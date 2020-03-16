Best Heavy-Duty Cases for iPhone XS Max iMore 2020

Some folks are prone to dropping (or throwing) iPhones, and some have job sites that are hazardous to phones made of glass. AppleCare+ is excellent, but it's better not to have to hassle with repairs if you don't have to. Here are some of the best heavy-duty cases for the iPhone XS Max to help your case survive any mishaps that may befall it.

Defend that Case

I personally don't usually prefer heavy-duty cases, but when it's necessary, the Lifeproof Nëxt is my go-to. This brand of cases makes any iPhone virtually indestructible, and its clear backing lets the iPhone's natural beauty shine through.

If you prefer a slightly thinner case with lots of color choices, check out the Speck Presidio Grip instead. This one also has a pretty attractive price point. A heavy-duty case isn't always the most handsome case you can find, but if you're prone to dropping (or throwing) phones, or if your workplace calls for serious protection, you've got to go heavy-duty.

