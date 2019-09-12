Best Folio Cases for iPhone 8 iMore 2019

Looking for a classy way to carry your iPhone 8 along with some cards and cash? How about some protection from everyday wear and tear? Then a folio case may be just what you need, and we've rounded up some great and affordable options for you below.

Minimalism at its finest: TwelveSouth SurfacePad

The SurfacePad is made from ultra-thin full-grain leather for protection. Along with slots for credit cards, it also has auto wake/sleep functionality.

$13 at Amazon

Like a vintage book: TwelveSouth BookBook

TwelveSouth's BookBook turns your iPhone 8 into a vintage book! The case is made from genuine leather with five card slots and a full-size pocket for cash.

$60 at Amazon

Premium yet super affordable: FYY Flip Folio Leather Wallet Case

This gem from FYY is handmade from PU leather. It features RFID protection and doubles as a handy stand. Choose from a variety of colors and styles.

$9 at Amazon

Tough and rugged protection: OtterBox Strada Series

OtterBox makes classy folio cases that don't skimp on protection. The Strada series is made from real genuine leather and includes slots for cash or bills.

$30 at Amazon

Elegance and class: TwelveSouth Journal

This cover is made of full-grain, hardwearing leather both inside and out. There are four slots for cards, and it has a viewing stand for watching videos.

$50 at Amazon

Just the basics: TUCCH Premium PU Leather Flip Folio Wallet Case

A simple option, the TUCCH folio case features a flexible inner shell and synthetic leather on the outside. It includes three card slots and a cash pocket.

$19 at Amazon

Executive feel: Dreem Fibonacci 2-in-1 Wallet Case

This Dreem case has two parts: a slim shell case and a magnetic, removable faux leather cover. There are three card slots and a clasp for added protection.

$40 at Amazon

Dress it up: QIALINO Slim Folio

This slim folio from QIALINO is made from genuine leather and gives your device a premium look and feel. There are three card slots and a cash pocket.

$13 at Amazon

Versatility and protection: Shieldon Genuine Leather Wallet Folio Cover

Besides genuine cowhide leather, Shieldon's folio case features three card slots, a magnetic closure, and you can fold the cover to use as a stand.

$30 at Amazon

Conclusion

Folio cases combine your phone and wallet into one, providing device portection at the same time. Our personal favorite is the TwelveSouth SurfacePad. It's a buttery soft, Napa leather jacket for your phone with a touch of sophistication. Throw in auto wake/sleep functionality and the slim, minimal design, and it's a clear winner.

If you prefer a luxurious look and feel, check out the Otterbox Strada series, which gives all-around protection if you're rough on your phones. The lifetime warranty doesn't hurt either! Finally, as a good budget-conscious option, the FYY Flip Folio is a solid choice when affordability is a priority. No matter your style, there's an iPhone 8 folio case for every lifestyle.

