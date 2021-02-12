Best Fashionable iPhone 12 Pro Cases iMore 2021

Did you just get the best iPhone, the iPhone 12 Pro? Welcome to the club! The iPhone 12 Pro is a great choice and a step above the regular iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini because of the Telephoto lens, LiDAR (great for Night mode Portraits), and a slight bump in RAM. But how about protecting it? If you want a case that helps you stand out among the crowd, then you should check out the best fashionable iPhone 12 Pro cases. Here are some of our favorites, and don't forget to check out the best iPhone 12 Pro screen protectors while you're at it!

Stay stylish with the best fashionable iPhone 12 Pro cases

When it comes to protecting your iPhone 12 Pro, there are plenty of stylish and fun options to choose from. On top of being cute and fashionable, these cases also provide you with plenty of protection from drops, scratches, and scuffs, especially when paired with the best iPhone 12 Pro screen protectors.

If you want some recommendations, one of my personal favorites these days is the Loopy Case. I have the Sparkle Series in Turquoise and Pink, and I am in love with them! The rubbery loop gives you a great grip for one-handed use (and selfies!) and is an easy way to carry your iPhone without dropping it (and I am usually pretty clumsy). Plus, if you love glitter and sparkle, the Sparkle Series is the absolute best — since it's metal-based, it's incredibly sparkly in the light. Plus, all Loopy Cases come with a cute drawstring pouch for storage. You can use the code "imore10" to get 10% off your Loopy Case purchase.

I like Velvet Caviar, especially the Holo Moonstone case. The unique marble design with holo foil is sure to catch some looks when you're out and about, and the cases themselves are tough and durable. Plus, if you don't like the Holo Moonstone design, Velvet Caviar has many other options to choose from.

Finally, if you want a case for every occasion, there's always Casetify cases. They have a ton of different designs, including ones for special holidays, as well as limited-edition collaborations, like the Pokémon collection. Plus, you can choose the case type for each design, which can range from the slim Impact to the more tough and rugged Impact Ultra, and there are certain types with cool extras, like Neon Sand and more.