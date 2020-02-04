Best Cheap Cases for iPhone XS iMore 2020

You spent a lot of money on your iPhone XS and want to keep it safe and protected, but don't want to spend much cash — after all, a lot of your money just went to the iPhone XS! Or maybe you just want to get several different cases to switch between for certain occasions, without breaking the bank. Don't worry; we know exactly how that is! That's why we've rounded up some of the best, most affordable options for dressing up or protecting your iPhone XS.

Bottom Line

There's a ton of different cases you can get for your iPhone XS that won't break the bank and won't short you on quality. Our personal favorite is the Spigen Liquid Crystal because we like to show off our iPhone while still protecting it, and you definitely can't beat that price.

If you prefer a full folio case, try the FLY HAWK Wallet Folio, while the iBlason Cosmo might be the best choice for those who love a little sparkle and bling. As you can see, there's no shortage of choices when it comes to affordable case choices for the iPhone XS.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.