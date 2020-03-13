Best Accessories for iPhone XS Max iMore 2020

You've purchased the big, beautiful iPhone XS Max. Now it's time to accessorize it. From fulfilling your charging and protection needs to high-end headphones and photography extras, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best accessories to make the most of your new device.

Time to Accessorize

You've purchased the iPhone XS Max, one of the best iPhone models on the market. Why not outfit it with the best accessories? I am seriously salivating over that Apple Watch Series 4 with Milanese Loop. The two gadgets work seamlessly together for everything from messages and notifications to fitness tracking. This is the dream team.

If you're looking for something a little more affordable, go for the nice case plus screen protector combo like the Sonix Clear Case pack. It's well-priced and very practical for protection purposes. Accessorize up now, and you'll be getting the most out of that smart new phone.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.