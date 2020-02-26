Best Accessories for iPhone XS iMore 2020

Good news: all of the accessories created for the iPhone X are be compatible with the iPhone XS as well. That doesn't mean you can't invest in some new ones, though! Here are some of our favorite accessories to trick out your new iPhone.

Making conclusions

The iPhone XS may not represent a new form factor, but that doesn't mean that you don't need new accessories. You've invested in some amazing technology, so why not take full advantage and enhance your experience further? These accessories will help you do just that. Our favorite is the Bose QuietComfort Headphone set. It's not the cheapest, but oh, the sound!

Photography buffs will love the olloclip Mobile Photography Lens Set for improving the capabilities of your iPhone XS camera, and videographers may prefer the Gimbal for iPhone, which works as a great stabilizer and selfie stick in one.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.