Best environmentally friendly iPhone 13 mini cases iMore 2022

You want to protect iPhone 13 mini, but you want to keep your environmental impact to a minimum. While many case companies use plastic to make lightweight and protective cases, some are making an effort to be eco-friendly. Choose a case made from recycled materials or cases that can be composted after use. Here are some of the best environmentally friendly iPhone 13 mini cases you can buy.

What are the best environmentally friendly iPhone 13 mini cases for you?

I love the look and feel of the OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe iPhone case. It's so festive, with the funfetti look and feel. OtterBox grinds up silicone and rubber waste to make up 50% of this case. Plus, it has that magnetic array, so you can use your MagSafe charger and other MagSafe accessories with it. Choose from two colorful but neutral colors.

If you want something truly unique, check out the MMORE cases. There are a bunch of different colorways, each of which is made from different natural materials. The cases are sealed with sugar resin instead of chemicals and retain the fragrance and texture of their natural materials.

On the other hand, if you want something eco-friendly and yet quite inexpensive, the Gemi-Case iPhone Case is the way to go. It's actually made from wheat fiber, unlike the typical TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) and PC (polycarbonate) cases that you see at that price point. I like that it comes in different colors, so you can choose the one that best suits your taste and your iPhone 13 mini's color.