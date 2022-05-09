Best clear cases for iPhone XR iMore 2022
With the iPhone XR, Apple brought back some fun colors in addition to its classic black and white shades: blue, yellow, coral, and (PRODUCT) RED. Here are some of the best clear cases for your iPhone XR, so you can protect it without hiding the great color you chose.
- Best for most: Spigen Ultra Hybrid
- Minimalist: PEEL Super Thin iPhone XR Case
- Colorful and custom: CASETiFY iPhone XR Cases
- Protective: Speck Gemshell
- Frosted look: Smartish Clear
- Kickstand included: ESR Kickstand Case
- Metallic edge: DTTO Lightning Series Case
- Glittery: Lontect Sparkling Clear Case
- Translucent: Caudabe Synthesis
- Eye-catching: CYRILL Cecile Designed for Apple iPhone XR Case
- Team Apple: Apple iPhone XR Clear Case
- Super secure: X-Doria Military Grade iPhone Case (Clear)
Best for most: Spigen Ultra HybridStaff pick
Spigen is known for its high-quality cases at reasonable prices. The TPU bumper and durable polycarbonate back make the Spigen Ultra Hybrid a protective hybrid case that won't add a ton of bulk. That's why it's one of our favorite iPhone XR clear cases.
Minimalist: PEEL Super Thin iPhone XR Case
We love how the Peel case doesn't detract from our iPhone's appearance; it's barely there! This is only for careful users, however, not if you need major drop protection.
Colorful and custom: CASETiFY iPhone XR Cases
We love CASETiFY, which offers a ton of colors and styles, many of which are clear with a pattern. New and interesting designs come out often, but you can can even upload your own.
Protective: Speck Gemshell
A dual-layer protective bumper and clear back shows off your phone while protecting it from drops. It meets military drop standards but with a slim profile.
Frosted look: Smartish Clear
The Smartish Clear case has a matte frosted back for a slightly filtered appearance. Beyond plain clear, there are some whimsical patterns to choose from as well.
Kickstand included: ESR Kickstand Case
ESR's Kickstand Case is a clear TPU case with a built-in metal kickstand that can be used at multiple angles. Prop up your phone vertically or horizontally and watch a video hands-free.
Metallic edge: DTTO Lightning Series Case
This clear TPU case from DTTO has a metallic edge to add a touch of color and shine. Choose from red, blue, black, gold, or silver at different price points.
Glittery: Lontect Sparkling Clear Case
Lontect offers a slim, clear TPU case with a hint of color and sparkle, if you like. The design sparkles while the reinforced edges add protection.
Translucent: Caudabe Synthesis
Caudabe's Synthesis is thin but powerful. The bumper is flexible and textured, so your iPhone won't slip out of your hands, but the back is smooth and rigid. In person, the translucence adds a bit of sophistication.
Eye-catching: CYRILL Cecile Designed for Apple iPhone XR Case
Here is a fun, inexpensive clear case with a pattern printed on it. I often recommend the CYRILL Cecile to friends who want a cute case that's not too pricey.
Team Apple: Apple iPhone XR Clear Case
You can't go wrong with Apple's own clear case since you know it will fit perfectly. Apple's engineers have designed it to hug and enhance the iPhone's every curve. The iPhone XR is the star here, not the case.
Super secure: X-Doria Military Grade iPhone Case (Clear)
Rugged, reliable, and ready to protect from 10-foot drops, the X-Doria Military Grade iPhone Case is a clear case with a lot of additional protection. Yet it's still clear, so your favorite color shines through.
Which iPhone XR clear case is best for you?
The iPhone XR was the first iPhone in years to be released with amazing color options. We love those iPhone XR colors! Sure, you can get classic black or white, but you can also choose blue, yellow, coral, and (PRODUCT) RED. There are plenty of great cases for the iPhone XR, but why would you want to obscure that beauty with an opaque case?
Whether you're choosing an iPhone in fun colors or classics, you're going to want to show it off. Clear cases allow you to do that while still offering some protection. My personal favorite basic case is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid because it looks great and offers solid protection against scratches and scuffs.
If you want to have a little fun with color and pattern but still want the iPhone XR to show through, the CYRILL Cecile iPhone Case case is a nice option. If you want a truly unique case, go for CASETiFY and choose one of their virtually unlimited options for visually stimulating transparent designs.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case
The best Apple Watch cases can help you avert disaster. You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch until it gets all scratched up, or worse, cracked. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.
The Magic Mouse isn't the only option for your Mac
In case you need a change from Apple's Magic Mouse, we've compiled a list of great mice that are compatible with your Mac, so you can click and scroll more comfortably.
Get a wireless charger for hassle-free charging
Want to try out or love the idea of Qi-charging? These are our favorite wireless chargers for iPhone!