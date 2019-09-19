Best Cheap Cases for iPhone 11 iMore 2019

So, you saved up all your cash and bought yourself a brand-new iPhone 11, and now you just need the perfect case to go on it. Lucky for you, there is a ton of cases on the market that are kind to your pockets. We took the liberty of rounding up a list of our favorite cheap iPhone cases. Whether you're looking for something waterproof, dustproof, or video-friendly with a built-in kickstand, this list has you covered!

Which one should you choose?

Finding the best iPhone 11 case that fits you can be really hard. That said, chances are if you've gotten yourself an iPhone 11, then you're probably into colors. If that's true, the clear best choice for you is the ESR Kickstand Case. It has most of what is needed in an iPhone 11 case, including an attractive slim and see-through TPU frame, reinforced drop protection, and a metal kickstand at an affordable price.

Some other great case options to consider on this list would have to be the Ranyi Slim Flip Wallet Case and the Spigen Slim Armor CS. Both offer something similar, including durability, shock absorbency and a killer feature like a hidden compartment to store your ID or credit cards. You really can't go wrong with choosing either one.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.