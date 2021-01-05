Best Cheap iPhone 12 Pro Max Cases iMore 2021
With some brands selling iPhone cases at a top price, this necessary accessory for the iPhone 12 Pro Max can be a daunting purchase. It doesn't have to be, however. There are plenty of perfectly good cases that will protect your iPhone at a much more attractive price point. We've found the best cheap iPhone 12 Pro Max cases that will do the job and keep you under budget.
- Protection plus: Spigen Rugged Armor
- Best clear case: SPIDERCASE
- Because glitter: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Soft silicone: ESR Cloud Series
- Best wallet case: Arae Wallet Case
- Slim, trim, affordability: Spigen Thin Fit
- Sticky case: CloudValley Anti-Gravity Case
- Cheapest of the cheap: GLBYDLO Sparkly Glitter Case
Protection plus: Spigen Rugged ArmorStaff Pick
If protection is your main goal for a phone case, you can't go wrong with the Spigen Rugged Armor. This one incorporates multiple layers of shock absorption and air cushion technology to protect your iPhone 12 Pro Max from every angle, including the screen and camera. Surprisingly enough, it's also MagSafe compatible.
Best clear case: SPIDERCASE
Let your beautiful iPhone shine through with this crystal clear case from SPIDERCASE. Despite its thin profile, the case has raised edges to protect the phone's most vulnerable areas. It also supports wireless charging.
Because glitter: Spigen Liquid Crystal
Now here's a clear case with a little something extra — glitter! If you enjoy a little sparkle in your life, the Spigen Liquid Crystal will protect the phone from everyday bumps and scratches, and look good doing it!
Soft silicone: ESR Cloud Series
If you love the soft, supple feel of a silicone case, you don't have to shell out the big bucks for the Apple Silicone Case. The Cloud Series from ESR provides the same feel and protection at an affordable price.
Best wallet case: Arae Wallet Case
A wallet case can be ultra-convenient, and it doesn't have to break the bank. This one from Arae is a folio case made from PU leather; it allows plenty of room for cards and cash.
Slim, trim, affordability: Spigen Thin Fit
For a slim profile, Spigen makes this Thin Fit case that will keep your phone scratch-free without adding extra bulk or weight. It comes in several cute colors and supports wireless charging.
Sticky case: CloudValley Anti-Gravity Case
This case from CloudValley has a unique feature that allows it to stick to any smooth surface without adhesive. I'm not sure how it works, but somehow a layer of micro nano-suction cups on the back make it sticky without being, er sticky. Use it to slap your iPhone onto the fridge, mirror, or whiteboard for hands-free viewing!
Cheapest of the cheap: GLBYDLO Sparkly Glitter Case
It doesn't get any more affordable than this case. Despite its super low price tag, the case offers basic protection and a variety of cute patterns to make your iPhone stand apart from the rest.
Bottom line
The best cheap iPhone 12 Pro Max cases will keep your iPhone safe from everyday accidents without causing any serious injury to your bank account. The Spigen Rugged Armor, for example, provides heavy-duty protection at an attractive price point. This is a good-looking case that will protect every surface of your iPhone 12 Pro Max.
If that one is not quite cheap enough, the GLBYDLO Sparkly Glitter Case is about as affordable as it gets, and it comes in several colors and patterns to suit your unique style. Any of these cases will do the job, so choose what best fits your needs with never a worry about buyer's remorse!
