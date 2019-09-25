Best Cheap Cases for iPhone XR iMore 2019

You've laid out a lot of cash for that gorgeous new iPhone XR. You want to keep it safe and looking pristine, but you don't want to spend a lot of money to do so (you've already spent so much money as it is!). Or maybe you like having several different cases to swap out for different looks, and you don't want to break the bank. Either way, here are some of our favorite cheap cases for the iPhone XR.

Cheap doesn't mean second-rate

Just because your case is cheap, it doesn't have to be simple. Well, it can be if that's what you like. But there are lots of options here without spending lots of money. I'd go for the Sonix Case. It doesn't skimp on quality or protection.

When you are excited about all of these cool designs, it'd be easy to see this and do a mad dash to find your wallet. If you had the Rssviss Leather Wallet, you wouldn't have to look any further than the back of your phone. This may be the most useful case for people who are on-the-go or just forgetful. Hey, don't look at me... I just know my weak points.

