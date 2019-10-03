Best Battery Cases for iPhone 11 iMore 2019

Like its predecessor the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 continues the tradition of being one of the best phones on the market when it comes to battery life. However, for some of us power users, even an impressive battery like the one stored in the 11 may not be enough. Lucky for us, there's a slew of options that will extend your battery life. Right now, the best case overall for power and functionality must go to the Alpatronix BXXI Battery Case.For all of your needs, here's a round up of our favorite battery cases for the iPhone 11.

This thing is truly the full package, as it checks almost every box when it comes to power and overall quality. It stores a 5,000mAh battery with support for universal wireless charging all in a slim, lightweight and compact design that weighs around 4.25 ounces. It may not be the lightest, but it's not the heaviest case to hold, which is impressive. The Alpatronix BXXI Battery Case also comes with the other usual features you'll find in a battery pack, including lightning input compatibility, LED indicator to check power levels, and power button to turn it on and off. Pros: 5,000mAh of battery power

Support for wireless charging

Affordable price Cons: No color options

A tidbit hefty at 4.25 ounces

Bland aesthetic

Best Overall Alpatronix BXXI Battery Case The full package at an affordable price The Alpatronix BXXI Battery Case provides great battery power at a slim, lightweight, and compact form factor. $40 from Amazon

Best Value: Euhan Battery Case

Need more power? Well, look no further. The FNSON's Battery Case more than delivers on that front with an extraordinary 6,000mAh of juice. The company claims to use a Grade A+ battery with CE and RoHS certification, which protects against short circuiting, discharging, and overcharging. Add the iPhone 11's 3,110mAh on top of their 6,000mAh, and you have a whopping 9,110mAh of power to roam the streets without the thought of stopping to charge. This case is perfect for those who travel a lot or just consume a ton of video. Other noteworthy features include a durable elastic soft material to protect your iPhone 11 from scratches, drops, and any other wear and tear. This soft material is great for easy installation, as it makes sliding your iPhone 11 in and out a breeze. Also, a power button sits on the back along with four LED lights to indicate how much power you've consumed throughout the day. Euhan also provides all customers with lifetime technical support and a one-year replacement warranty for any malfunctions. Pros: Affordable price

6,000mAh of battery power

Slim and lightweight design at only 3.36 ounces Cons: No color options

No support for wireless charging

Best Value Euhan Battery Case The lightest out the bunch This case impressively holds a massive 6,000mAh battery is lightweight as it comes in at just 3.36 ounces. $37 from Amazon

Best Versatility: Volt Wireless Battery Case Package

Volt's wireless battery case provides some interesting additions that give it some versatility. For example, Volt did something thoughtful with this package. It includes an 18W charging block along with a 3-in-1 Luxury Volt Cable that allows you to charge the battery case and iPhone instantaneously. The cable and charging outlet achieve a 50% charge in just 30 minutes – both special accessories comes in the box. The case packs a respectable 4,500mAh of power that's tucked away in a sleek matte black protective shell. Unlike most battery cases, Volt placed its LED indicator for checking battery levels at the bottom rather than the lower backside of the case. Pros: Charges 50% total charge in 30 minutes

Support for universal wireless charging

Comes with 18W charging outlet

Comes with 3-in-1 Luxury Volt cable Cons: No color options

Slippery form factor

Best Versatility Volt Wireless Battery Case Package Comes with extra goodies This Volt battery case comes with an awesome care package featuring a special cable and charging block. $100 from Volt Wireless

Best Payment Flexibility: Plus Cases iPhone 11 Battery Case

Plus Cases may be a relatively unknown brand, but its bold choice of creating a battery extender case with a remarkable 5,000mAh of power is appreciated. You add that extra juice on top of the 3,110mAh that comes with the iPhone 11, and you have yourself a monster that'll surely carry you throughout the day with ease. Plus Cases provides flexibility when paying for its products, using four interest-free installments as an option. As for features, the Plus Cases' battery extender case is constructed with a hard shell and soft silicone frame, with a raised bezel surrounding your phone's screen. This is the standard amount of protection you'd find any many cases, as it protects against any accidental drops. On the back of the battery case is the usual on/off button along with an LED indicator for telling the level of battery power remaining. Pros: 5,000mAh of battery power

Supports lightning-style headphones or dongle Cons: Too pricey

Bland aesthetic

No support for wireless charging

Best Payment Flexibility Plus Cases iPhone 11 Battery Case Available with monthly installments Plus Cases battery case for the iPhone 11 gives buyers the option to pay over four months. $100 from Plus Cases

Best Aesthetics: Moonmini Battery Case

Looking for something with a little more personality? Well, Moonmini has you covered with its iPhone 11 battery case, as it packs a 6,000mAh battery underneath a blueish and gold hard shell. Its ergonomic design is both thin and lightweight. It also provides full protection to corners and sides all with a comfortable grip to boot. This case uses a Grade A+ rated battery with CE and ROHS certification, which in laymen terms, prevents short-circuiting, discharging, and overcharging. A standard on/off button along with four LED indicators are placed on the lower backside. Pros: Lots of color choices

6,000mAh of battery power Cons: No special features

No wireless charging