Best cute cases for iPhone 13
The iPhone 13 is a great handset, with an A15 Bionic chip, advanced dual-camera system, MagSafe compatibility, and all-screen OLED display. It appeals to all kinds with its neutral aesthetic, though it does come in a pretty shade of pink. However, you can make that iPhone 13 look even cuter with a cute case. Show your personal style while protecting your investment. These are the best cute cases for the iPhone 13 available.
- Designer look: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for iPhone 13 with MagSafe
- Nice flowers, nice price: CYRILL Cecile iPhone 13 Case
- Marble paradise: GVIEWIN iPhone 13 Case
- Get a grip: PopSocket PopCase for iPhone 13 with MagSafe
- Cornered the market: Cutebe Cute Clear Crystal Case for iPhone 13
- Apple's own: Apple iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe
- Endless variety: CASETiFY MagSafe Compatible Impact Case
- Wallet slayer: Smartish iPhone 13 Wallet Case
- Wild side: Casely iPhone 13 Case with MagSafe
- Bling for less: JJGoo Glitter iPhone 13 Case
- Pretty protection: OtterBox Symmetry Series for iPhone 13
- Pretty and functional: Sonix Case for iPhone 13 with MagSafe Compatibility
Designer look: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for iPhone 13 with MagSafeStaff Pick
The Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case with MagSafe ticks all the boxes for me when it comes to protecting the iPhone 13 in style. It's one of the best iPhone 13 cases with 10-foot drop protection, and it looks so good. Choose from between several different styles.
Nice flowers, nice price: CYRILL Cecile iPhone 13 Case
The CYRILL Cecile iPhone Case is a slim, clear TPU case that lets you see your iPhone's color while enhancing the look with pretty flowers. Choose from several different floral options.
Marble paradise: GVIEWIN iPhone 13 Case
Love the look of marble? The super-slim GVIEWIN iPhone Case is made out of TPU, not marble, of course. But it sure is gorgeous. Choose from between several color options.
Get a grip: PopSocket PopCase for iPhone 13 with MagSafe
The PopSockest PopCase iPhone Case with MagSafe is so flexible. The PopGrip is attached to a slide that you can move out of the way or remove for MagSafe charging. The PopGrip itself is interchangeable with any other, so you can easily swap it out with your most adorable ones.
Cornered the market: Cutebe Cute Clear Crystal Case for iPhone 13
Choose from dozens of cute designs ranging from floral to abstract with this case. The enhanced protection at the corners will help protect your iPhone from damage in case you drop it.
Apple's own: Apple iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe
Cute doesn't have to mean an elaborate pattern. Sometimes a simple case in a lovely color is all it takes to complete your look. I have a soft spot for the Chalk Pink, but Apple makes a variety of colors to suit anyone's tastes. And of course, you know an Apple case is going to fit and function beautifully on your iPhone 13.
Endless variety: CASETiFY MagSafe Compatible Impact Case
Choose your CASETiFY MagSafe Compatible Impact Case from thousands of designs. Can't find one you like? Upload your own design! CASETiFY offers a variety of case types, with and without MagSafe compatibility.
Wallet slayer: Smartish iPhone 13 Wallet Case
This clever case holds up to three cards plus a bit of cash, so you can leave your wallet at home. Need a kickstand for watching videos? Pull out one of the cards and put it in the specially designed slot to prop up your iPhone 13 securely at just the right angle.
Wild side: Casely iPhone 13 Case with MagSafe
Can't decide between leopard print and rainbows? Take a walk on the wild side with this colorful MagSafe-compatible case. If this pattern is a bit much for you, Casely offers plenty of other options.
Bling for less: JJGoo Glitter iPhone 13 Case
Add a lot of sparkle for a little bit of money with this glitter-infused TPU case. The case is slim, but the lip around the edge helps protect the screen when you set it facedown. Choose from several shades of glitter.
Pretty protection: OtterBox Symmetry Series for iPhone 13
"Cute" may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of OtterBox, but the wallflower pattern pictured here is so pretty! The OtterBox Symmetry lineup is slim and stylish, yet protective, tested to survive three times as many drops as military standard. Plus, the case is infused with antimicrobial technology for a little extra protection.
Pretty and functional: Sonix Case for iPhone 13 with MagSafe Compatibility
Sonix offers a variety of pretty and unique styles, many of which have a MagSafe option. I like the Confetti pattern shown here, but you can also find patterns like Galaxy Tortoise Shell and Care Bears.
Which of the best cute cases for iPhone 13 should you choose?
The Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for iPhone 13 with MagSafe is probably the case I use the most. I like the brand and the overall vibe, and I think the cases are so pretty. They are cute, yet sophisticated. They are also quite slim and comfortable to hold, yet they offer secure protection. I do use a MagSafe charger and other MagSafe accessories with my iPhone, so I like to use a MagSafe-compatible case.
If you're not looking to spend that kind of cash but you like the pretty florals, check out the CYRILL lineup. There are several patterns to choose from, and the case is clear so you can still see the gorgeous iPhone 13 inside. The TPU case is well-designed to protect your iPhone from damage.
I use the PopSocket PopCase for iPhone 13 with MagSafe when I travel, since I like having that extra grip when I whip out my iPhone for a quick selfie. It's also nice to have the PopGrip as a stand for watching videos on that tiny airplane tray table.
