Best cute cases for iPhone 13 Pro iMore 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro is quite the high-end handset with an A15 Bionic Chip, triple-cam Pro Camera System, MagSafe capability, and an all-screen OLED display with ProMotion. Sure, I'm a tech professional with an iPhone 13 Pro, but I still want to look cute! Putting together an outfit includes dressing the iPhone 13 Pro in just the right case. Here are some of the best cute cases for iPhone 13 Pro.

Which of the best cute cases for iPhone 13 Pro should you choose?

Apple's own cases are always a safe bet; you know they will hug the lines of your iPhone to perfection and allow it to fully function from within the case. Plus, the Apple cases are so elegant and come with that cool Apple logo on the back. The leather is lovely, but note that like all leather products, it will develop a warm patina over time. If you're not into that, then pick a different case.

I own several Kate Spade cases, and I probably use them most often. They are colorful and yet still somewhat neutral, so they go with a lot of different outfits. I prefer the MagSafe-compatible cases, but Kate Spade also offers their cases without that option for slightly less money.

Speaking of money, if you'd prefer to spend less of it on an iPhone case, go for the ICEDO iPhone 13 Pro Case with Screen Protector. With its low price point, you could choose several of the pretty and unique designs. Once you take a look through the choices, you're probably going to want to. It even comes with a good screen protector for your iPhone 13 Pro, which I always recommend using with any case.