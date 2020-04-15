Best Cases for iPhone SE (2020) iMore 2020
It's been four years since Apple last released an iPhone SE, but a new model is finally here. The 4.7-inch iPhone SE (2020) is available to order, launching in three color choices, including black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED. To protect your investment, consider one of the first cases available for the handset, including our favorite one below. Are you looking for something else? Watch this list grow in the coming weeks and months as more cases arrive on the market.
- Official choice: iPhone SE Silicone Case
- Take No. 2: iPhone SE Leather Case
- Colorful: BodyGuardz Harmony Case
- Sparkles: Twinkle by Case-Mate
- Fight the microbes: Tech 21 Studio Colour
- Eco-friendly: Honey (Bee Edition)
Official choice: iPhone SE Silicone CaseStaff Pick
Apple's silicone case for the iPhone SE (2020) is available in white, pink sand, and black only. The durable case is designed to fit snugly over your iPhone's volume buttons, side button, and curves. On the outside, you'll find a silky, soft-touch finish that will hold up over time.
Take No. 2: iPhone SE Leather Case
Another long-time favorite for iPhone users is this leather case, which Apple creates using specially tanned and finished European leather. The case is soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. Despite this, it never loses its durability. It features machined aluminum buttons that match the finish of your case and a microfiber lining inside. The case is available in midnight blue, black, and (PRODUCT)RED.
Colorful: BodyGuardz Harmony Case
For something different, consider the Harmony, made with BodyGuardz's patented Kevlar material that absorbs impact. The case is gorgeous too. It's adorned with classic metallic buttons, a thin wire mesh, and comes in rose quartz, amethyst, shade, green, and the multicolor unicorn.
Sparkles: Twinkle by Case-Mate
The Twinkle offers drop protection up to 10 feet, a one-piece platform design, and anti-scratch technology. It's also available in four great colors. Offering refined metallic buttons, the case is just of the many available by Case-Mate.
Fight the microbes: Tech 21 Studio Colour
The Studio Colour case features microbe-fighting protection for a hygienically clean case. Made with plant-based materials, it offers an ultra-thin profile. Buy one in coral, teal, black, and gray.
Eco-friendly: Honey (Bee Edition)
Pela cases are beautifully designed and eco-friendly. They're durable enough to protect your phone, but also 100% compostable. This limited-edition model comes in a great color with drawings of bees on the back.
It's your choice
When buying a new case for your iPhone SE (2020), make sure it matches your style, provides plenty of protection, and fits within your budget.
No doubt, countless cases will soon invade the market for the iPhone SE (2020). For now, we suggest narrowing your search to one of our favorites mentioned above. Whether it's the iPhone SE Silicone Case or iPhone SE Leather Case by Apple, or something different like the Honey (Bee Edition by Pela, these cases get the job done.
Watch for more iPhone SE (2020) cases to arrive on the market soon.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Which color iPhone SE (2020) should you buy?
You want to purchase the new iPhone SE but you're torn about which color to get? We're here to help you choose.
Grab one of these cheap cases for your iPhone 11 right now
Ordered your new iPhone 11? Great, now you need a case for it. Check out this list of affordable cases we rounded up that'll keep your iPhone looking fresh and protected.
Reduce bulk with your iPhone XS Max and a wallet case
A wallet case on your iPhone XS Max could save you the trouble of carrying a separate wallet. Here are some of the best options.