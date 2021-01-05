Best Cheap iPhone 12 Pro Max Cases iMore 2021

With some brands selling iPhone cases at a top price, this necessary accessory for the iPhone 12 Pro Max can be a daunting purchase. It doesn't have to be, however. There are plenty of perfectly good cases that will protect your iPhone at a much more attractive price point. We've found the best cheap iPhone 12 Pro Max cases that will do the job and keep you under budget.

Bottom line

The best cheap iPhone 12 Pro Max cases will keep your iPhone safe from everyday accidents without causing any serious injury to your bank account. The Spigen Rugged Armor, for example, provides heavy-duty protection at an attractive price point. This is a good-looking case that will protect every surface of your iPhone 12 Pro Max.

If that one is not quite cheap enough, the GLBYDLO Sparkly Glitter Case is about as affordable as it gets, and it comes in several colors and patterns to suit your unique style. Any of these cases will do the job, so choose what best fits your needs with never a worry about buyer's remorse!