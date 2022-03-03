Best environmentally friendly iPhone 13 Pro cases iMore 2022
Many iPhone cases are made out of plastic, which is a lightweight and protective material. But it's not always so great for the planet. Several case companies do make an effort to be environmentally conscious by using recycled materials, natural materials, or by making cases compostable. Here are some of the best environmentally friendly iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy.
- Fun and functional: OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe iPhone Case
- Recycle or compost: Pela iPhone Case
- Great value: Gemi-Case iPhone Case
- Serious protection: Case-Mate ECO94
- Nicely priced: WIKAWIKA Eco Case for iPhone
- Straw and wheat: Woodcessories iPhone Case
- Wave hello: LifeProof WĀKE Series iPhone Case
- Cork vegan leather: Reveal Cork Leather Case
- Fun designs: CASETIFY Ultra Impact Case
- 100% Biodegradable: Tech21 EcoArt for iPhone 13 Pro
- Ultra-protective: Griffin Survivor Endurance for MagSafe iPhone Case
- Sustainable and organic: MMORE Phone Case
Fun and functional: OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe iPhone CaseStaff Pick
The funfetti-style flecked OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe case is made from 50% recycled silicone and rubber regrind. The colorful flecks within make it an elevated neutral that comes in a lighter and darker tone. Plus it is MagSafe-compatible, so you can use all your favorite MagSafe accessories.
Recycle or compost: Pela iPhone Case
The Pela iPhone Case is made from flax, which is a naturally lightweight and protective material. You get 12-foot drop protection without any plastic. Send the case back to Pela when you're done; Pela will turn it into a new case or compost it.
Great value: Gemi-Case iPhone Case
No, you don't have to spend a lot of green to go green. This plastic-free, flexible case is made from wheat fiber and comes in paper packaging. Choose from a handful of appealing speckled colors.
Serious protection: Case-Mate ECO94
This clear case offers 10-foot drop protection and is made from post-consumer recycled plastic. It also features MicroPel antimicrobial protection to prevent germ transmission. Each purchase supports The Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees initiative.
Nicely priced: WIKAWIKA Eco Case for iPhone
This well-priced case is made from wheat pellets and is 100% biodegradable and compostable. Plus, it has a pleasant fresh wheat fragrance and appealing texture. Choose from two natural colors.
Straw and wheat: Woodcessories iPhone Case
Please don't eat this case, but it's actually made of organic, non-toxic ingredients like straw and wheat! Plus, Woodcessories will plant a tree with Trees for the Future with every case sold. Done with the case? Send it back for recycling and get 30% off your next one.
Wave hello: LifeProof WĀKE Series iPhone Case
LifeProof WĀKE cases have a beautiful wave pattern that makes you think of the ocean. For good reason, because the case is made from 85% recycled oceanic waste plastic. Choose from several fun colors with contrasting accents.
Cork vegan leather: Reveal Cork Leather Case
Cork can be harvested without ever cutting down the tree, so it's a naturally earth-friendly material from which to make vegan leather. With every purchase, a new tree will be planted. Choose a plain cork case or one with a painted design.
Fun designs: CASETIFY Ultra Impact Case
Made from 65% recycled materials and packed in 100% recycled packaging, this is a case you can feel good about. Plus, your iPhone 13 Pro will be protected from 9.8-foot drops. Choose from a dazzling variety of fun designs.
100% Biodegradable: Tech21 EcoArt for iPhone 13 Pro
This protective case from Tech21 is 100% biodegradable and will not leave any microplastics or chemical traces in the environment. This artist-designed case offers 10-foot drop protection.
Ultra-protective: Griffin Survivor Endurance for MagSafe iPhone Case
The lightweight but super protective Survivor Endurance for MagSafe iPhone Case is made from recycled materials and offers 14-foot drop protection. It's got a circular array of magnets so you can use all of your MagSafe accessories.
Sustainable and organic: MMORE Phone Case
If you're looking for something a bit different, check out this case made from wood, flowers, hay, coffee, stone, and other natural materials. It's even sealed with advanced sugar-based resin to protect the look.
Which of the best environmentally friendly iPhone 13 Pro cases should you get?
I love my OtterBox Core with MagSafe case. The flecked case reminds me of a festive funfetti cake and it's made with 50% recycled materials. It looks neutral but with a hint of color to elevate it and it feels amazing in hand. Since it has a circular magnetic array, you can use your MagSafe charger and your favorite MagSafe accessories.
If you want something even more earth-friendly, I'd recommend the Woodcessories iPhone Case. It ticks all the boxes: it's made from organic, non-toxic ingredients, each purchase means a tree planted, and the company takes back old cases for recycling. Plus, it's not terribly expensive and it comes in several different color options.
For the straight-up flower child, go for the MMORE Phone Case. It's sustainable and organic, made from all kinds of natural materials which will be obvious from the look, feel, and yes, even the smell. There's no mistaking this case for your run-of-the-mill plastic case.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Love your planet and your iPhone at the same time with an eco-friendly case
You don't have to contribute to single-use plastics when you buy an iPhone case. These are the best options for the best environmentally friendly iPhone 13 cases.
Small iPhone 13 mini, small environmental impact with these cases
Want to reduce plastic waste? Minimize your carbon footprint by choosing an eco-friendly case for your iPhone 13 mini.
Even the iPhone 13 Pro Max can be cute with the right case
You've got Apple's flagship iPhone and boy, is it gorgeous with that huge screen. You can make it cute all over with one of these cases.