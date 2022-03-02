Best environmentally friendly iPhone 13 cases iMore 2022

Most iPhone cases are made with PVC plastic so if you're trying to reduce your plastic waste, the average plastic iPhone case isn't going to fit the bill. Instead, opt for an eco-friendly option like one of the best environmentally friendly iPhone 13 cases on this list. Here we have iPhone 13 cases that are made from natural sources, recycled plastic, and even compostable materials.

Conscious consumerism FTW

Fortunately for conscious consumers, there are plenty of options for the best environmentally friendly iPhone 13 cases. Our favorite is the Griffin Survivor Earth because it offers the most robust protection with military-grade drop protection for falls of up to 20 feet. This case is also made from a combination of recycled materials and plant-based bio-resins.

If that one looks a little pricey, consider the beautiful Reveal Cork Wood Case. This one is also made from renewable resources and a tree is planted for every case purchased. Honestly, it may be hard to choose; there are so many planet-conscious companies, it might be difficult to decide which one to support!