Best environmentally-friendly iPhone 13 Pro Max cases iMore 2022
The best environmentally-friendly iPhone 13 Pro Max cases may be easier to find than you think. If this is your first time looking for a more eco-friendly case to dress your iPhone in, you'll be happy to know that there are sustainable choices in many materials and colors. Pay attention to the different materials and processes implemented by each each brand below to find the sustainable iPhone case that works best for you.
- Most protective: UAG OUTBACK BIO
- So natural you can feel it: Mmore Organic Case Lavendar
- Buy a case, plant a tree: Zero Waste Movement Eco-Friendly Phone Case
- Support Earth's oceans: Lifeproof WĀKE
- Made in the USA: Raptic Terrain Case
- Best eco-friendly clear case: Pivet Aspect Clear
- Best leather case: ZAGG Gear4 Brooklyn Snap Case
- Plant-based: Pela Phone Case
Most protective: UAG OUTBACK BIOStaff Pick
The Urban Armor Gear Outback Bio is tough on drops but easy on the environment. This case will protect the iPhone from drops of up to 12 feet, but somehow it is also fully biodegradable and compostable. Win, win!
So natural you can feel it: Mmore Organic Case Lavendar
An iPhone case doesn't get much more natural than this. The Organic line by Mmore incorporates real dried herbs into the back panel of the case to lend it a unique texture and a delightful scent. This one is suffused with pressed lavender that looks beautiful and smells lovely.
Buy a case, plant a tree: Zero Waste Movement Eco-Friendly Phone Case
When you buy a case from Zero Waste Movement, you are supporting a brand whose mission is sustainability. Not only does it create biodegradable products and packaging out of renewable materials, the ZWM team also plants a tree for every product sold.
Support Earth's oceans: Lifeproof WĀKE
Lifeproof approaches eco-friendly manufacturing from a different standpoint, by working to clean up the world's oceans. Each WĀKE case is made from ocean-salvaged recycled plastic, and a portion of every purchase goes to support ocean cleanup efforts.
Made in the USA: Raptic Terrain Case
Here's a biodegradable case that looks and performs like PU plastic, but the eco-friendly polycarbonate material deteriorates more quickly without polluting. The Raptic Terrain is also made in the USA using sustainable processes that reduce carbon emissions.
Best eco-friendly clear case: Pivet Aspect Clear
While Pivet's totally clear and protective iPhone case is made from recyclable plastic materials, the company uses a new innovation called Self-Cycle technology. This means that if the case cannot be recycled, the plastic material is manufactured to break down rapidly (over years instead of decades) without polluting the environment.
Best leather case: ZAGG Gear4 Brooklyn Snap Case
Zagg enters the sustainability race with a unique case that incorporates a combo of a protective D3O Bio base and vegan leather. Both of these materials are constructed using a combination of renewable resources and post-consumer waste. This is one of few environmentally-friendly iPhone 13 Pro Max cases that is also fully compatible with the MagSafe system.
Plant-based: Pela Phone Case
The Pela brand takes pride in the fact that all of its products are 100% plant-based. Because of this, the cases are also fully biodegradable and compostable. Combine that with eco-friendly packaging, and you have a real feel-good iPhone case on your hands.
A feel-good iPhone case
Bring conscious consumerism to your iPhone with an environmentally-friendly iPhone 13 Pro Max case. If protection is your top priority, you can still find an eco-friendly case that's also very protective. The UAG OUTBACK BIO offers military-grade 12-foot drop protection in a biodegradable material.
We also appreciate the Mmore brand because its cases look and feel natural as well. Each organic Mmore case contains actual elements and scents from nature. Since each of these brands approaches sustainability in a different way, you can choose the one that best aligns with your own environmental goals.
