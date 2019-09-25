Best Battery Cases for iPhone 11 Pro iMore 2019

The iPhone 11 Pro boasts a crazy powerful battery that can support up to 11 hours of video streaming. For those of us who live, work, and play on our phones, however, even this beast of a battery may not be enough to support an extra-long day of work or travel. That's why we have battery cases to extend the time between charges even more. Right now, the best case overall for charge power and functionality is the Alpatronix BXXIPro Battery Case, but your choice will depend on your needs and budget. Here is a rundown of our favorite battery cases for the iPhone 11 Pro.

For sheer power and overall quality, the Alpatronix BXXIPro is the full package. The 4200mAh UL-certified internal battery can increase iPhone 11 Pro battery life by 120% - that's up to 24 hours! They didn't skimp on protection, either. With a hard shell on the inside, shock-absorbing rubber on the outside, and a raised bezel on the front, your phone will be protected on every side. You can also charge the phone inside its Alpatronix case wirelessly with any QI wireless charger, and the case is compatible with most Bluetooth devices and functions. Pros: 4200mAh for 120% more battery life

360º protection

Dual wireless charging Cons: Not compatible with Lightning EarPods

It's pricey

A bit heavy at 4.1 ounces

Best Price: Haity Rechargeable Battery Case

Without a doubt, the Haity Rechargeable Battery Case is the best value for the price. Like the Alpatronix, the Haity battery case is equipped with a 4000mAh battery that can add up to 120% to your iPhone 11 Pro battery life. Although it does not allow for wireless charging, the case does not impede wireless sync between the phone and computer. It comes with a power cable that can charge both the battery case and the phone at the same time. The Haity Battery Case provides adequate protection for minor drops and bumps, as well as preservation against dirt, dust, and scratches. Despite its slim design, this case is hefty at 5.3 ounces. For the price, however, the Haity Battery Case has excellent value. Pros: Long-lasting 4000mAh battery

Excellent price point

Slim design Cons: Hefty weight of 5.3 ounces

Incompatible with wireless charging

May not protect against significant drops or face-down impacts

Best Versatility: Pelican Protector with Detachable Battery Pack

If you need a rough, tough, versatile battery case for your iPhone 11 Pro, this is it. The Pelican Protector with Detachable Battery is a lean, mean, charging machine with military-grade 360º impact protection and a nifty detachable battery pack. By military-grade, we mean extreme shock absorption for drops from up to 10 ft. If you're rough on your phones, this is the case you need. The magnetic battery pack can be attached and detached easily to the case, providing up to 50% more battery life. The battery pack is compatible with any Qi-enabled device for dual charging capabilities. It also has a USB port so you can use it to charge other devices besides your iPhone. When you're done charging, detach the battery pack to keep your case slim and light. Pros: Military-grade impact protection

Detachable battery pack

Dual wireless charging Cons: High price point

Less charging power than other battery cases

A bit clunky with battery attached

Best Space Saver: HONTECH Charging Protective Cover

Battery cases are built thicker than most to house the battery unit, but HONTECH managed to condense this case into a slim, lightweight design. The HONTECH Charging Protective Cover for iPhone 11 Pro is surprisingly thin, with a sleek minimalist look that pairs well with the iPhone's original design. Despite its svelte shape, the battery case contains a powerful 5200mAh battery that can add more than a day of battery life. Another nice feature is the charging button on the back that allows you to decide when to start juicing the phone. This is a unique feature since many battery cases charge continuously and automatically. An indicator light on the back shows how much battery life remains in the case. The downside to this case is that it does not allow the phone to charge wirelessly, and it is incompatible with some accessories. Pros: Powerful 5200mAh battery

Slim design

Unique on/off switch Cons: No wireless charging

May be incompatible with some accessories

Tricky to install and remove

Best Aesthetics: Anyos Battery Case for iPhone 11 Pro

Most battery cases come in one color - matte black. Some might offer blue or red, but very few come in pink and gold. The Anyos Battery Case offers four eye-catching colors, each embellished with shiny metallic details. Don't be fooled by its playful appearance; this case also packs a 5200mAh battery that can double the battery life of your iPhone 11 Pro. Like the HONTECH design, the Anyos battery case allows you to choose when to charge the phone; press the button on the back to start charging. Indicator lights will show you how much juice the case has left. The manufacturer also points out that the case offers 360º protection, with beveled edges and rubber shock absorption to protect the corners, screen, and camera lenses. Pros: It's shiny and pink!

Four colors available with metallic details

Double the battery life Cons: No wireless charging

Metallic corners may be prone to scratching

May not be compatible with some car accessories