Best Battery Cases for iPhone XR iMore 2020
Did you just get an iPhone XR? Then you should know that Apple's most colorful option actually has the best battery life out of the 2018 releases, as it can last 25 hours (1.5 hours longer than an iPhone 8 Plus). Still, with heavy usage, any device can use some pick-me-up juice throughout the day. We've rounded up some of the best battery cases you can get for your iPhone XR right now.
- Top notch quality: Alpatronix BXXR Battery Case
- Wireless charging: Trianium Atomic Pro
- Good value: PEYOU Battery Case + 2 Pack Tempered Screen Protector
- Magnetic mount: JUBOTY Magnetic Battery Case
- Alpatronix Jr.: Alpatronix BXXRT Battery Case
- High end: Apple Smart Battery Case
Top notch quality: Alpatronix BXXR Battery CaseStaff Pick
Alpatronix creates amazing battery packs for iPhones, and the BXXR is no exception. It provides a 5000mAh battery, so you get a little over a full charge for your iPhone XR. It also fully protects your device and is wireless charging compatible.
Wireless charging: Trianium Atomic Pro
While the Trianium Atomic Pro only packs a 3500mAh battery, you do get the bonus of wireless charging compatibility. It's also fairly slim for what it's worth and provides good protection from drops.
Good value: PEYOU Battery Case + 2 Pack Tempered Screen Protector
If you enjoy good value, PEYOU gives you a 5000mAh battery pack that's fairly slim and compact. This package also contains two tempered screen protectors to ensure that your device is fully protected while charging on-the-go.
Magnetic mount: JUBOTY Magnetic Battery Case
JUBOTY's Battery Case for iPhone XR has a 4000mAh battery that provides you with more than enough juice to last through the day. It also has magnets inside the case, so it can work with magnetic car mounts with no additional setup.
Alpatronix Jr.: Alpatronix BXXRT Battery Case
If you want Alpatronix quality but you're on a budget, the BXXRT is a good option. The case has a 3500mAh battery with a protective slim profile. It also works with wireless charging like its big brother.
High end: Apple Smart Battery Case
When budget is no issue, go for the original. The case is constructed of the best materials, as one would expect from Apple, and it's compatible with any Apple charger or accessory. It increases your charge by as much as a full day!
Bottom Line
So far, those are some of the best battery cases for your iPhone XR on the market. Our personal favorite is the Alpatronix BXXR, since the company is known to make great products, and the BXXR is one of them. It packs a large capacity battery, is slim, and charges wirelessly!
If you want the best of the best regardless of price, consider Apple's Smart Battery Case, and on the other end of the spectrum, we have the budget-friendly PEYOU Battery Case. Regardless of which you choose, any of these cases will give you many more hours of phone usage with each charge. Get that extra juice today!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get some extra juice for your new iPhone XS Max
Need some extra juice for your iPhone XS Max? Here are some great options to consider!
If you want to get into the wireless charging game, these are the best
You don't have to be tethered to a Lightning cable. Go wireless while charging your iPhone with one of these charging pads.
Turn your iPhone XS into a tank with one of these cases
Hopefully, you don't drop — or throw — your iPhone XS, but just in case you do, you should get a heavy duty case.