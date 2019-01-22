Holster smartphone cases aren't always sexy, but they'll allow you to keep your phone close by without having to take up space in your pocket or handbag — perfect for those who need to go hands-free in the field. Each of the ones presented here will get the job done and protect your phone. On this list, you'll find rugged cases and also ones that focus on style. