Best cute cases for iPhone 13 iMore 2022

The iPhone 13 is a great handset, with an A15 Bionic chip, advanced dual-camera system, MagSafe compatibility, and all-screen OLED display. It appeals to all kinds with its neutral aesthetic, though it does come in a pretty shade of pink. However, you can make that iPhone 13 look even cuter with a cute case. Show your personal style while protecting your investment. These are the best cute cases for the iPhone 13 available.

Which of the best cute cases for iPhone 13 should you choose?

The Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for iPhone 13 with MagSafe is probably the case I use the most. I like the brand and the overall vibe, and I think the cases are so pretty. They are cute, yet sophisticated. They are also quite slim and comfortable to hold, yet they offer secure protection. I do use a MagSafe charger and other MagSafe accessories with my iPhone, so I like to use a MagSafe-compatible case.

If you're not looking to spend that kind of cash but you like the pretty florals, check out the CYRILL lineup. There are several patterns to choose from, and the case is clear so you can still see the gorgeous iPhone 13 inside. The TPU case is well-designed to protect your iPhone from damage.

I use the PopSocket PopCase for iPhone 13 with MagSafe when I travel, since I like having that extra grip when I whip out my iPhone for a quick selfie. It's also nice to have the PopGrip as a stand for watching videos on that tiny airplane tray table.