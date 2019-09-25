Best Battery Cases for iPhone 11 Pro iMore 2019
The iPhone 11 Pro boasts a crazy powerful battery that can support up to 11 hours of video streaming. For those of us who live, work, and play on our phones, however, even this beast of a battery may not be enough to support an extra-long day of work or travel. That's why we have battery cases to extend the time between charges even more. Right now, the best case overall for charge power and functionality is the Alpatronix BXXIPro Battery Case, but your choice will depend on your needs and budget. Here is a rundown of our favorite battery cases for the iPhone 11 Pro.
- Best Overall: Alpatronix BXXIPro Battery Case
- Best Price: Haity Rechargeable Battery Case
- Best Versatility: Pelican Protector with Detachable Battery Pack
- Best Space Saver: HONTECH Charging Protective Cover
- Best Aesthetics: Anyos Battery Case for iPhone 11 Pro
Best Overall: Alpatronix BXXIPro Battery Case
For sheer power and overall quality, the Alpatronix BXXIPro is the full package. The 4200mAh UL-certified internal battery can increase iPhone 11 Pro battery life by 120% - that's up to 24 hours! They didn't skimp on protection, either. With a hard shell on the inside, shock-absorbing rubber on the outside, and a raised bezel on the front, your phone will be protected on every side.
You can also charge the phone inside its Alpatronix case wirelessly with any QI wireless charger, and the case is compatible with most Bluetooth devices and functions.
Pros:
- 4200mAh for 120% more battery life
- 360º protection
- Dual wireless charging
Cons:
- Not compatible with Lightning EarPods
- It's pricey
- A bit heavy at 4.1 ounces
Best Overall
Alpatronix BXXIPro Battery Case
The full package
This Alpatronix Battery Case for iPhone 11 Pro combines a powerful internal battery with 360º protection for the phone and easy accessory compatibility.
Best Price: Haity Rechargeable Battery Case
Without a doubt, the Haity Rechargeable Battery Case is the best value for the price. Like the Alpatronix, the Haity battery case is equipped with a 4000mAh battery that can add up to 120% to your iPhone 11 Pro battery life. Although it does not allow for wireless charging, the case does not impede wireless sync between the phone and computer. It comes with a power cable that can charge both the battery case and the phone at the same time.
The Haity Battery Case provides adequate protection for minor drops and bumps, as well as preservation against dirt, dust, and scratches. Despite its slim design, this case is hefty at 5.3 ounces. For the price, however, the Haity Battery Case has excellent value.
Pros:
- Long-lasting 4000mAh battery
- Excellent price point
- Slim design
Cons:
- Hefty weight of 5.3 ounces
- Incompatible with wireless charging
- May not protect against significant drops or face-down impacts
Best Price
Haity Rechargeable Battery Case
Makes budgets happy
You can't beat the Haity Rechargeable Battery Case for budget-friendly value. The 4000mAh battery will add many hours of life to your iPhone 11 Pro.
Best Versatility: Pelican Protector with Detachable Battery Pack
If you need a rough, tough, versatile battery case for your iPhone 11 Pro, this is it. The Pelican Protector with Detachable Battery is a lean, mean, charging machine with military-grade 360º impact protection and a nifty detachable battery pack. By military-grade, we mean extreme shock absorption for drops from up to 10 ft. If you're rough on your phones, this is the case you need.
The magnetic battery pack can be attached and detached easily to the case, providing up to 50% more battery life. The battery pack is compatible with any Qi-enabled device for dual charging capabilities. It also has a USB port so you can use it to charge other devices besides your iPhone. When you're done charging, detach the battery pack to keep your case slim and light.
Pros:
- Military-grade impact protection
- Detachable battery pack
- Dual wireless charging
Cons:
- High price point
- Less charging power than other battery cases
- A bit clunky with battery attached
Best Versatility
Pelican Protector with Detachable Battery Pack
Cool factor
This is a rough, tough case to weather anything you put it through. The detachable battery pack gives you extra battery life, but only when you need it.
Best Space Saver: HONTECH Charging Protective Cover
Battery cases are built thicker than most to house the battery unit, but HONTECH managed to condense this case into a slim, lightweight design. The HONTECH Charging Protective Cover for iPhone 11 Pro is surprisingly thin, with a sleek minimalist look that pairs well with the iPhone's original design. Despite its svelte shape, the battery case contains a powerful 5200mAh battery that can add more than a day of battery life.
Another nice feature is the charging button on the back that allows you to decide when to start juicing the phone. This is a unique feature since many battery cases charge continuously and automatically. An indicator light on the back shows how much battery life remains in the case. The downside to this case is that it does not allow the phone to charge wirelessly, and it is incompatible with some accessories.
Pros:
- Powerful 5200mAh battery
- Slim design
- Unique on/off switch
Cons:
- No wireless charging
- May be incompatible with some accessories
- Tricky to install and remove
Best Space Saver
HONTECH Charging Protective Cover
Slim design
If you want a slim battery case to slip into your back pocket, the HONTECH Charging Protective Cover combines sleek design with potent charging power.
Best Aesthetics: Anyos Battery Case for iPhone 11 Pro
Most battery cases come in one color - matte black. Some might offer blue or red, but very few come in pink and gold. The Anyos Battery Case offers four eye-catching colors, each embellished with shiny metallic details. Don't be fooled by its playful appearance; this case also packs a 5200mAh battery that can double the battery life of your iPhone 11 Pro.
Like the HONTECH design, the Anyos battery case allows you to choose when to charge the phone; press the button on the back to start charging. Indicator lights will show you how much juice the case has left. The manufacturer also points out that the case offers 360º protection, with beveled edges and rubber shock absorption to protect the corners, screen, and camera lenses.
Pros:
- It's shiny and pink!
- Four colors available with metallic details
- Double the battery life
Cons:
- No wireless charging
- Metallic corners may be prone to scratching
- May not be compatible with some car accessories
Best Aesthetics
Anyos Battery Case for iPhone 11 Pro
Pretty in pink
With four eye-popping colors to choose from and shiny details, the Anyos Battery Case stands out from the rest. It can also double the life of your iPhone!
Bottom line
Even though the iPhone 11 Pro is still brand new, there is already a great lineup of case options you can order right now. Whether you're a world traveler, outdoor enthusiast, or a busy professional, you are looking to extend the life of your new iPhone 11 Pro to the limit. The only obstacle now is to make a decision.
For the best combination of power, protection, and functionality, the Alpatronix BXXIPro Battery Case has it all. The BXXIPro is one of the only battery cases available that supports dual wireless charging. So, you can charge both the device and the case at the same time with a QI wireless charger. Also, robust 360º protection and a powerful internal battery make this case the best package deal.
