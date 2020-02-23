Best Clear Cases for iPhone XS Max iMore 2020
You've purchased a big, beautiful iPhone XS Max, and you want to keep it looking that way. However, you don't want to hide it in an opaque case. Here are some of the best options for keeping the iPhone XS Max safe while still showcasing its good looks.
Trusted protection: Otterbox Symmetry Series Clear CaseStaff Pick
The Otterbox name is synonymous with protection. I know people who won't buy any brand case but Otterbox. The Symmetry Series Clear Case isn't the tank-style case Otterbox is known for, but it's still quite protective while maintaining a pretty slim profile.
Premium protection: Speck Presidio Stay Clear
Speck's Presidio Stay Clear case has raised bezels, a polycarbonate outer shell, and a clear inner lining. The case has 8-foot drop protection, and it resists discoloration. Despite all of this, it's still a pretty slim case.
Ultra-thin and clear: Totallee Thin
This 0.02-inch case isn't going to be as protective as a thicker one, but if you are a careful user that just wants a little something, check out Totallee. This case is for the minimalist, with a clean look and no branding.
A little something extra: Case-Mate Protection Collection
This sparkly number is still clear, so it counts! The iridescent crystals embedded in the clear case will allow your iPhone to show through. This is a 2-piece case that offers 12-foot drop protection.
An inexpensive option: LUVVITT Slim Flexible TPU Case
This is your basic slim, flexible, clear TPU case. LUVVITT is a popular brand on Amazon. This case has gotten great reviews, and the price won't break the bank.
An even cheaper option: JETech HD-Clear Shockproof Bumper Case
This is another very basic, no-frills case. It might just be all you need. The raised bumper will provide decent drop protection, and the price is right.
Brand name bundle: Sonix Clear Case and Glass Screen Protector
Sonix is a brand carried by a certain high-end department store. On Amazon, you'll pay quite a bit less. This simple military drop-tested clear case comes bundled with a tempered glass screen protector. There are many cute patterns you can choose from as well, at different price points. Even the patterned cases still allow you to see your phone through them.
Masculine edge: Ringke Transparent Case
Perhaps you want a clear case that isn't just your basic case. This case from Ringke offers masculine style and military drop-tested protection. The back is clear hard PC, and the tough TPU edges come in black, navy, and red.
Waterproof full coverage: Pelican Marine Waterproof Case
This heavy-duty two-piece case includes a built-in screen protector and is completely waterproof. Constructed of soft elastomer inside a rigid polycarbonate shell, the military-grade case will survive any rough or wet treatment.
Keep it clear
No one wants to hide the spectacular looks of a brand new iPhone. But to keep it looking pristine, a case is necessary for all but the most careful of us. A clear case is a compromise that works. Otterbox has a good reputation in the phone case industry for a reason, so we recommend the Otterbox Symmetry Series Clear Case for all your clear case needs, although there are cheaper options on the list.
If budget is an issue, take a look at the LUVVITT TPU case or, even better, the JETech Bumper Case for simple, transparent protection that won't break the bank. Whatever you go with, any of these crystal clear cases will let the natural beauty of your lovely iPhone shine through.
