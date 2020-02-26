Best Accessories for iPhone XS iMore 2020
Good news: all of the accessories created for the iPhone X are be compatible with the iPhone XS as well. That doesn't mean you can't invest in some new ones, though! Here are some of our favorite accessories to trick out your new iPhone.
- High-end headphones: Bose QuietComfort
- The ultimate biking companion: SmartHalo Bike System
- Take better photos: olloclip Mobile Photography Lens Box Set
- Elegant charger: Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand
- Powerful, waterproof speaker: WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker
- Power and light: Aibocn Power Bank
- Back up: SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive
- A more secure grip: PopSocket
- A better grip: Spigen Style Ring POP
- Hands-free in the car: Spigen Car Phone Mount
- Keep it clean: Whoosh! Screen Shine
- Way more than a selfie stick: DJI OSMO Mobile 2 Gimbal for iPhone
High-end headphones: Bose QuietComfortStaff Pick
If you want to treat yourself, pick up a pair of these Bose headphones. They're noise-canceling, Bluetooth-enabled, and offer 20 hours of wireless listening time off of a single charge. They're even Alexa-enabled if that's your thing.
The ultimate biking companion: SmartHalo Bike System
The SmartHalo Bike System takes your bicycle to a whole new level. It gives you turn-by-turn navigation, notifications from your iPhone, theft protection, lighting, fitness tracking, and more.
Take better photos: olloclip Mobile Photography Lens Box Set
The iPhone XS houses an amazing camera. Enhance your photography even further with this kit that includes fisheye, macro 15x, and super-wide lenses, as well as a portable stand.
Elegant charger: Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand
The U-shaped cradle makes it easy to charge your iPhone XS wirelessly. It works in both portrait and landscape mode, so you can talk on the phone or watch movies while you charge.
Powerful, waterproof speaker: WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker
This little speaker packs a punch. It's small and portable, so you can take it with you on the go. And it's waterproof, so go ahead and bring some tunes to the beach or pool party.
Power and light: Aibocn Power Bank
We'll forgive the ridiculous name because this 20000 mAh external battery has two USB ports so you can charge two devices at once. Plus, it acts as a flashlight in case you need one.
Back up: SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive
It never hurts to have an extra backup for the important things on your iPhone, so here is a handy flash drive memory stick. It's got a lightning plug on one end and a USB on the other, so you can transfer photos and videos from your iPhone to your computer quickly.
A more secure grip: PopSocket
Personally, I don't get the appeal of these; but they are wildly popular. When I worked at the Apple Store, these were probably the most requested item we didn't carry. Get a better grip on your phone with this baby, and use it as a kickstand to watch videos, too. I do like that they come in so many cool designs.
A better grip: Spigen Style Ring POP
Now, this is more I like it. This slim ring style offers a more secure grip than the popular PopSocket, and it rotates 360 degrees so it can be used as a kickstand. It's metal, so you can use it with a magnetic car mount.
Hands-free in the car: Spigen Car Phone Mount
This doesn't have to be used with the Spigen Style Ring POP, but they do go together nicely. If you don't have a metal ring on the back of your phone, you can use one of the two metal plates that come with this car mount instead. Keep in mind, any metal or plastic item on the back of your iPhone will hinder wireless charging.
Keep it clean: Whoosh! Screen Shine
This stuff is awesome. I use it myself on my iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, and even my glasses. It quickly gets rid of fingerprints and smudges of all kinds, not to mention that it gets rid of that nasty bacteria.
Way more than a selfie stick: DJI OSMO Mobile 2 Gimbal for iPhone
Take your iPhone action photography and videography to the next level. Stabilize your video, auto-track a subject in motion, take stunning time-lapse photos, and much more. I've used this myself, and it is ah-mazing.
Making conclusions
The iPhone XS may not represent a new form factor, but that doesn't mean that you don't need new accessories. You've invested in some amazing technology, so why not take full advantage and enhance your experience further? These accessories will help you do just that. Our favorite is the Bose QuietComfort Headphone set. It's not the cheapest, but oh, the sound!
Photography buffs will love the olloclip Mobile Photography Lens Set for improving the capabilities of your iPhone XS camera, and videographers may prefer the Gimbal for iPhone, which works as a great stabilizer and selfie stick in one.
