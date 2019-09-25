Best Cheap Cases for iPhone XR iMore 2019
You've laid out a lot of cash for that gorgeous new iPhone XR. You want to keep it safe and looking pristine, but you don't want to spend a lot of money to do so (you've already spent so much money as it is!). Or maybe you like having several different cases to swap out for different looks, and you don't want to break the bank. Either way, here are some of our favorite cheap cases for the iPhone XR.
- Price + Quality: Spigen Neo Hybrid
- Sparkle time: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Clear highlight: CASEKOO Case
- Kung-fu grip: Silk Grip Case
- Apple dupe: SURPHY Silicone Case
- Sporty stripes: VRS Slim Case
- Card holder: Fly Hawk PU Leather Wallet Case
- Old meets new: ESR Marble Case
- Tough but pretty: Sonix Case
- Inexpensive Folio Wallet: Rssviss Leather Wallet
- Basic cheapie: SKTGSLAMY TPU Case
- Wood grain: Mthinkor Slim Wood Case
Price + Quality: Spigen Neo Hybrid
Spigen is a longtime favorite brand; its mix of price and quality can't be beaten. You can't go wrong with any of its cases, but the Neo Hybrid has an unusual and masculine look. The shade shown here is Gunmetal; also available in two other shades, Jet Black and Satin Silver.
Sparkle time: Spigen Liquid Crystal
I love this sparkly number from Spigen. It's a simple, flexible TPU case for slim protection. If this Glitter Rose Quartz isn't your shade, you can pick up the Glitter Crystal Quartz or Crystal Clear instead.
Clear highlight: CASEKOO Case
This little number is mostly clear with a highlight of metallic color around the bumper. At 1 mm thick, it will provide some drop protection without much bulk. A raised bezel around the camera provides some protection there. Choose from Red, Black, or Silver.
Kung-fu grip: Silk Grip Case
The Silk Grip Case is designed for — you guessed it — grip. The soft case has textured sides so that it won't fall out of your hands. It comes in several colors, and you can choose from several fun patterns for customization. Bonus: a screen protector is included.
Apple dupe: SURPHY Silicone Case
Modeled after Apple's iconic silicone case, this one is similarly lined with microfiber. I like that SURPHY put the branding on the inside of the case, and it comes in a handful of appealing colors.
Sporty stripes: VRS Slim Case
VRS offers a slim, clear TPU case with just a little something extra: textured stripes and a jaunty red label. The wavy striped texture was created to prevent smudges and scratches. The case is designed to be anti-yellowing as well.
Card holder: Fly Hawk PU Leather Wallet Case
This highly-rated case is made from PU leather. PU leather is also known as bi-cast leather or split leather, and it consists of a split leather backing and a polyurethane coating. This brand is quite popular on Amazon. Choose from Black, Brown, Blue, Khaki, Red, or Gray.
Old meets new: ESR Marble Case
Blending the old world look of marble with the newest tech is a fun juxtaposition. This flexible TPU case from ESR gives your phone a different look without breaking the bank. It comes in three shades of Sierra "marble," Black, Gray Gold, and White.
Tough but pretty: Sonix Case
The Sonix brand cases are sold at high-end department stores. That being said, the reviews also tell us this is a high-end case. It comes in tons of fun colors and patterns but don't let the cute looks fool you. It's military drop-test certified to 6.6 feet.
Inexpensive Folio Wallet: Rssviss Leather Wallet
This case is described as PU leather but also as faux leather, so I'm not sure if there is any natural leather in this case or not. Regardless, it's a neat folio wallet style case that holds your credit cards, can be propped up to watch videos and has a magnetic closure. It comes in just one color in the XR size: black with a sporty red stripe, as shown here.
Basic cheapie: SKTGSLAMY TPU Case
This is your absolute basic TPU case. It's clear, flexible, protective, and cheap. You can see the color of your iPhone XR through the case. No bells or whistles on this one, which is sort of the point.
Wood grain: Mthinkor Slim Wood Case
Woodgrain adds an appealing visual warmth to this TPU case. The Mthinkor Slim Wood Case comes in three different colors/grains: Black Apricot, Black Sandalwood, and Red Sandalwood. Bonus: it comes with a tempered glass screen protector.
Cheap doesn't mean second-rate
Just because your case is cheap, it doesn't have to be simple. Well, it can be if that's what you like. But there are lots of options here without spending lots of money. I'd go for the Sonix Case. It doesn't skimp on quality or protection.
When you are excited about all of these cool designs, it'd be easy to see this and do a mad dash to find your wallet. If you had the Rssviss Leather Wallet, you wouldn't have to look any further than the back of your phone. This may be the most useful case for people who are on-the-go or just forgetful. Hey, don't look at me... I just know my weak points.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The best monitor arms for your single or dual setups
Monitor arms are a great way to gain back space on your desk and achieve perfect display positioning. Here are the best in 2018.
If your iPhone XS Max needs a case, these are the best ones we found!
You can't let that iPhone XS Max go unprotected, you'll want a case right away.
Your iPhone 11 Pro is naked — protect it with one of these cases
The iPhone 11 Pro may have just been announced, but there are already cases ready to go.