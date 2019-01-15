The iPhone XR is the first iPhone in years to be released with amazing color options. Sure, you can get classic black or white, but you can also choose blue, yellow, coral, and (PRODUCT)RED. Why would you want to obscure that beauty with an opaque case? Here are some of the best options for protecting it without hiding the color.
The ultra thin choice
Peel Super Thin Case
A clear Peel case won't get in the way of your iPhone's looks at all. In fact, you'll barely notice it's there. However, a case this thin is only for careful users, not for major drop protection.
Price and quality
Spigen Ultra Hybrid
Spigen is known for high-quality products at reasonable price points. The TPU bumper and durable PC back make this a protective hybrid case that won't add a ton of bulk to your phone.
Ultimate protection
Otterbox Pursuit Series Case
Otterbox is known for its amazing protection, and the Pursuit Series cases are some of the toughest clear cases you can find. The bumper is black, so it's not totally clear, but the back is transparent enough to let your favorite color shine through.
Have some fun!
CASETiFY iPhone XR Cases
CASETiFY offers a ton of colors and styles, many of which are primarily clear with a pattern. You can even add your own logo and/or photos to one of the clear cases for a case that is uniquely yours.
Simple protection
Speck Gemshell
A dual-layer protective bumper and clear back shows off your phone while protecting it from drops. It meets MIL-SPEC (military) drop standards while still maintaining a pretty slim profile.
Frosted and fabulous
Silk Nudist
The Nudist has a matte frosted back, which gives your phone a slightly different, filtered appearance. Additionally, there are some whimsical patterns you can add to back if you want to go beyond plain clear. You'll still see your phone's color coming through.
Clear with a kickstand
ESR Kickstand Case
ESR's Kickstand Case is a clear TPU case with a metal strip across the back. The metal strip swings out and acts as a kickstand that can be used at multiple angles. You can stand up the phone in portrait mode for FaceTime, or landscape mode for videos. It comes in several colors, including a translucent gray shade.
Tough style
UAG Plasma Series
This tough case meets military drop-test standards from up to four feet. The look is masculine and cool, and yet the case weighs surprisingly little. The case doesn't get in the way of any of the phone's functionality.
Metallic edge
DTTO Lightning Series Case
This clear TPU case from DTTO has a metallic edge so you can add just a touch of color to enhance and highlight your iPhone XR. Choose from red, blue, black, gold, or silver at different price points.
Sporty stripes
VRS Slim Case
VRS offers a slim, clear TPU case with just a little something extra: textured stripes and a jaunty red label. The wavy striped texture was created to prevent smudges and scratches. The case is designed to be anti-yellowing as well.
Thin but rigid
Caudabe Synthesis
Caudabe's Synthesis is thin, but not too thin. The outer bumper is flexible and has a textured grip so your iPhone won't slip out of your hands. The back is rigid and smooth to the touch with a frosted finish.
The bargain
Trianium Clarium Case
This is a basic, inexpensive option. There are no decorative flourishes or fancy detailing. It's just a clear shock-absorbing, scratch-resistant polycarbonate case that won't detract from the beauty of your iPhone XR.
Whether you're choosing an iPhone XR in a fun color like red or yellow, or a classic color like silver or space gray, you're going to want to show it off. Clear cases allow you to do that while still offering some protection. My personal favorite is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid because it looks great and offers solid protection against scratches and scuffs.
