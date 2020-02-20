Best Battery Cases for iPhone XS Max iMore 2020

So you have an iPhone XS Max with its impressive battery life, but it's still not quite enough, right? Fortunately, the solution is easy: slap a battery case onto your beast of a phone! We've rounded up some of the best options that are currently available for the iPhone XS Max.

The original: Apple Smart Battery Case

Staff Pick

The Apple battery case is everything you would expect it to be - super slim, great protection, and an attractive, sleek exterior. It's made from a soft-touch material that'll absorb shock from impact and falls, so your device remains safe and sound.

High quality: ZEROLEMON Extended Battery Charging Case

ZEROLEMON's battery case has 5000mAh of juice, giving you about 105 percent extra power. It's fairly slim with the hump and has a durable connector port. ZEROLEMON is also known for great customer service with their zero-defect policy, so if you have any issues, they'll be on top of it with the guaranteed warranty.

Good value: Moonmini Battery Case

If you're on a budget, the Moonmini is a good pick. It gives you a 5000mAh battery in a slim and protective profile. You also get a 6-month warranty but a lifetime of customer service and the price is certainly right.

High capacity: mophie Juice Pack Air

The mophie case is thin and handsome in red. It supports both wireless charging and the old lightning cable. With the extra battery power, your iPhone's life will be extended to 34 hours.

Color fix: i.VALUX Battery Case

Here's a wildly colorful battery case that has all the tricks. Like many other battery cases, it has a convenient on/off button, so you decide when to charge. This one also comes with a handy kickstand and magnetic insert so that you can use it anywhere.

A package deal: PEYOU Battery Case + Tempered Glass Screen Protectors

Those looking for a good deal won't be disappointed with this bundle from PEYOU. You get a 5000mAh battery case that protects and powers your iPhone XS Max, as well as two screen protectors. With this package, your device will be fully protected for cheap!

Bottom line

With these great options for your iPhone XS Max, you'll never have to charge your phone in the middle of the day. Out of these, we recommend the original Apple Smart Battery Case, since it's slim, powerful, and you know any Apple design will be durable and attractive. This model also comes with a few lovely color options, like Pink Sands.

If the Apple case is too pricey, try the PEYOU case, since it comes at a great low price point and includes three screen protectors. For those who love hands-free streaming, the i.VALUX case might be a better fit since it includes a handy kickstand. These battery cases provide enough protection and give you enough juice to make it through the day without a single worry over where the nearest outlet is.

