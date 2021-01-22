Best iPhone SE (2020) Cases iMore 2021
Your new second-generation iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch display that needs protection. Consider one of the many cases available for the budget iPhone to protect your investment, including our favorite pick below. Get the case (or cases) that match your style, and enjoy! Are you looking to purchase a new iPhone? Consider our favorites of the year.
- Official choice: iPhone SE Silicone Case
- Take No. 2: iPhone SE Leather Case
- Stylish and practical: iPhone Wallet Case by Moment
- Super shock absorption: Spigen Tough Armor
- Make it your own: CASETiFY Impact
- Colorful: BodyGuardz Harmony Case
- Textured for extra grip: Caseology Parallax
- Sea this: LifeProof WĀKE CASE
- Sparkles: Twinkle by Case-Mate
- Clear and thin: Ringke Fusion
- Heavy-duty protection: UAG Plasma
- Choose your color: Gear4 Wembley Palette
Official choice: iPhone SE Silicone CaseStaff Pick
Apple's silicone case for the iPhone SE (2020) is available in white, pink sand, and black only. The durable case is designed to fit snugly over your iPhone's volume buttons, side button, and curves. On the outside, you'll find a silky, soft-touch finish that will hold up over time.
Take No. 2: iPhone SE Leather Case
Another long-time favorite for iPhone users is this leather case, which Apple creates using specially tanned and finished European leather. The case is soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. Despite this, it never loses its durability.
Stylish and practical: iPhone Wallet Case by Moment
This slim wallet case can hold up to three cards. Better still, you can use it with a Moment lens on your new iPhone. It's available as a black case with natural leather or black canvas with black leather. The bottom includes a strap attachment to work with any standard wrist strap.
Super shock absorption: Spigen Tough Armor
Tough Armor is military-grade drop-tested and features Spigen's signature air cushions in the corners for just-about-as-good-as-it-gets shock absorption. There's a hard shell that slips onto the back, and once it's on, it's secure and almost becomes one with the TPU inner lining.
Make it your own: CASETiFY Impact
One of the most popular names in iPhone accessories, CASETiFY, offers a full lineup of cases for the iPhone SE (2020) in various styles. You can also create a case to better match your tastes.
Colorful: BodyGuardz Harmony Case
For something different, consider the Harmony, made with BodyGuardz's patented Kevlar material that absorbs impact. The case is gorgeous too. It's adorned with classic metallic buttons, a thin wire mesh and comes in rose quartz, amethyst, shade, green, and the multicolor unicorn.
Textured for extra grip: Caseology Parallax
The Parallax is a dual-layer case with a TPU shell. The secondary layer is a polycarbonate frame that fits around the edges of your phone. It takes the brunt of the devastating smacks to the corners that have felled many an iPhone. The back diamond pattern is covered in a matte coating that offers extra grip.
Sea this: LifeProof WĀKE CASE
WĀKE cases are crafted from salvaged fishing gear and made up of 85% ocean-based recycled plastic. With each purchase, you can donate a dollar to one of LifeProof's nonprofit partners. Available in multiple colors.
Sparkles: Twinkle by Case-Mate
The Twinkle offers drop protection up to 10 feet, a one-piece platform design, and anti-scratch technology. It's also available in four great colors. Offering refined metallic buttons, the case is just of the many available by Case-Mate.
Clear and thin: Ringke Fusion
The polycarbonate back of the Ringke Fusion is more transparent than most clear cases. The natural beauty of your new iPhone can shine through almost better than if there were no case at all. You'll be trying to tell that little kid in The Matrix that you have an excellent case, and he's going to be all "there is no case."
Heavy-duty protection: UAG Plasma
UAG calls this case a "feather-light composite" since it comprises a hard outer shell and a softer, more flexible inner core. It disperses the force across the whole phone instead of having it concentrated on the area of impact. It's been drop-tested to meet military standards.
Choose your color: Gear4 Wembley Palette
The lightweight Wembley case features impact-absorbing TPU reinforced with D3O for added protection, where you need it most. Available in blue, red, gray, green, and purple.
Go back in time: TNCYOLL iPhone SE 2020 Case Cool Retro
Look at those old-school videotapes on display on this unique slim case. Value-priced, the case also comes with a screen protector.
