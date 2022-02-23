Best cute cases for iPhone 13 Pro iMore 2022
The iPhone 13 Pro is quite the high-end handset with an A15 Bionic Chip, triple-cam Pro Camera System, MagSafe capability, and an all-screen OLED display with ProMotion. Sure, I'm a tech professional with an iPhone 13 Pro, but I still want to look cute! Putting together an outfit includes dressing the iPhone 13 Pro in just the right case. Here are some of the best cute cases for iPhone 13 Pro.
- Apple's luxury leather: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe
- Major protection and style: Velvet Caviar iPhone 13 Pro Case
- Pretty florals: CYRILL Cecile for iPhone 13 Pro Case
- Funfetti style: OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe Case
- Sophisticated designer look: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case
- Endless variety: CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 13 Pro
- Wallet Slayer: Smartish iPhone 13 Pro Wallet Case
- Fashionable: Sonix Case for iPhone 13 Pro with MagSafe Charging
- Best of both worlds: PopSockets PopCase for MagSafe
- Ombré style: ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap iPhone Case review
- Trendy: ICEDO iPhone 13 Pro Case with Screen Protector
- Shine bright: Hython Case for iPhone 13 Pro Case Glitter
Apple's luxury leather: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Leather Case with MagSafeStaff Pick
Elegant leather is always a treat, and Apple does it right with high-quality, supple leather that's specially tanned and finished. You know Apple makes some of the best iPhone 13 Pro cases. I like the combination of the Gold iPhone with Dark Cherry case or the Sierra Blue phone with the Wisteria case in particular.
Major protection and style: Velvet Caviar iPhone 13 Pro Case
Velvet Caviar cases come in a stylish variety of designs for iPhone 13 Pro; if you came to read this list, I know you'll find at least one you'll love. But they are more than pretty: these cases offer up to 10-foot drop protection. Some of the cases even have a MagSafe option.
Pretty florals: CYRILL Cecile for iPhone 13 Pro Case
The reasonably-priced CYRILL Cecile iPhone Case comes in two pretty floral designs. The clear TPU case lets you see the color of your iPhone 13 Pro while protecting your phone with Air Cushion Technology.
Funfetti style: OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe Case
The OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe iPhone Case reminds me of funfetti cake, but it's actually made from 50% recycled plastic regrind. This gives it a fun look as well as a pleasing texture. Plus, you get that famed OtterBox protection and MagSafe compatibility.
Sophisticated designer look: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case
The Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case is one of my all-time favorite cases. It's slim yet protective, and it comes in a gorgeous variety of designer looks. You can get some of the designs in a MagSafe-compatible version.
Endless variety: CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 13 Pro
If you're not sure what you'd like, spend some time browsing the many CASETiFY Impact Case options, both with and without MagSafe compatibility. You can even upload your own design if nothing grabs you. Find some adorable ones on Amazon or head to CASETiFY's website for the whole selection.
Wallet Slayer: Smartish iPhone 13 Pro Wallet Case
Leave the wallet at home because this cute case has room for up to three credit cards and a bit of cash. Choose from a few charming patterns or solid colors. Pro Tip: you can even choose a custom design if you click on the "Secret Menu" option.
Fashionable: Sonix Case for iPhone 13 Pro with MagSafe Charging
Sonix is always coming out with new styles, so you know you'll always be on-trend. This fashion-forward case can be found at high-end department stores. It's MagSafe-compatible for use with Apple's MagSafe accessories or the Sonix MagSafe charger/accessory lineup.
Best of both worlds: PopSockets PopCase for MagSafe
The PopSockets PopCase for MagSafe is the case I always travel with because of its flexibility. The PopGrip, both a grip and a kickstand, is on a slide that moves up, down, or off to allow MagSafe or wireless charging. If the PopGrip itself looks too boring, you can just swap it out with a cuter one.
Ombré style: ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap iPhone Case review
The ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap Case comes in two pretty ombré gradient colors: Rose (pink) and Gold. The MagSafe-compatible case is slim and grippy and even contains recycled plastics. Best of all, it offers 13-foot drop protection.
Trendy: ICEDO iPhone 13 Pro Case with Screen Protector
Hey, all you cool cats and kittens, how cute is this leopard-print case? If that's not your style, ICEDO has dozens of other trendy styles ranging from painterly to floral. It comes with a tempered glass screen protector even at this low print point.
Shine bright: Hython Case for iPhone 13 Pro Case Glitter
This soft, flexible TPU case has glitter embedded within, so it will sparkle forever. You don't have to worry that it will flake off. Choose from a handful of translucent colors or stick with clear, depending on how much of your iPhone's color you wish to see through it.
Which of the best cute cases for iPhone 13 Pro should you choose?
Apple's own cases are always a safe bet; you know they will hug the lines of your iPhone to perfection and allow it to fully function from within the case. Plus, the Apple cases are so elegant and come with that cool Apple logo on the back. The leather is lovely, but note that like all leather products, it will develop a warm patina over time. If you're not into that, then pick a different case.
I own several Kate Spade cases, and I probably use them most often. They are colorful and yet still somewhat neutral, so they go with a lot of different outfits. I prefer the MagSafe-compatible cases, but Kate Spade also offers their cases without that option for slightly less money.
Speaking of money, if you'd prefer to spend less of it on an iPhone case, go for the ICEDO iPhone 13 Pro Case with Screen Protector. With its low price point, you could choose several of the pretty and unique designs. Once you take a look through the choices, you're probably going to want to. It even comes with a good screen protector for your iPhone 13 Pro, which I always recommend using with any case.
