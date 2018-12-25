A case is always a good idea to protect your new iPhone from those occasional unintentional spills. There are so many different kinds of cases out there, some are more protective while others are less bulky. Some phones hold your cards and cash so you don't have to carry your wallet everywhere. Some people like the case to make a statement while other people just want the case to fade away while the phone takes center stage. There is something for everyone on this list of the best cases for iPhone XR.
Rugged and cool
Nomad Rugged Case
Nomad's Rugged Case is a solid choice. It's pretty thin, yet protective, and adds a touch of class to your iPhone. The Rugged Case is available in two shades of Horween leather: black and brown.
Unbelievably thin
Totallee Thin Case
Totallee's cases are just about as thin as a case can possibly be and still be a case. If you want thinner, get a decal instead. Note that the matte finish cases are thinner than the glossy ones. The clear glossy case is a great option to show off the fun new iPhone XR colors.
Textured and protective
Case-Mate Protection Collection
Case-Mate offers so many choices for every level of protection and every taste. This carbon fiber option has grippy edges to keep your iPhone from being dropped. Case-Mate claims it has 12-foot drop protection in case your phone is dropped anyway.
Compliments the colorful iPhone XR
CASETiFY Impact Case
Can't you visualize this cutie on the yellow iPhone XR? Gorgeous! CASETiFy offers so many colors and patterns, and if that's not enough, you can create your own custom design.
Super protective
Lifeproof SLAM
I love how Lifeproof words this; its SLAM case is "dedicated to the drop." These cases are mostly clear and designed to compliment the fabulous new iPhone XR colors.
Tough style
UAG Pathfinder Series
This masculine-looking case will protect your iPhone XR without weighing it down. While it has feather light composite construction, it meets military drop-test standards.
Leather luxury
Pad & Quill Traveler
Hand crafted from full-grain American leather, this case will develop a warm patina over time. It's protective without being bulky. The classic warmth of leather paired with modern glass and metal is a charming contrast.
Elegant leather folio
Nodus Access Case III
This full-grain vegetable tanned Italian leather folio case holds up to three cards so you might be able to avoid carrying a wallet. Unlike most folio cases that have an inner shell, this one holds your phone with a micro suction strip. This is far more effective than it sounds, and it cuts down on bulk.
The wallet slayer
Silk Wallet Case
This wallet case holds up to three cards plus some cash. A smartly designed groove on one side lets you pop in a case to use as a kickstand when you want to watch a video. It comes in several colors and you can choose from a bunch of different patterns for the pocket panel. The price includes a screen protector.
Ultra Protective
Mous Limitless 2.0
Mous cases are crafted from a high impact material, AiroShock™, which "contains tiny air pockets and cross linking polymer chains that work like springs." Mous Limitless 2.0 comes in shell as seen here, plus a number of other fun materials such as leather, walnut, and bamboo.
Reasonably priced folio
Snakehive Leather Wallet Case
Hand crafted from European nubuck leather, the Snakehive Leather Wallet case has a delicious velvety feel to it. It holds up to three cards plus cash and the folio portion can be used to prop up the phone for video watching. Choose from Black, Brown, Dark Green, or Plum.
Price + Quality
Spigen Neo Hybrid
Spigen is a longtime favorite brand; its mix of price and quality can't be beaten. You can't go wrong with any of its cases, but the Neo Hybrid has an unusual and masculine look. The shade shown here is Gunmetal; the two other shades, Jet Black and Satin Silver, cost a couple dollars more.
Clearly protective
Speck GemShell
Speck is a popular brand for good reason. It makes protective cases in a variety of styles. This dual-layer case meets military drop test standards. It's totally see-through to show off your new iPhone.
Tough but pretty
Sonix Case
The Sonix brand cases are sold at high-end department stores, usually for a lot more money. It comes in tons of fun, pretty colors and patterns on clear cases that allow the iPhone XR to shine throught. Don't let the cute looks fool you: it's military drop test certified to 6.6 feet.
The tank
Otterbox Defender
The Otterbox Defender is a super heavy-duty case that comes in a variety of color combinations. Though this particular model doesn't come with a built-in screen protector, you can still use a separate glass screen protector, which is far superior in touch-screen functionality anyway. The Otterbox Defender comes with a belt holster that doubles as a kickstand for video viewing.
It's hard to choose a favorite here, you really can't go wrong with any of them. I am currently rocking the Speck GemShell because I trust it to protect my phone when (not if) I drop it but it still lets me show off my new phone.
