Best Clear Cases for iPhone XS Max

You've purchased a big, beautiful iPhone XS Max, and you want to keep it looking that way. However, you don't want to hide it in an opaque case. Here are some of the best options for keeping the iPhone XS Max safe while still showcasing its good looks.

Keep it clear

No one wants to hide the spectacular looks of a brand new iPhone. But to keep it looking pristine, a case is necessary for all but the most careful of us. A clear case is a compromise that works. Otterbox has a good reputation in the phone case industry for a reason, so we recommend the Otterbox Symmetry Series Clear Case for all your clear case needs, although there are cheaper options on the list.

If budget is an issue, take a look at the LUVVITT TPU case or, even better, the JETech Bumper Case for simple, transparent protection that won't break the bank. Whatever you go with, any of these crystal clear cases will let the natural beauty of your lovely iPhone shine through.

