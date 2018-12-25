A case is always a good idea to protect your new iPhone from those occasional unintentional spills. There are so many different kinds of cases out there, some are more protective while others are less bulky. Some phones hold your cards and cash so you don't have to carry your wallet everywhere. Some people like the case to make a statement while other people just want the case to fade away while the phone takes center stage. There is something for everyone on this list of the best cases for iPhone XR.

It's hard to choose a favorite here, you really can't go wrong with any of them. I am currently rocking the Speck GemShell because I trust it to protect my phone when (not if) I drop it but it still lets me show off my new phone.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.