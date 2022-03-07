Best environmentally-friendly iPhone 13 Pro Max cases iMore 2022

The best environmentally-friendly iPhone 13 Pro Max cases may be easier to find than you think. If this is your first time looking for a more eco-friendly case to dress your iPhone in, you'll be happy to know that there are sustainable choices in many materials and colors. Pay attention to the different materials and processes implemented by each each brand below to find the sustainable iPhone case that works best for you.

A feel-good iPhone case

Bring conscious consumerism to your iPhone with an environmentally-friendly iPhone 13 Pro Max case. If protection is your top priority, you can still find an eco-friendly case that's also very protective. The UAG OUTBACK BIO offers military-grade 12-foot drop protection in a biodegradable material.

We also appreciate the Mmore brand because its cases look and feel natural as well. Each organic Mmore case contains actual elements and scents from nature. Since each of these brands approaches sustainability in a different way, you can choose the one that best aligns with your own environmental goals.