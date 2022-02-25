Best cute cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max iMore 2022
The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a huge Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, A15 Bionic chip, Pro 12MP camera system with Cinematic mode for video recording, and so much more. Even with all that power, it's a gorgeous phone. Don't cover up all that beauty with a boring case. Here are some of the best cute cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max you can buy.
- Apple's own: iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe
- Ultra-slim: GVIEWIN for iPhone 13 Pro Max Case
- Fun patterns: Casely iPhone 13 Pro Max case
- Classic designer style: Coach Slim Wrap Case For iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Colorful rings: ZAGG Gear4 Snap Case - MagSafe Compatible
- Leave the purse at home: Smartish iPhone 13 Pro Max Crossbody Wallet Case
- Protective and colorful: Speck Products CandyShell Pro
- MagSafe designer case: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for MagSafe
- So many hearts: PHYLLA Colorful Love Heart Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Screen protector included: ICEDIO iPhone 13 Pro Max Case
- Cute and protective: Case-Mate Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max
- All-over protection: MZELQ iPhone 13 Pro Max Case
Apple's own: iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafeStaff Pick
Apple does leather right. The specially tanned and finished leather feels amazing and develops a warm patina over time. You can mix and match colors any way you like, but I think the Wisteria case with the Sierra Blue iPhone and the Dark Cherry case with the Gold iPhone are the cutest combos.
Ultra-slim: GVIEWIN for iPhone 13 Pro Max Case
This beautiful GVIEWIN iPhone case is ultra-slim and chic with its marble styling. Choose from a handful of pretty colors, each of which has metallic gold veining. This case goes to show that you don't have to spend a lot to get something quite special.
Fun patterns: Casely iPhone 13 Pro Max case
Casely offers a variety of super cute patterns on their cases, such as the Free Spirit Rainbow Butterfly case shown here. Casely has both MagSafe-compatible and regular cases available.
Classic designer style: Coach Slim Wrap Case For iPhone 13 Pro Max
If you enjoy Coach bags, you'll love this sleek and slim case with the classic "C" logo. The soft interior has a velvety finish to prevent scratches. Choose from Khaki or Black without flowers, or the Prarie Rose Signature C Khaki shown here.
Colorful rings: ZAGG Gear4 Snap Case - MagSafe Compatible
Perhaps you've had your eye on the simple Apple Clear Case with MagSafe but want something with a bit more color? The ZAGG Gear4 Snap Case offers just that. The Santa Cruz shown here has a blue ring and bumper, while the Milan has an ombré gradient over the whole case.
Leave the purse at home: Smartish iPhone 13 Pro Max Crossbody Wallet Case
Struggling to fit your iPhone 13 Pro Max into your purse or bag? Check out this case, which is a wallet, case, and purse in one. It holds up to five cards plus cash and includes both a short wristlet strap and a longer crossbody strap. Choose from a variety of patterns or create your own from the "secret menu."
Protective and colorful: Speck Products CandyShell Pro
Even an unadorned case is cute if it's a pretty color. This lovely case comes in several gorgeous colors like Rosy Pink, Pool Teal, Aurora Purple, and more. Accents in complementary colors make it even cuter. The dual-layer case offers eight-foot drop protection and Microban antimicrobial protection.
MagSafe designer case: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for MagSafe
This gorgeous Kate Spade New York case is one of my most-used cases. The slim, sleek case comes in a wide variety of beautiful, feminine styles. This is a MagSafe-compatible case, but you can alternatively choose one without the MagSafe ring if you prefer to save some money.
So many hearts: PHYLLA Colorful Love Heart Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max
If you can't get enough of the heart theme, you'll want to check out this case from PHYLLA. The cute heart pattern even extends around the bumper. It comes in several different colorways and styles.
Screen protector included: ICEDIO iPhone 13 Pro Max Case
Choose from dozens of fun designs, including lots of florals, landscapes, mandalas, animal prints, stars, and more. The slim TPU and PC case offers 15-foot drop protection and even comes with a tempered glass screen protector, so you'll get lots of protection for your money.
Cute and protective: Case-Mate Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max
Case-Mate makes a nice variety of attractive cases, both with and without MagSafe compatibility. The Twinkle case shown here is sparkly but the glitter is on the inside so you don't have to worry about shedding. All of these cases offer at least 10-foot drop protection.
All-over protection: MZELQ iPhone 13 Pro Max Case
Hey all you cool cats and kittens, how cute is this tone-on-tone leopard print case? The reinforced corners, grippy bumper, and included tempered glass screen protector add up to a lion's share of protection.
Which of the best cute cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max should you choose?
You can never go wrong with an Apple case; you know it will hug your iPhone's curves perfectly and the phone will maintain full functionality within the case. Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe is obviously MagSafe-compatible, so you can use it with your MagSafe charger and all of your MagSafe accessories.
If you're looking to spend quite a bit less, the ICEDIO iPhone 13 Pro Max Case is the way to go. With so many colorful and fun design options, you're sure to find one (or several) you love. It's a protective case without a lot of bulk, blending TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) and PC (polycarbonate) for 15-foot drop protection. Plus, the screen protector is included, making it an incredible bargain.
Looking cute is great and all, but it's important to keep your sizable investment safe with one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases. While on the topic of protection, don't forget that big gorgeous screen! Protect it with a good iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protector.
