Best iPhone SE (2020) cases

Your iPhone SE (2020) features a 4.7-inch display that needs protection. Consider one of the many cases available for the budget iPhone to protect your investment, including our favorite pick below. Get the best iPhone SE 2020 cases that match your style, and enjoy!

iPhone SE silicone case

Official choice: iPhone SE Silicone Case - White

Staff Pick

Apple's silicone case for the iPhone SE (2020) is available in white, pink sand, and black only. The durable case is designed to fit snugly over your iPhone's volume buttons, side button, and curves. On the outside, you'll find a silky, soft-touch finish that will hold up over time.

Leather Case Midnight Blue

Take no. 2: Apple Leather Case (for iPhone SE) - Midnight Blue

Another long-time favorite for iPhone users is this leather case, which Apple creates using specially tanned and finished European leather. The case is soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. Despite this, it never loses its durability.

Bodyguardz Harmony Iphone Se

Colorful: BodyGuardz Harmony Case

For something different, consider the Harmony, made with BodyGuardz's patented Kevlar material that absorbs impact. The case is gorgeous too. It's adorned with classic metallic buttons and a thin wire mesh. It comes in rose quartz, amethyst, shade, green, and the multicolor unicorn.

$15 at BodyGuardz
iPhone SE 2020 Twinkle Case-Mate

Sparkles: Twinkle by Case-Mate

The Twinkle offers drop protection up to 10 feet, a one-piece platform design, and anti-scratch technology. It's also available in four great colors. Offering refined metallic buttons, the case is just of the many available by Case-Mate.

UAG Plasma case for iPhone SE 2020

Heavy-duty protection: URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Designed for iPhone SE 2020

UAG calls this case a "feather-light composite" since it comprises a hard outer shell and a softer, more flexible inner core. It disperses the force across the whole phone instead of having it concentrated on the area of impact. It's been drop-tested to meet military standards.

From $25 at Amazon
Pela Honey Bee Case Iphone Se

Eco-friendly: Honey (Bee Edition)

Pela cases are beautifully designed and eco-friendly. They're durable enough to protect your phone but also 100% compostable. This limited-edition model comes in a great color with drawings of bees on the back.

Torras Slim Case

Minimalist case: TORRAS Slim Fit for iPhone SE 2020

The TORRAS Slim Fit is a thin plastic case that is scratch-resistant and fits your iPhone super snug. It even sports a tiny raised edge around the back camera and flash so you can lay it down on a flat surface and not worry about scratching your lens.

$15 at Amazon
Caseology Wavelength for the iPhone SE (2020)

Textured for extra grip: Caseology Wavelength for Apple iPhone SE 2020

This beautifully designed iPhone SE (2020) case by Caseology offers dual-layer protection and shock absorption in a slim design. It's available in matte black, burgundy, coral pink, and navy blue.

Vena

Everything in one place: Vena vCommute Wallet Case iPhone SE 2020

The vCommute by Vena is one of our favorite wallet cases for iPhone, thanks to its hearty protection and multifunctional card cover. While the cover protects your credit cards and ID when the case is in your pocket, it can slide down to become a kickstand.

$25 at Amazon
Speck Presidio

Crystal clear protection: Speck Products Presidio Clear iPhone SE 2020

The case provides a solid layer of protection designed to take impact, and it won't yellow over time so that it will remain crystal clear. The case has a scratch-resistant coating that ensures that both your phone and case stay looking great, and the cutouts make accessing your ports a breeze.

Pelican Protective Iphone Se

Impactful: Protector iPhone 7 / 8 / SE

Available in various color combination, this case features angled edges that divert energy and protects the screen from surface contact—tested to military specifications to survive multiple drops.

Otterbox Otter+Pop for the iPhone SE 2020 in purple

Two-in-one: Otter + Pop

This series from Otterbox adds fun and functionality to its Symmetry and Defender series with swappable PopTops. The grip is recessed into the case when not in use, making it pocketable and is easy to pop up for pro-level FaceTime sessions.

UAG Biodegradable Outback Series case for the iPhone SE 2020 in olive

Planet safe: UAG Biodegradable Outback Series

The Biodegradable Outback Series is made from 100% recyclable packaging with soy-based-inks. Smooth with an ergonomic design, the case is available in olive, lilac, and black.

It's your choice

There are so many great iphones available, but you want to make sure yours is protected. When buying the best iPhone SE 2020 case, make sure you find the one that matches your style, provides plenty of protection, and fits within your budget. Whether it's the iPhone SE Silicone Case or the smooth iPhone SE Leather Case by Apple, you can't go wrong with either pick.

If you're looking for something different like the Honey Bee Edition by Pela, these cases get the job done. There really are limitless options. Whatever you do, have fun with your selection. Better yet, buy a few cases so you can change the look at any time!

