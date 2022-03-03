Best environmentally friendly iPhone 13 Pro cases iMore 2022

Many iPhone cases are made out of plastic, which is a lightweight and protective material. But it's not always so great for the planet. Several case companies do make an effort to be environmentally conscious by using recycled materials, natural materials, or by making cases compostable. Here are some of the best environmentally friendly iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy.

Which of the best environmentally friendly iPhone 13 Pro cases should you get?

I love my OtterBox Core with MagSafe case. The flecked case reminds me of a festive funfetti cake and it's made with 50% recycled materials. It looks neutral but with a hint of color to elevate it and it feels amazing in hand. Since it has a circular magnetic array, you can use your MagSafe charger and your favorite MagSafe accessories.

If you want something even more earth-friendly, I'd recommend the Woodcessories iPhone Case. It ticks all the boxes: it's made from organic, non-toxic ingredients, each purchase means a tree planted, and the company takes back old cases for recycling. Plus, it's not terribly expensive and it comes in several different color options.

For the straight-up flower child, go for the MMORE Phone Case. It's sustainable and organic, made from all kinds of natural materials which will be obvious from the look, feel, and yes, even the smell. There's no mistaking this case for your run-of-the-mill plastic case.