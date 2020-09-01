Best Cheap Cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max iMore 2020
Among the many available cases for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, you don't have to spend a lot to protect your new purchase. The best iPhone 11 Pro Max cheap cases get the job done for much less than you probably ever imagined. They also look terrific!
- Rugged, shockproof: Oterkin
- Check it out: TOZO
- Highly durable: Spigen Ultra Hybrid
- Sparkly: ESR Glitter Case
- For something different: Casewind
- Nothing to see: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Clearly different: Dauphin case
- PU leather: Salawat
- Open buttons: Spigen Thin Fit
Rugged, shockproof: OterkinStaff favorite
With a powerful-looking design, the Oterkin case is constructed of a "no stretch" soft TPU case and integrated shock-absorbing extra hard polycarbonate backplate. The combination means your iPhone is protected at all angles.
Check it out: TOZO
For another incredible fit, consider this beautiful case that's the least expensive on the list. It includes a TPU edge matte soft bumper and a clear PC back panel. The TOZO is considered one of the very best choices for best iPhone 11 Pro Max cheap cases.
Highly durable: Spigen Ultra Hybrid
Hybrid technology mixes a TPU bumper with a durable PC back with this great looking case. It's available in clear and matte black.
Sparkly: ESR Glitter Case
Here's an inexpensive glitter case that's available in lots of different colors, including rose gold, purple, and more. When you want to add some flashy style, here's an option worth checking out.
For something different: Casewind

Nothing to see: Spigen Liquid Crystal
Slim, form-fitted, and lightweight, this Spigen case features durable anti-slip TPU that keeps your phone lightweight and easy to install. A space crystal version is also available.
Clearly different: Dauphin case
Featuring a 360-degree rotatable kickstand, this best iPhone 11 Pro Max cheap case also comes with multiple-viewing angles for watching videos. It's available with blue, black, and rose gold highlights.
PU leather: Salawat
With a vintage leather design, this case offers a stylish look with a good grip with easy access to all ports and buttons. You can purchase it in black, blue, and red.
Open buttons: Spigen Thin Fit
The Thin Fit from Spigen includes room for open buttons, so you still get to experience your phone's original click response and quick accessibility, while also getting protection.
Our recommendations
These are the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cheap cases; there are a lot of options for shoppers on a budget. Be sure to check out the Oterkin case, which features a unique, rugged look. There's also the ESR Glitter Case if you're looking to add some moveable color to your handset.
Meanwhile, the Dauphin case offers multiple viewing angles, so your iPhone is always shown in the perfect light. You can't go wrong with any of the cheap cases on this list. Find your favorite or perhaps favorites, and enjoy your newest piece of Apple goodness.

