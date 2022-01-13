Best clear cases for iPhone 13 iMore 2022

There's a reason why clear cases are some of the most popular on the market. Who doesn't want to show off their lovely iPhone's design? With hundreds of cases to choose from, it can be challenging to decide which brand to go with, but we've done the work for you. Here's a rundown of the best clear cases for iPhone 13.

Show it off

Don't hide your beautiful new iPhone. Show it off with a clear case! The best clear cases for iPhone 13 are both protective and slim, like the Mous Infinity. Since this case is also MagSafe-compatible, you can continue to use it with all of your MagSafe accessories.

If that one is a little out of your budget, there's always the JETech Case, which offers some protection alongside an attractive low price point. Whether you like personalized cases or simple slim designs, there's a case for every sort on this list. Find the one that works for you and your lifestyle.