Eco-friendly: Honey (Bee Edition)
Pela cases are beautifully designed and eco-friendly. They're durable enough to protect your phone but also 100% compostable. This limited-edition model comes in a great color with drawings of bees on the back.
Kick it: ESR Metal Kickstand
Soft and durable, this case lets you stand up your iPhone vertically and horizontally, allowing you to watch videos or FaceTime your way.
Minimalist case: TORRAS Slim Fit
The TORRAS Slim Fit is a thin plastic case that is scratch resistant and fits your iPhone super snug. It even sports a tiny raised edge around the back camera and flash so you can lay it down on a flat surface and not worry about scratching your lens.
Timeless look: Vesta Hardshell Case
Designed with classic twill to give your phone a timeless look. Featuring military-grade drop protection. Available in Blossom Pink and Bahama Blue
Tough and reliable: Spigen Ultra Hybrid S
Spigen is known for its exceptional cases, and the Ultra Hybrid S iPhone case is no exception. Made from polycarbonate with sturdy but flexible TPU around the edges, the Ultra Hybrid S offers protection without extreme rigidity. It also has a flip-out stand to prop your phone up in landscape mode for watching videos.
Textured for extra grip: Caseology Wavelength
This beautifully designed iPhone SE (2020) case by Caseology offers dual-layer protection and shock absorption in a slim design. It's available in matte black, burgundy, coral pink, and navy blue.
Lightweight leather: Casery Agate iPhone SE Case
Designed in Los Angeles, California, the Agate case from Casery provides 360-degree edge-to-edge protection in a design that pops with vibrant colors. Made of top-quality American polymers.
Everything in one place: Vena vCommute
The vCommute by Vena is one of our favorite wallet cases for iPhone thanks to its hearty protection and multifunctional card cover. While the cover protects your credit cards and ID when the case is in your pocket, it can slide down to become a kickstand.
Various flower selections: GVIEWIN Clear Flower Case
To date, there are seven uniquely designed flower cases from GVIEWIN available on Amazon. Take a look at all of the designs and stock up!
Crystal clear protection: Speck Presidio
The case provides a solid layer of protection designed to take impact, and it won't yellow over time so that it will remain crystal clear. The case has a scratch-resistant coating that ensures that both your phone and case stay looking great, and the cutouts make accessing your ports a breeze.
Fight the microbes: Tech 21 Studio Colour
The Studio Colour case features microbe-fighting protection for a hygienically clean case. Made with plant-based materials, it offers an ultra-thin profile. Buy one in coral, teal, black, and gray.
Under wraps: Twelve South SurfacePad
Keep your iPhone protected on both the front and back with this leather folio case from Twelve South. It also serves as a wallet case with slots for a couple of cards.
A woody alternative: Mous - Protective Case
You can purchase a Mous case with walnut, bamboo, black leather, and more. The case comes with a TPU anti-shock screen protector in the box, and the AiroShock technology protects your device from drops and shocks.
Impactful: Pelican Protector
Available in various color combination, this case features angled edges that divert energy and protects the screen from surface contact—tested to military specifications to survive multiple drops.
Budget: Crave Strong Guard
With a slim, lightweight design, the Crave Strong Guard protects your investment while also saving you money. Check out the seven color choices.
Two-in-one: Otter + Pop
This series from Otterbox adds fun and functionality to its Symmetry and Defender series with swappable PopTops. The grip is recessed into the case when not in use, making it pocketable and is easy to pop up for pro-level FaceTime sessions.
Planet safe: UAG Biodegradable Outback Series
The Biodegradable Outback Series is made from 100% recyclable packaging with soy-based-inks. Smooth with an ergonomic design, the case is available in olive, lilac, and black.
Something unique: Endura Ultra Durable Case
Extreme protection with military-grade drop protection tested to 10 ft. IPX5 water and dust resistance. Armband and Handlebar Mount compatible.
It's your choice
When buying a new case for your iPhone SE (2020), make sure it matches your style, provides plenty of protection, and fits within your budget. Whether it's the iPhone SE Silicone Case or the smooth iPhone SE Leather Case by Apple, you can't go wrong with either pick.
If you're looking for something different like the Honey (Bee Edition by Pela, these cases get the job done. There really are limitless options. Whatever you do, have fun with your selection. Better yet, buy a few cases so you can change the look at any time!
