Best Cheap iPhone 12 Pro Cases iMore 2021

Back in the day, the average iPhone case only cost about 20 bucks, even from a good brand. Nowadays, it's not unusual to see top brands selling cases at much steeper prices! If this seems like an extravagant and unnecessary expense to you, you're not alone. Fornunately, there are still plenty of inexpensive cases to be found — you just have to look a little harder. But we've done the work for you by compiling this solid list of the best cheap iPhone 12 Pro cases on the market. Read on to pick the best choice that suits your needs.

The frugal choice

Don't get sucked into clever marketing from the big brands. A good iPhone case doesn't have to be expensive. The cheap iPhone 12 Pro cases on this list will all do their job well at a fraction of the price of an original Apple case. My favorite is the Spigen Liquid Crystal because it's perfectly clear and lets the beauty of the iPhone 12 Pro show through. It's also very slim and lightweight.

For more substantial protection, you may prefer the ESR Machina Series. This one offers military-grade drop protection for every surface of the phone. The built-in kickstand is also a cool feature. There are cases from different price points on this list, but none of them will set you back too far.