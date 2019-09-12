Best Folio Cases for iPhone 8 iMore 2019
Looking for a classy way to carry your iPhone 8 along with some cards and cash? How about some protection from everyday wear and tear? Then a folio case may be just what you need, and we've rounded up some great and affordable options for you below.
- Minimalism at its finest: TwelveSouth SurfacePad
- Like a vintage book: TwelveSouth BookBook
- Premium yet super affordable: FYY Flip Folio Leather Wallet Case
- Tough and rugged protection: OtterBox Strada Series
- Elegance and class: TwelveSouth Journal
- Just the basics: TUCCH Premium PU Leather Flip Folio Wallet Case
- Executive feel: Dreem Fibonacci 2-in-1 Wallet Case
- Dress it up: QIALINO Slim Folio
- Versatility and protection: Shieldon Genuine Leather Wallet Folio Cover
Minimalism at its finest: TwelveSouth SurfacePadStaff Pick
The SurfacePad is made from ultra-thin full-grain leather for protection. Along with slots for credit cards, it also has auto wake/sleep functionality.
Like a vintage book: TwelveSouth BookBook
TwelveSouth's BookBook turns your iPhone 8 into a vintage book! The case is made from genuine leather with five card slots and a full-size pocket for cash.
Premium yet super affordable: FYY Flip Folio Leather Wallet Case
This gem from FYY is handmade from PU leather. It features RFID protection and doubles as a handy stand. Choose from a variety of colors and styles.
Tough and rugged protection: OtterBox Strada Series
OtterBox makes classy folio cases that don't skimp on protection. The Strada series is made from real genuine leather and includes slots for cash or bills.
Elegance and class: TwelveSouth Journal
This cover is made of full-grain, hardwearing leather both inside and out. There are four slots for cards, and it has a viewing stand for watching videos.
Executive feel: Dreem Fibonacci 2-in-1 Wallet Case
This Dreem case has two parts: a slim shell case and a magnetic, removable faux leather cover. There are three card slots and a clasp for added protection.
Dress it up: QIALINO Slim Folio
This slim folio from QIALINO is made from genuine leather and gives your device a premium look and feel. There are three card slots and a cash pocket.
Versatility and protection: Shieldon Genuine Leather Wallet Folio Cover
Besides genuine cowhide leather, Shieldon's folio case features three card slots, a magnetic closure, and you can fold the cover to use as a stand.
Conclusion
Folio cases combine your phone and wallet into one, providing device portection at the same time. Our personal favorite is the TwelveSouth SurfacePad. It's a buttery soft, Napa leather jacket for your phone with a touch of sophistication. Throw in auto wake/sleep functionality and the slim, minimal design, and it's a clear winner.
If you prefer a luxurious look and feel, check out the Otterbox Strada series, which gives all-around protection if you're rough on your phones. The lifetime warranty doesn't hurt either! Finally, as a good budget-conscious option, the FYY Flip Folio is a solid choice when affordability is a priority. No matter your style, there's an iPhone 8 folio case for every lifestyle.
