leather Case: Case-Mate Barely There
You'll want a case on your iPhone XS Max. If you're looking for a genuine leather case that won't break the bank, check out Case-Mate's Barely There. As the name implies, it's quite thin — just 2mm. It's lined with microfiber to cradle your iPhone, and it has metallic button covers. It comes in black, blush, and cardinal red, though the red shade is about $15 more than the other two.
The whole package: Sonix Clear Case
Perhaps you just want a simple, clear case. The Sonix brand cases are carried at a certain high-end department store for a lot more than the current price at Amazon, and this one comes with a bubble-free tempered glass screen protector. The case is military drop-test certified and has a limited lifetime warranty.
Easy install screen protector: XDesign Glass Screen Protector
A tempered glass screen protector will definitely protect your iPhone's screen from scratches and is your best bet for protecting it from cracks as well. This four-pack comes with an installation guide frame to help you install the screen protector perfectly straight. I've used a frame like this myself, and it's extremely helpful.
Edge-to-edge screen protector: Meidom Screen Protector
Most glass screen protectors on the market are "case-friendly" like the one mentioned previously, meaning the glass does not extend all the way to the edge of the phone. However, if you don't use a case or the case doesn't come up over the edge of the screen, you might wish to have a more full-coverage screen protector. These screen covers from Meidom go all the way to the edge of your iPhone and comes in a two-pack.
Time to Accessorize
You've purchased the iPhone XS Max, one of the best iPhone models on the market. Why not outfit it with the best accessories? I am seriously salivating over that Apple Watch Series 4 with Milanese Loop. The two gadgets work seamlessly together for everything from messages and notifications to fitness tracking. This is the dream team.
If you're looking for something a little more affordable, go for the nice case plus screen protector combo like the Sonix Clear Case pack. It's well-priced and very practical for protection purposes. Accessorize up now, and you'll be getting the most out of that smart new phone.
