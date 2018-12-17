The iPhone 8 Plus is a pretty big phone, and sometimes you'll just feel like carrying it and a few essential cards or cash with you. That's when folio cases come in handy, and we've rounded up some of the best options out there for you. Keep that iPhone 8 Plus protected and eliminate the need of carrying extra stuff!
Just the basics
TUCCH Premium Leather Folio Case
TUCCH's folio case is made of a soft leather and the inside features a TPU shell, so it's flexible and easy to get your device into. The case has a magnetic closure and features three card slots and a pocket for things like cash and receipts. It carries a 4.5 star rating with 197 reviews on Amazon.
Chic fashion for the ladies
FYY Leather Wallet Flip Folio with Mirror
This cute folio case from FYY is great for fashionistas. It's made of a soft, synthetic leather material and has a magnetic closure to keep your stuff safe. There are two card slots, a money pocket, and a mirror for touching up your makeup. It includes a wrist strap for easy carry, and an adorable bow embellishes the strap. Plus, it's RFID blocking, so your cards are safe.
Tough and durable
OtterBox Strada Series
OtterBox is known for tough and durable cases, and the Strada is no exception. This case features a hard shell that's flexible enough to get your phone in and out of, and the outside is made of genuine leather. Inside the cover is a single vertical card slot, so it's protective and minimal.
Popular pick
SHIELDON Genuine Leather Wallet Case Folio
The SHIELDON folio case is a great option if you don't want to deal with button-snap closures. This one is magnetic, so the magnets keep the cover closed and secure without the need to fumble with a button. There are three card slots, a money pocket, and it's made from genuine leather and comes in a selection of colors.
Flowery embellishments
FLYEE Premium Flip Wallet Folio
If you like flowers, this cute case from FLYEE is worth picking up. It's made from synthetic leather and features your choice of embossed flower designs on the front (three different styles) and they come in a few different colors. It features a magnetic strap closure, with three card slots and a money pocket on the inside.
Tranquil fashion
WaterFox Vintage Embossed Pattern Wallet Folio
Here's another one for the ladies. This gorgeous folio case is handcrafted with high-quality faux leather, and you can choose the color with either a butterfly and flower or Dreamweaver pattern that's embossed on the leather. It has a magnetic closure, and you can even use the hard shell case separately from the folio, as it mounts through magnets. There are two card slots and a cash pocket.
Slim yet functional
LUPA Slim Lightweight Wallet Case
This LUPA folio case has a slim profile so you won't really notice it. It's made from faux leather, features a strong magnetic closure, and has three card slots on the inside for your essentials. A pocket lets you carry additional cash. It may be slim, but it's still rugged and tough, able to withstand anything you throw at it.
Convenience for cheap
Maxboost Wallet Folio Case
Maxboost makes some great mobile accessories, like this wallet folio case with a stand feature. It's made of quality PU leather, has three card slots and a pocket for cash, and the cover can slightly fold so you can use it as a stand for watching videos. It's slim, and the magnetic closure keeps everything secure.
Plenty of choice
FYY Leather Wallet Folio Case
If you like a lot of different color and pattern options, then this folio case from FYY is the one. There are 42 different colors and designs to choose from, whether you want a solid color or glittery leather, or even a canvas feel. It has three card slots and a roomy pocket for cash or change, and the magnetic closure keeps it all secure. There's also a stand feature, and a wrist strap that lets you carry it with ease.
Vintage book
TwelveSouth BookBook
The TwelveSouth BookBook disguises your iPhone 8 Plus in a genuine leather cover that represents an old book. It's cute and completely functional! There are three card slots, a cash pocket, and a see-thru window for an ID. It also doubles as a stand, so you can watch videos and make video calls. Plus, it has a detachable thin hard shell case, so you can take it in and out of the BookBook as needed.
Sleek minimalism
TwelveSouth SurfacePad
The SurfacePad is the ultimate minimalist folio case. It protects the front and back of your device and even has two card slots for your most essential cards. It can be used as a stand, and the magnets in the front cover allow it to automatically wake the screen or put it to sleep. It's made from ultra-thin genuine leather.
Premium elegance
TwelveSouth Journal
TwelveSouth's Journal is like the BooBook, except it's for those who don't care for the book look. This folio case features hard-wearing leather that ages beautifully, features three card slots and a clear-view slot for your ID, as well as a cash pocket. You can also fold it over to use as a stand, and it's slim and classy.
There are a lot of great folio options out there for your iPhone 8 Plus, and we've rounded them up here. There's a nice mix of simple affordable options to more elegant and premium offerings. Personally, we love the TwelveSouth SurfacePad because it's super slim and the auto wake/sleep function is nice!
