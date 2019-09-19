Best Cheap Cases for iPhone 11 iMore 2019

So, you saved up all your cash and bought yourself a brand-new iPhone 11, and now you just need the perfect case to go on it. Lucky for you, there is a ton of cases on the market that are kind to your pockets. We took the liberty of rounding up a list of our favorite cheap iPhone cases. Whether you're looking for something waterproof, dustproof, or video-friendly with a built-in kickstand, this list has you covered!

Clear kick back: ESR Kickstand Case

Staff favorite

The ESR Kickstand Case offers enough polish and protection with its attractive slim TPU body and metal kickstand for watching videos. You can prop it up horizontally or vertically at a 60-degree angle. It comes in black polycarbonate, clear and transparent black color options.

$18 at Amazon

Rugged with a kick: Spigen Tough Armor

The Spigen Tough Armor is a durable case made from TPU and polycarbonate that has raised edges that border around the screen with a camera cutout. Moreover, it features a built-in kickstand for watching videos.

$17 at Amazon

Keep it dry: Temdan Waterproof Case

Temdan's Waterproof Case is great. Not only does it protect your iPhone 11 with its IP68 waterproof shield, but it shows it off in all its colorful glory. Throw in rubber bumpers on the frame, and you have a solid choice.

$20 at Amazon

Tough wallet: Spigen Slim Armor CS

The Spigen Slim Armor CS is a bit of a surprise, as it sneakily hides a compartment within the hard-shell that stores up to two cards, accessible via a sliding door.

$17 at Amazon

Sleek and industrial: Olixer Carbon Fiber Case

The Olixer Carbon Fiber Case is so sleek and clean looking with its interesting aesthetic. If you need a case that delivers a cool industrial-like design, a solid grip and keeps fingerprints away, then this is the case for you.

$17 at Amazon

Simple silicone: TORRAS Love Series iPhone 11 Case

If you're not interested in any of the bells or whistles that come with other cases, then you'll probably appreciate this one. It's a simple silicone case that resembles what Apple offers, but for half the price.

$19 at Amazon

Multi-purpose ring grip: Ferilinso Ring Grip Case

The ring grip on this case is a unique feature because of its multi-purpose functionality. The ring grip acts as a stabilizer when holding your phone for selfies and a kickstand when watching your favorite movie or show. It comes in gray, red, rose gold, and black color options.

$11 at Amazon

Liquid clarity: Spigen Liquid Crystal Case

If you love the clear look but don't care for a kickstand, then you'll probably like this option. Spigen's Liquid Crystal Case is slim, form-fitted and lightweight. Its TPU build is easy to install and durable enough to protect your phone.

$11 at Amazon

Lovely lace: Cutebe Case for iPhone 11

The Cutebe Case is a clear option with a little more flair, as it displays beautiful floral or lace design over the TPU body. It also has reinforced corners for any untimely drops.

$11 at Amazon

Sleek armor: MOBOSI Vanguard Armor Case

This ruggedized case features military-grade protection, anti-slip edges, and a clear back to show off the color of your iPhone 11. It has excellent grip that helps prevent drops. MOBOSI's Vanguard Armor Case comes in three color options.

$17 at Amazon

Wallet flip stand: Ranyi Slim Flip Wallet Case

This case is a great choice for those who hate carrying their wallet and phone. Ranyi's Slim Flip Wallet Case features a strong magnetic closure that tucks away three card slots. You can even use the flip piece as a kickstand. It comes in six different colors.

$13 at Amazon

Which one should you choose?

Finding the best iPhone 11 case that fits you can be really hard. That said, chances are if you've gotten yourself an iPhone 11, then you're probably into colors. If that's true, the clear best choice for you is the ESR Kickstand Case. It has most of what is needed in an iPhone 11 case, including an attractive slim and see-through TPU frame, reinforced drop protection, and a metal kickstand at an affordable price.

Some other great case options to consider on this list would have to be the Ranyi Slim Flip Wallet Case and the Spigen Slim Armor CS. Both offer something similar, including durability, shock absorbency and a killer feature like a hidden compartment to store your ID or credit cards. You really can't go wrong with choosing either one.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.