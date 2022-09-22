Best Heavy Duty Cases for iPhone 11 in 2022

If you're looking for the best heavy-duty case for the iPhone 11, you've come to the right place. On this list is a combination of cases that are rugged, reliable, and stylish. In that vein, the Spigen Tough Armor (opens in new tab) is the one case that truly checks all the boxes. It offers both the excellent looks and protection needed at an affordable price. If your needs differ, there are plenty of cases here that may be better suited to your tastes.

Best Overall: Spigen Tough Armor

Now it's always a struggle to find the right product to put in that top spot. This is due to the vast amount of choices that are cheaper with even more color options. However, my general rule of thumb is to always side with quality over quantity. That's why I side with Spigen's Tough Armor case.

Spigen's Tough Armor has a durable hard shell that features something the company calls Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection. This anti-shock feature is made possible due in large part from a combination of TPU and polycarbonate materials. It has raised edges bordering around the screen along with a camera cutout to protect it from untimely drops on a flat surface.

What's also cool about this case is it comes with a built-in kickstand, which is perfect for those moments when you want to watch your favorite movie or TV show. I can't stress how convenient it is to have a kickstand on your case, as this does away with putting on PopSockets. I mean, seriously, PopSockets on top of a case is an unnecessary evil that needs to come to an end.

Reasons to buy + Anti-shock Air Cushion Technology + Multiple color options + Tactile buttons + Kickstand Reasons to avoid - No screen protector

Most Unique: iPhone 11 Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Build Your Own Case

Remember what I said about PopSockets on cases being an unnecessary evil? Well, the Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Build Your Own Case innovates on that concept, as it delivers one of the most unique designs out. Otterbox did something special for all the PopSockets lovers out there by marrying two popular brands together.

This case is a part of Otterbox's wildly popular Symmetry Series, featuring its usual synthetic rubber borders and polycarbonate body. What you'll also appreciate about this case is the fact that it's compatible with all Qi wireless charging pads. So, there's no need to take your phone out the case to charge it.

The point in getting this case is if you live in the PockSockets ecosystem of products. For example, the Otter + Pop Symmetry is compatible with PopSockets PopTops, Car Vent Mount, and Multi-Surface Mount.

Reasons to buy + Build your own case + Interchangeable PopTops + Qi wireless charging compatibility + Multiple color options Reasons to avoid - No screen protector - No anti-shock

Most Incognito: Spigen Slim Armor CS

Hate carrying around your phone and wallet? Well, so do I. This Spigen Slim Armor CS case does a great job at remedying that problem. The Spigen Slim Armor CS sneakily hides a compartment within the hard-shell that stores two cards, which is easily accessible by way of a sliding door.

Like my best overall choice, this Spigen case offers a similar dual-layer and Air Cushion Technology support. It has a shock-absorbing TPU interior that is covered by a polycarbonate exterior that has a cutout design to protect the camera from any unfortunate falls.

Everyone loves choices. Whether it's phone sizes or colors, having the option to choose more than one type of version is always a welcomed sight. That's why it's great to know that the Spigen Slim Armor CS case comes in three different colors, including Gunmetal, black and rose gold.

Reasons to buy + Hidden card slot + Anti-shock Air Cushion Technology + Multiple color options + Minimal design Reasons to avoid - No screen protector - Not waterproof

Most Premium: UAG Monarch

The UAG Monarch brings a lot to the table as far as its form factor is concerned. It lives up to be a heavy-duty case thanks to its five layers of protection, including a polycarbonate shear plate, top grain leather and allows metal hardware. With its stellar build quality, the Monarch without a doubt is the most premium iPhone 11 case on the list, and maybe the most durable.

Its five layers of protection feature a soft impact-resistant core and honeycomb traction grip with some ultra-responsive tactile buttons to click. It even meets 2x military drop-test standards, which is something issued out to very few cases on the market.

The UAG Monarch won't win a design award for being the sleekest case out. However, if you're looking for something that is going to protect your phone from harm when you're out biking or hiking, this is the one to go with. It comes in black and red color options.

Reasons to buy + Wireless compatibility + Military drop tested (MIL-STD 810G 516. 6) + 10-year limited warranty Reasons to avoid - No screen protector - Not waterproof - Not the sleekest case

Best Clear Option: CANSHN Clear Protective Heavy-Duty Case

One of the biggest reasons to buy an iPhone 11 is having the choice of several colors to choose from. Nevertheless, getting a heavy-duty case to protect your beautiful iPhone from harm is the responsible thing to do. So, getting yourself a rugged clear case is to show off your pretty iPhone 11 color of choice is the right move.

The CANSHN Clear Protective Heavy-Duty Case offers long-lasting clarity, and it doesn't turn yellow over time. The company claims its clear case has been tested with military technology. The main feature of the case is four airbags at the corners to prevent major dings from accidental drops.

You will appreciate the flexibility and soft-touch feel of this clear bumper case because of its simple installation. In addition to the tactile feel, you should enjoy wider stereo playback due to the case's design around the speakers.

Reasons to buy + Long-lasting clarity + Bumper rails on the corners + Not bulky Reasons to avoid - No screen protector - Not waterproof - Not dustproof

Best Grip: Speck CandyShell Grip

The Speck Candyshell Grip represents its name very well, as it offers colorful ridges to help you keep your grip. This case prides itself on its grip. Its primary job is to protect your device from untimely drops in random places. Its supreme grip is also excellent for iPhone users who do a ton of gaming on their device.

What's probably more interesting about Speck's CandyShell Grip is its invisible cleanliness with Microban antimicrobial protection. The point of this feature is to protect your case from any dirt and germ build-up. Although, we would still recommend cleaning your phone and case from time to time just to be on the safe side. Regardless, you should always have a hand sanitizer nearby. You get the choice of five different colors to choose from.

Reasons to buy + Microban antimicrobial + Supreme grip + Two-layer protection Reasons to avoid - No screen protector - Not waterproof - Not dustproof - No kickstand

Bottom line

Finding the best iPhone 11 case can be a drag. As I stated earlier, my general rule of thumb is to always side with quality over quantity. However, in some rare cases, you can find a product that checks both boxes. You know, a product that's not only affordable but high quality as well. My top choice of the Spigen Tough Armor (opens in new tab) does precisely that. It checks almost all the boxes while still looking aesthetically pleasing.

I was impressed with all that came with Spigen's Tough Armor case, like its anti-shock protection, slim design, and, most importantly, its built-in kickstand. Of course, there are some things it lacks that other cases have, like proper screen protection, water resistance, raw materials, and PopSockets. That said, I find the shock absorbency for drops, slim profile, and kickstand worth the tradeoffs, especially given how insanely affordable it is.



