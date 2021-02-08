Best Cheap iPhone 12 Pro Cases iMore 2021
Back in the day, the average iPhone case only cost about 20 bucks, even from a good brand. Nowadays, it's not unusual to see top brands selling cases at much steeper prices! If this seems like an extravagant and unnecessary expense to you, you're not alone. Fornunately, there are still plenty of inexpensive cases to be found — you just have to look a little harder. But we've done the work for you by compiling this solid list of the best cheap iPhone 12 Pro cases on the market. Read on to pick the best choice that suits your needs.
- Crystal clear: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Bumpers on fleek: SupCase Unicorn Beetle Style Series
- Heavy-duty protection: ESR Machina Series
- Soft, supple, and slim: OTOFLY Silicone Case
- Pretty prints: GVIEWIN Clear Floral Case
- The all-in-one: Arae Leather Wallet Case
- Cheapest of the cheap: GORGCASE Sparkle Glitter Case
- Unofficial MagSafe: WEMISS MagSafe Case
Crystal clear: Spigen Liquid CrystalStaff Pick
If you've got a beautiful new iPhone 12 Pro in hand, you'll want to show it off in all its natural glory. That's why a simple clear case is always an easy choice. Spigen offers a thin, crystal-clear case that's easy to install and remove. The Liquid Crystal provides basic protection without adding bulk.
Bumpers on fleek: SupCase Unicorn Beetle Style Series
For a clear case that offers an extra layer of protection, Check out the SupCase Style Series. All of the cases in their Unicorn Beetle line offer good iPhone protection, but this one is a little less bulky. The clear back will show off your iPhone 12 Pro's lovely colors, while the bumpers around the edges keep it extra safe from drops and falls.
Heavy-duty protection: ESR Machina Series
You don't have to shell out a ton of cash for a heavy-duty iPhone case. The Machina Series from ESR features three levels of military-grade protection that will keep every inch of your iPhone safe, from the camera to the screen. This one also has a built-in kickstand!
Soft, supple, and slim: OTOFLY Silicone Case
Silicone cases come in different shapes and sizes, but this one is extra thin for a sleek, slim profile. The soft silicone is supple and grippy, and the case comes in 22 different colors.
Pretty prints: GVIEWIN Clear Floral Case
Here's a fun way to brighten up a clear case! The GVIEWIN Clear Floral Case lets your iPhone's natural color shine through, but it adds fun and colorful prints to keep things interesting. This one has reinforced corners along with raised edges around the camera and screen for protection.
The all-in-one: Arae Leather Wallet Case
If you need an all-in-one wallet case for a reasonable price, Arae has got you covered. This wallet folio has plenty of room for cards and cash, along with strong magnetic closures to keep your valuables safe. The PU leather is smooth and pleasing to the touch.
Cheapest of the cheap: GORGCASE Sparkle Glitter Case
Now, THIS is a cheap case. The GORGCASE comes in several sparkly colorways and it seems to be well-liked by users. This case might not offer the same level of protection as some, but the price is right.
Unofficial MagSafe: WEMISS MagSafe Case
The MagSafe series of cases from Apple is very cool, but they are expensive. WEMISS offers the same magnetic benefits as the original MagSafe cases at less than a third of the price. This one is clear except for the white magnetic strip on the back panel.
The frugal choice
Don't get sucked into clever marketing from the big brands. A good iPhone case doesn't have to be expensive. The cheap iPhone 12 Pro cases on this list will all do their job well at a fraction of the price of an original Apple case. My favorite is the Spigen Liquid Crystal because it's perfectly clear and lets the beauty of the iPhone 12 Pro show through. It's also very slim and lightweight.
For more substantial protection, you may prefer the ESR Machina Series. This one offers military-grade drop protection for every surface of the phone. The built-in kickstand is also a cool feature. There are cases from different price points on this list, but none of them will set you back too far.
