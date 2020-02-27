Best Clear Cases for iPhone XS iMore 2020
So you just got an iPhone XS, maybe in that gorgeous gold color, and want to show it off while keeping it safe and protected? Don't worry, there's plenty of clear cases to help you achieve just that, and we're showing you some of the best options you should consider on the market today.
- Crystal clear and affordable: Spigen Ultra Hybrid
- Slim profile and bargain pricing: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Rugged and durable: OtterBox Symmetry Clear
- Minimal bulk, plenty of flexibility: ESR Slim Clear
- A real bargain: JETech HD Clear
- Splash of color: MoKo TPU Bumper
- Scratch resistant: iBlason Halo
- Durable and high quality: Speck Presidio Stay Clear
- Pretty but tough: Case-Mate Naked Tough
- Rugged but affordable: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Series Premium Hybrid
- Sleek and stylish: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style Premium Hybrid
- Kick back and relax: ESR Simplace Metal Kickstand Case
Crystal clear and affordable: Spigen Ultra HybridStaff Favorite
If you want crystal clear protection without breaking the bank, Spigen's Ultra Hybrid in Crystal Clear is the best option. The hybrid design of the rigid back and a flexible bumper means it's easy to get on and off, and the Air Cushion technology means any impact is absorbed. Your iPhone XS remains safe, snug, and you can show it off without sacrificing a thing. Plus, it's incredibly affordable.
Slim profile and bargain pricing: Spigen Liquid Crystal
Spigen's Liquid Crystal case is another clear option from the company, but it offers an even slimmer profile than the Ultra Hybrid. If you want good protection but less bulk, the Liquid Crystal is the way to go. Plus, the flexible TPU offers some grip to keep your iPhone XS in your hands, not the ground.
Rugged and durable: OtterBox Symmetry Clear
If you want true protection for your device, nothing is sturdier than an OtterBox case. The Symmetry Clear case provides the ultimate rugged protection for your iPhone XS in a relatively slim profile (compared to other OtherBox cases like the Defender series) while still showing it off in clear plastic. When it comes to OtterBox, they don't play around with device protection.
Minimal bulk, plenty of flexibility: ESR Slim Clear
The ESR Slim Clear is an ultra-thin (only 1mm thick) jelly case that provides basic protection without sacrificing the original style of your iPhone XS. It also has a microdot pattern on the inside of the case to prevent that annoying "wet look" of plastic clinging on to the back of your device. Plus, the price is right.
A real bargain: JETech HD Clear
JETech is a trusted name in the mobile accessory industry, and the HD Clear case for iPhone XS is one of the better cheap options out there. You'll get basic protection from scratches and drops while showcasing the glorious iPhone XS for under $10.
Splash of color: MoKo TPU Bumper
The MoKo TPU bumper is another great and affordable option to consider. It provides a hard clear plastic back panel to show off your iPhone XS, while the protective bumpers around the edges of the device can be clear, or you can choose from several colors (the back remains clear). Its slim profile doesn't compromise protection.
Scratch resistant: iBlason Halo
While clear cases are great for showing off your device, they tend to get scratched up easily. The iBlason Halo case touts that it's scratch resistant and extremely durable, so you get full protection in a minimal profile. The grippy feel that the case material provides means that you won't drop your iPhone XS.
Durable and high quality: Speck Presidio Stay Clear
The Presidio Clear provides ample protection with their patented "Impactium Clear" material, which disperses force away from the phone so that it doesn't get damaged. This is also Speck's slimmest dual-layer case, but it doesn't sacrifice protection. The Presidio Clear's materials also resist turning yellow when exposed to UV light.
Pretty but tough: Case-Mate Naked Tough
Case-Mate is another trusted name in the industry, and the Naked Tough cases provide a minimalist clear case that's tough on protection. These two-piece cases feature a shock-absorbing bumper, anti-scratch plastic, and several clear options, including gorgeous iridescent and glitter for the fashionistas.
Kick back and relax: ESR Simplace Metal Kickstand Case
If you like a slim profile but wish your phone had a kickstand to prop your iPhone XS up for video watching, then this case is the answer. ESR's Simplace Metal Kickstand Case features minimal bulk so you can show off your device, but the metal kickstand is sturdy and allows for vertical or horizontal viewing. It's a great option if you like to have your phone propped up.
Bottom Line
These are some of the better clear iPhone XS cases we've seen on the market. You'll want to be careful about purchasing cases that were meant for the iPhone X since the camera on the XS is slightly bigger and won't fit with some iPhone X cases. However, the ones we just mentioned should work fine with the XS, just make sure it says that it's compatible with the 2018 model.
We're big fans of the Spigen Ultra Hybrid, which will give you all the protection you'll ever need without breaking the bank. If you're looking for the best rugged protection that comes in a clear case, go for the Otterbox Symmetry Clear, which has excellent 360-degree shock absorption.
