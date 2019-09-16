Best Heavy Duty Cases for iPhone 11 Pro iMore 2019
While the iPhone 11 Pro may be made from the "toughest glass ever on a smartphone," as Apple might say, it's still made of glass. No matter how tough it is, it's not invincible. So if you want the best protection you can get for your iPhone, check out one of these tough cases.
- Case with a kick: Spigen Tough Armor
- Tough candy: Speck CandyShell Grip
- Rugged but clear: Vapesoon Rugged Case
- The royal treatment: UAG Monarch
- Tough wallet: Spigen Slim Armor CS
- Keeping it dry: Temdan Waterproof Case
- Multi-later safety: I-Blason Rugged Clear Bumper
- All-around protection: Spidercase Rugged Case
- Definitely defended: X-Doria Defense Shield
Case with a kick: Spigen Tough ArmorStaff Favorite
Tough shell with raised edges around the screen and camera cutout to protect from drops onto flat surfaces. Built-in kickstand for media viewing.
Tough candy: Speck CandyShell Grip
It has colorful ridges to help you keep your grip and will protect your iPhone against most drops. It also uses anti-microbial technology for a cleaner phone.
Rugged but clear: Vapesoon Rugged Case
Heavy-duty drop protection, with its own included screen protector, this case offers full protection for your iPhone and a 12-month warranty.
The royal treatment: UAG Monarch
The Monarch case for iPhone 11 Pro features five-layer protection and combines metal hardware with leather accents for stylish, yet tough, phone defense.
Tough wallet: Spigen Slim Armor CS
A different kind of wallet case, this hardshell from Spigen keeps up to two cards in a protected compartment, easily accessed via a sliding door.
Keeping it dry: Temdan Waterproof Case
This case offers you iPhone not only additional protection against water but also against drops of up to two meters, while remaining fairly slim.
Multi-later safety: I-Blason Rugged Clear Bumper
Clear to let you admire your iPhone, this case protection both front and back.
All-around protection: Spidercase Rugged Case
This case features complete protection for your phone, including a flexible Lightning port cover to prevent the ingress of water and dirt.
Definitely defended: X-Doria Defense Shield
The Defense Shield case combines aluminum, polycarbonate, and TPU for its protective shell. Features acoustic holes to give you full use of your speakers.
Our recommendations
Spigen has made great cases for a long time, and its Tough Armor case for iPhone 11 Pro is sure to serve you well. The case has button covers on the side that make pressing your iPhone's volume buttons simple, but it's still easy to get to the ringer mute switch. It's also got a built-in kickstand to prop your iPhone up for media viewing.
If you need some protection against water, check out the Temdan Waterproof Case. It has front and rear protection, keeps the camera dry, and still protects against drops of up to two meters.
