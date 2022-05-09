Best clear cases for iPhone XR iMore 2022

With the iPhone XR, Apple brought back some fun colors in addition to its classic black and white shades: blue, yellow, coral, and (PRODUCT) RED. Here are some of the best clear cases for your iPhone XR, so you can protect it without hiding the great color you chose.

Which iPhone XR clear case is best for you?

The iPhone XR was the first iPhone in years to be released with amazing color options. We love those iPhone XR colors! Sure, you can get classic black or white, but you can also choose blue, yellow, coral, and (PRODUCT) RED. There are plenty of great cases for the iPhone XR, but why would you want to obscure that beauty with an opaque case?

Whether you're choosing an iPhone in fun colors or classics, you're going to want to show it off. Clear cases allow you to do that while still offering some protection. My personal favorite basic case is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid because it looks great and offers solid protection against scratches and scuffs.

If you want to have a little fun with color and pattern but still want the iPhone XR to show through, the CYRILL Cecile iPhone Case case is a nice option. If you want a truly unique case, go for CASETiFY and choose one of their virtually unlimited options for visually stimulating transparent designs.