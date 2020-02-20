Best Battery Cases for iPhone XR iMore 2020

Did you just get an iPhone XR? Then you should know that Apple's most colorful option actually has the best battery life out of the 2018 releases, as it can last 25 hours (1.5 hours longer than an iPhone 8 Plus). Still, with heavy usage, any device can use some pick-me-up juice throughout the day. We've rounded up some of the best battery cases you can get for your iPhone XR right now.

Bottom Line

So far, those are some of the best battery cases for your iPhone XR on the market. Our personal favorite is the Alpatronix BXXR, since the company is known to make great products, and the BXXR is one of them. It packs a large capacity battery, is slim, and charges wirelessly!

If you want the best of the best regardless of price, consider Apple's Smart Battery Case, and on the other end of the spectrum, we have the budget-friendly PEYOU Battery Case. Regardless of which you choose, any of these cases will give you many more hours of phone usage with each charge. Get that extra juice today!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.