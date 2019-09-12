Best Folio Cases for iPhone 8 iMore 2019

Looking for a classy way to carry your iPhone 8 along with some cards and cash? How about some protection from everyday wear and tear? Then a folio case may be just what you need, and we've rounded up some great and affordable options for you below.

Conclusion

Folio cases combine your phone and wallet into one, providing device portection at the same time. Our personal favorite is the TwelveSouth SurfacePad. It's a buttery soft, Napa leather jacket for your phone with a touch of sophistication. Throw in auto wake/sleep functionality and the slim, minimal design, and it's a clear winner.

If you prefer a luxurious look and feel, check out the Otterbox Strada series, which gives all-around protection if you're rough on your phones. The lifetime warranty doesn't hurt either! Finally, as a good budget-conscious option, the FYY Flip Folio is a solid choice when affordability is a priority. No matter your style, there's an iPhone 8 folio case for every lifestyle.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.