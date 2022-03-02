Best environmentally friendly iPhone 13 cases iMore 2022
Most iPhone cases are made with PVC plastic so if you're trying to reduce your plastic waste, the average plastic iPhone case isn't going to fit the bill. Instead, opt for an eco-friendly option like one of the best environmentally friendly iPhone 13 cases on this list. Here we have iPhone 13 cases that are made from natural sources, recycled plastic, and even compostable materials.
- Best protection: Griffin Survivor Earth
- Green, green case: Pela Forest Floor iPhone 13 Case
- Strong as rocks: MMORE Mountain Stone Phone Case
- A tree with every purchase: Reveal Cork Wood Case
- Personalize it: Casetify Custom Compostable Case
- Support clean oceans: LifeProof WAKE SERIES Case
- Carbon-neutral from factory to doorstep: Zero Waste Movement Eco-Friendly Phone Case
- Best eco-friendly clear case: Case-Mate ECO94 Eco Friendly Case
Best protection: Griffin Survivor EarthStaff Pick
All of the cases on this list have eco-friendly features, but not all of them are protective cases. With the Survivor Earth Case, you get the best of both worlds. This case is made from plant-based bio-resins and it offers a whopping 20 feet of drop protection.
Green, green case: Pela Forest Floor iPhone 13 Case
Green-minded and green in color, this Pela case is so plant-based that it's actually biodegradable. The case provides adequate protection and when you're ready to move on, you can toss the flax-based material right into the compost.
Strong as rocks: MMORE Mountain Stone Phone Case
MMORE uses a range of nature-based materials, including herbs and wood, to make their all-natural iPhone cases. This one is made from a paper-thin sheet of actual stone materials for the backing. The protective bumpers are made from biodegradable sources.
A tree with every purchase: Reveal Cork Wood Case
For every purchase made, Reveal plants a tree! As if that weren't enough, all of its products are made from renewable resources like cork and bamboo. The Reveal Cork Wood Case comes plain or painted with a beautiful Japanese-inspired scene.
Personalize it: Casetify Custom Compostable Case
Not only are Casetify's cases plant-based and compostable, but they can also be personalized with eco-friendly ink! Get it printed with your name, initials, or tagline and feel good about a company that uses sustainable manufacturing processes from the factory to the packaging.
Support clean oceans: LifeProof WAKE SERIES Case
If clean oceans are your cause of choice, this is the iPhone 13 case for you. The LifeProof Wake series is made out of recycled plastic salvaged from Earth's oceans. Each purchase supports further ocean cleanup projects.
Carbon-neutral from factory to doorstep: Zero Waste Movement Eco-Friendly Phone Case
The Zero Waste Movement represents a lot more than just phone cases. They run carbon-neutral manufacturing facilities and seek out other like-minded companies to collaborate with. Every part of the process, from the biodegradable case to the package it comes in, is made with sustainable materials using sustainable practices.
Best eco-friendly clear case: Case-Mate ECO94 Eco Friendly Case
Not all environmentally friendly iPhone 13 cases are made from dark, opaque materials. Case-Mate makes a crystal clear case out of post-consumer recycled plastics. It is also packaged in recycled paper, and both the case along with the packaging are recyclable after use.
Conscious consumerism FTW
Fortunately for conscious consumers, there are plenty of options for the best environmentally friendly iPhone 13 cases. Our favorite is the Griffin Survivor Earth because it offers the most robust protection with military-grade drop protection for falls of up to 20 feet. This case is also made from a combination of recycled materials and plant-based bio-resins.
If that one looks a little pricey, consider the beautiful Reveal Cork Wood Case. This one is also made from renewable resources and a tree is planted for every case purchased. Honestly, it may be hard to choose; there are so many planet-conscious companies, it might be difficult to decide which one to support!
