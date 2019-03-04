If you have butterfingers like I do, or you work in an environment that can be hazardous to your phone, you might be looking for a heavy-duty case for your iPhone XR. Personally, I prefer not to take on the bulk of a heavy duty case, but once I burn through my two AppleCare+ incidents, you can bet I'll be slapping on one of these babies daily.
Protective and grippy
Speck Presidio Grip
I particularly like this Starlit Purple with Gold Glitter/Cattleya Pink case, but it does come in other more sedate colors as well. Speck's cases offer serious (10-foot drop) protection without a ton of bulk. The Grip series has the non-slip grippy strips embedded in the case to prevent drops in the first place. They are a great thinner option.
Tough style
UAG Plasma Series
This tough case meets military drop-test standards from up to four feet. The look is masculine and cool, and yet the case weighs surprisingly little. The case doesn't get in the way of any of the phone's functionality.
The tank
Otterbox Defender
This is the tank-type case that comes to mind when you say heavy duty. It comes in a variety of color combinations. Though this particular model doesn't come with a built-in screen protector, you can still use a separate glass screen protector, which is far superior in touch-screen functionality anyway. The Otterbox Defender comes with a belt holster that doubles as a kickstand for video viewing.
Robot style
JazLiv Heavy Duty Case
I'm half-expecting this one to transform into a robot. Though it won't do that, this TPU-and-metal number will hold a credit card and it's compatible with a magnetic car mount. It comes in a bunch of colors for every taste.
Bargain option
Asgens Shockproof Case
This bargain case is constructed from TPU and a brushed metal-look PC. The Asgens Shockproof Case will also hold a credit card or ID. Choose from Silver, as shown, or Black.
Ring holder
Sunnyw Heavy Duty Case
This case has a ring holder on the back that serves several purposes. First, it gives you extra grip on your phone, especially for taking selfies. Second, it acts as a kickstand for viewing video. Third, it's metal so it's compatible with a magnetic car mount. The Sunnyw case comes in six colors.
Protective brand
Lifeproof SLAM
I love how Lifeproof words this: its SLAM case is "dedicated to the drop." These cases are mostly clear and designed to compliment the fabulous new iPhone XR colors. This case is drop-tested to two meters, which is about 6.6 feet. You can't go wrong with any of Lifeproof's cases.
Ultra Protective
Mous Limitless 2.0
Mous is an exciting new company funded on Indiegogo with the goal of producing highly protective yet sleek cases. The cases are crafted from a high impact material, AiroShock™, which "contains tiny air pockets and cross linking polymer chains that work like springs." The Walnut case is shown here, but Mous Limitless 2.0 cases come in a number of other fun materials such as shell, leather, and bamboo.
Upscale brand
Sonix Clear Case
Sonix brand cases are carried at a high-end department store, but you can get a great deal on the plain clear case on Amazon. It even comes with a glass screen protector. If you want one of the colorful designs this brand is known for, you'll being paying more like the retail price, which is more than double. Still, it might be worth it to get such an attractive and protective case, which is military drop tested to 6.6 feet.
Anodized Aluminum
X-Doria Defense Ultra
This tough case was military tested and is certified to survive 13-foot drops onto concrete. The bubble pattern on the inside cushions the machined metal outside. It only comes in Black.
Price + Protection
Spigen Tough Armor
My son bought an earlier model of this case for his first iPhone and he won't buy any other. Considering that his phone survived his rough-and-tumble teen years, I get that. He also has a limited budget and Spigen's cases won't break the bank. This case is military drop tested and has a flip-out kickstand for video viewing. Choose from Gunmetal or Black.
Glittery protection
Case-Mate Protection Collection
Who says serious protection has to look so serious? This glittery number is a two-piece case that offers 12-foot drop protection. The glitter is embedded so you don't have to worry about shedding. Choose from Crystal Clear as shown or Crystal Blush for a hint of pink.
Gorgeous leather
Nomad Rugged iPhone Case
Heavy duty doesn't have to mean utilitarian. This suptuous American Horween Leather and polycarbonate case offers more than stunning good looks. It also give you six foot drop protection.
Full-featured
Silk Folio Wallet iPhone Case
Leave the wallet at home and carry all of your essentials in the Silk Folio Wallet case. It holds up to four cards plus cash and it doubles as a kickstand for watching videos. It wraps up securely with the elastic band. Choose from two colors: Rosé All Day as shown, or Black Tie Affair.
Regardless of your case budget, there is a protective case on this list for everyone. When I'm going to be in a situation where I know a drop might be more likely, such as on vacation where I'm taking my phone out of my pocket frequently for photo opportunities, I'm most likely to put a Speck Presidio Grip on my iPhone.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.