So you have an amazing iPhone XS, and you use it all day long! You have a top-notch phone with great and powerful new features, but your battery life could definitely be better. You find yourself having to charge up your device in the middle of the day to keep it going, or you end up toggling Low Power mode on to conserve that juice. Don't worry; with these great battery cases, your phone will remain charged and ready to go!
- Great value: Trianium Atomic Pro Battery Case
- Magnetic mount: DESTEK Magnetic Battery Case
- Built-in wireless charging: Alpatronix BXX Battery Case
- Super juice: NEWDERY Battery Case
- Apple Certified: iPhone XS Smart Battery Case
- Juiced-up shutterbug: Moment Battery Photo Case
Great value: Trianium Atomic Pro Battery CaseStaff Favorite
If you're on a budget, then the Trianium Atomic Pro battery case is a great choice. The battery has a 4,000mAh capacity, so you can get one additional full charge for your iPhone XS before having to find a plug. Also, the bumper and shell design provide shock resistance for your device when those accidental drops happen.
Magnetic mount: DESTEK Magnetic Battery Case
The DESTEK battery case is a great option if you use a magnetic mount in your car or at home. The rather slim profile of this case manages to pack in a 3,200mAh battery, so you can get about 100% more juice for your iPhone XS. There's also magnetic metal in the case itself, so it works with your existing magnetic car or desk mounts.
Built-in wireless charging: Alpatronix BXX Battery Case
The Alpatronix BXX battery case is great for those who love wireless charging. This case comes packed with 4,200mAh of extra juice, so you can get a little more than a full charge from it throughout the day. If you already have a wireless charging pad at home, place the phone with this case on, and both will charge like magic.
Super juice: NEWDERY Battery Case
The NEWDERY battery case somehow manages to deliver 10,000mAh of battery power. This means you'll get three full charges for your iPhone XS before having to plug it in. This should be more than enough to get you through a day or two of heavy use. It's a great alternative to carrying around an extra power bank while traveling.
Apple Certified: iPhone XS Smart Battery Case
This lovely case is exactly what we've come to expect from Apple. Premium materials, excellent protection, and increased battery power that knows exactly when your phone needs it. Of course, it comes at a price.
Juiced-up shutterbug: Moment Battery Photo Case
If you love taking photos and videos on your iPhone XS, then you need the Battery Photo Case. This slim (only adds 6.8mm thickness) battery pack case has 3,800mAh of juice, so you do get enough to make it through most of the day. The soft TPU body means it's easy to install and take off if needed, and it has full support for Moment lenses. It has an electronic shutter button on the side of the case to replicate a real camera, and it works with the Moment App or iPhone Camera.
In summary
There you have it! These cases help you keep your iPhone XS charged to get through the entire day, and then some. I'd recommend the Trianium case because it packs in enough juice at a great price for the budget-friendly. If you can splurge, and love mobile photography, then the Moment Battery Photo Case is the way to go.
For those who need lots of extra power for travel or long workdays, take a look at the extra-juicy NEWDERY case with its 10,000mAh of battery power. These are all highly-rated cases with good track records, so any choice on this list will keep you in longterm battery power for your iPhone XS.
