You've selected the iPhone XS Max, the iPhone with the biggest, most beautiful screen yet. However, before you unbox that beauty you'll definitely want to have a case in hand. We've rounded up the best of the cases available for the new flagship iPhone here. Keep checking back, as we'll be adding to the list as new awesome cases come out.
The bare minimum
Totallee Thin CaseStaff-favorite
This is the minimalist protection option for people that don't want to add any noticeable bulk to their phones. These cases are just 0.02" thick so they won't protect your phone from a serious fall. If you're looking for scratch protection more than drop protection, Totallee is a great option.
Quality and functionality
Nomad Rugged Folio
Nomad brings handsome ruggedness to their new vegetable-tanned, Horween leather folio-style cases. Three card slots and a cash pocket make this a useful and professional-looking option. It comes in black or brown and will develop a patina over time.
Fun and protective
Case-Mate Tough
Case-Mate offers lots of protective case styles in fun colors and patterns. This iridescent color is adorable, and the case itself is tough, with 10-ft drop protection. The colors are translucent, so you'll still get a hint of your iPhone's color though the case.
A simple sleeve
Waterfield Fused Suede Case for iPhone
Perhaps you don't want a proper case, but just a soft protective sleeve in which to store your iPhone when not in use. Check out the Fused Suede Case from Waterfield. It's constructed from Ultrasuede and comes in several colors. An outer pocket lets you store AirPods, cards, or other small accessories. A hole in the bottom lets you charge your iPhone while still in the case, or even talk on the phone.
The tough choice
UAG Plasma Series
Urban Armor Gear, or UAG, offers superior drop protection with this case, which is basically armor for your phone. It meets military drop-test standards. Despite its toughness, this masculine-looking case is surprisingly lightweight.
Trusted protection
Otterbox Traction Series
Otterbox has become synonymous with protection. Their new Traction series shows off your new iPhone while protecting it with a clear back and touch of color around the edges. You can't go wrong with an Otterbox case on your iPhone XS Max.
Simple elegance
Apple Leather Case
For some people, there is no case but an Apple case. This sumptuous leather case is designed to hug your iPhone's every curve. New colors are released regularly to keep the classic design from getting stale. The embossed Apple logo on the back is just the thing for every fanboy or fangirl.
One of a kind case
Kerf Wood Case
Kerf's wood case is not wood veneer, nor is it wood glued onto plastic. It's a real wood case, crafted from a single block of wood. The Kerf case is absolutely smooth and gorgeous. It's lined with ultra suede on the inside to protect your phone. Choose from 17 different woods; each case will be unique. You can have it monogrammed or engraved with your logo.
Wallet slayer
Silk Wallet Case
Silk's Wallet Case holds up to three credit cards and a bit of cash. There is a clever slot on one side; prop a credit card in there and it acts a kickstand for your iPhone so you can watch videos. It's lightweight and it comes with a screen protector.
Budget Leather
Case-Mate Barely There
Looking for a genuine leather case that won't break the bank? Check out Case-Mate's Barely There. As the name implies, it's quite thin, just 2mm. It's lined with microfiber to cradle your iPhone. This case reminds me of Apple's, it even has the metallic buttons. It comes in black, blush, and cardinal red, though the red shade is about $15 more.
Waterproof and shockproof
ZOYOL Waterproof Case
This case is designed to withstand drops, dust, and water. It's full coverage, with a built-in screen protector. Still, it's lightweight and won't interfere with any of the iPhone XS Max's functionality. And it carries a budget price tag.
Clearly a bargain
MoKo Crystal Clear Case
If you just need an inexpensive clear case, MoKo will do the job. The reinforced corners protect the most vulnerable part of the phone. A TPU bumper around the edges and a scratch-resistant hard PC back will let your iPhone XS Max's beauty shine through.
Built-in ring kickstand
Elegant Choise
If you can get past the cheesy misspelled name, Elegant Choise offers a functional case with a bonus. A built-in ring kickstand is a handy way to get a more secure grip on your phone and to watch videos. The ring rotates 360° so you can use it at any angle. However, it is important to note that the ring on the back will prevent wireless charging.
Blingy protection
i-Blason Full-Body Glitter Case
If pink and glittery is your style, but you want full front and back protection, check out this gem from i-Blason. It's a two-piece case with a built-in screen protector. The back has a TPU bumper and hard PC back panel. In the pink glitter is just a bit much, this case also comes in a more sedate marble pattern.
The whole package
Sonix Clear Case
Sure, this is just a simple, clear case. But I've seen the Sonix brand cases at a certain high-end department store for a lot more than the current price at Amazon ($14 as of this writing), and this one comes with a bubble-free tempered glass screen protector. The case is military drop test certified and has a limited lifetime warranty.
You don't want that gorgeous and expensive new phone to go unprotected, even for a minute. Pick up one of these cases and keep that iPhone XS Max pristine with options like the Totalee Thin Case or the Silk Wallet Case.
