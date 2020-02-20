Best Battery Cases for iPhone XS Max iMore 2020

So you have an iPhone XS Max with its impressive battery life, but it's still not quite enough, right? Fortunately, the solution is easy: slap a battery case onto your beast of a phone! We've rounded up some of the best options that are currently available for the iPhone XS Max.

Bottom line

With these great options for your iPhone XS Max, you'll never have to charge your phone in the middle of the day. Out of these, we recommend the original Apple Smart Battery Case, since it's slim, powerful, and you know any Apple design will be durable and attractive. This model also comes with a few lovely color options, like Pink Sands.

If the Apple case is too pricey, try the PEYOU case, since it comes at a great low price point and includes three screen protectors. For those who love hands-free streaming, the i.VALUX case might be a better fit since it includes a handy kickstand. These battery cases provide enough protection and give you enough juice to make it through the day without a single worry over where the nearest outlet is.

