The iPhone XR is the first iPhone in years to be released with amazing color options. Sure, you can get classic black or white, but you can also choose blue, yellow, coral, and (PRODUCT)RED. Why would you want to obscure that beauty with an opaque case? Here are some of the best options for protecting it without hiding the color.

Whether you're choosing an iPhone XR in a fun color like red or yellow, or a classic color like silver or space gray, you're going to want to show it off. Clear cases allow you to do that while still offering some protection. My personal favorite is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid because it looks great and offers solid protection against scratches and scuffs.

