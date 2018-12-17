The iPhone 8 Plus is a pretty big phone, and sometimes you'll just feel like carrying it and a few essential cards or cash with you. That's when folio cases come in handy, and we've rounded up some of the best options out there for you. Keep that iPhone 8 Plus protected and eliminate the need of carrying extra stuff!

There are a lot of great folio options out there for your iPhone 8 Plus, and we've rounded them up here. There's a nice mix of simple affordable options to more elegant and premium offerings. Personally, we love the TwelveSouth SurfacePad because it's super slim and the auto wake/sleep function is nice!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.