Best Heavy Duty Cases for iPhone 11 Pro

While the iPhone 11 Pro may be made from the "toughest glass ever on a smartphone," as Apple might say, it's still made of glass. No matter how tough it is, it's not invincible. So if you want the best protection you can get for your iPhone, check out one of these tough cases.

Our recommendations

Spigen has made great cases for a long time, and its Tough Armor case for iPhone 11 Pro is sure to serve you well. The case has button covers on the side that make pressing your iPhone's volume buttons simple, but it's still easy to get to the ringer mute switch. It's also got a built-in kickstand to prop your iPhone up for media viewing.

If you need some protection against water, check out the Temdan Waterproof Case. It has front and rear protection, keeps the camera dry, and still protects against drops of up to two meters.

