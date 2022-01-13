Best clear cases for iPhone 13 iMore 2022
There's a reason why clear cases are some of the most popular on the market. Who doesn't want to show off their lovely iPhone's design? With hundreds of cases to choose from, it can be challenging to decide which brand to go with, but we've done the work for you. Here's a rundown of the best clear cases for iPhone 13.
- The original: Apple Clear Case with MagSafe
- Best value: JETech Case HD Clear
- Most protective: Mous Infinity MagSafe-Compatible Clear Case
- Slimmer than slim: totallee Clear iPhone 13 Case - Transparent
- Almost bullet-proof: Caudabe Lucid Clear
- A little something extra: Case-Mate Sheer Superstar Case
- Customize it: Casetify Custom Impact Case
- Clear but never yellow: CASEKOO Crystal Clear Case
The original: Apple Clear Case with MagSafeStaff Pick
You simply can't go wrong with an Apple case. You can count on this case to fit perfectly, protect well, and function beautifully with all things MagSafe. The flexible material is scratch-resistant and easy to install.
Best value: JETech Case HD Clear
For tight budgets, JETech offers this very affordable clear case that incorporates rubberized bumpers for protection. There are also raised bezels around the camera and screen to keep those sensitive areas safe.
Most protective: Mous Infinity MagSafe-Compatible Clear Case
Although many brands advertise military-grade iPhone protection, I've never seen one that protects better than a Mous case. The Infinity model is ultra-clear from every angle but still offers that Mous-level protection. This one is also fully MagSafe-compatible.
Slimmer than slim: totallee Clear iPhone 13 Case - Transparent
Totallee offers some of the slimmest iPhone cases you'll ever see. At less than a millimeter thick, you'll barely even know it's there. The TPU material does provide some protection from everyday bumps and scratches, but it is not military-grade.
Almost bullet-proof: Caudabe Lucid Clear
The Caudabe Lucid case is so clear it's almost liquid, with a shiny, hard surface that will show off your iPhone 13. The thermoplastic polymer is the same material used to make bulletproof glass.
A little something extra: Case-Mate Sheer Superstar Case
Case-Mate offers clear cases that have a little something extra — super cute printed designs! Whether you like stars, bling, or butterflies, there's something fun for your iPhone in this line of clear printed cases.
Customize it: Casetify Custom Impact Case
Casetify lets you personalize your clear case with a custom print that's all your own. You choose the lettering and design for a unique case that's truly one of a kind.
Clear but never yellow: CASEKOO Crystal Clear Case
One major drawback of clear cases is that they turn yellow with time. CASEKOO promises long-term clarity due to an anti-yellow coating that prevents yellowing over time. This case is also simple, slim, and reasonably protective.
Show it off
Don't hide your beautiful new iPhone. Show it off with a clear case! The best clear cases for iPhone 13 are both protective and slim, like the Mous Infinity. Since this case is also MagSafe-compatible, you can continue to use it with all of your MagSafe accessories.
If that one is a little out of your budget, there's always the JETech Case, which offers some protection alongside an attractive low price point. Whether you like personalized cases or simple slim designs, there's a case for every sort on this list. Find the one that works for you and your lifestyle.
