Best Cases for the Gold iPhone XS or XS Max iMore 2020

Have you purchased a gold iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max? I have, and boy do I not want to cover up that beautiful phone. This shade of gold is unlike the champagne gold, rose gold, or blush gold of other iPhone models. In certain lights you can see bronze highlights; sometimes it looks brownish, sometimes pinkish. It's difficult to describe, but it's gorgeous. I hate to cover it up at all, but cover it I must if I want to keep it pristine. Here are some of the best cases you can put on your new gold iPhone that will still let its beauty shine through.

Making our case

There is something for every gold lover here. I personally rock the Totallee case on my gold iPhone XS on a day-to-day basis. It's sleek, thin, and I love that barely-there feel.

However, if I'm in a situation where my phone is at higher risk for drops, I'll slip on a Casetify Custom Case for a higher level of shock-protection. For the most heavy-duty protection on the market, try a trusty LifeProof. It's pricey but it will keep your phone in perfect condition through any kind of rough treatment.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.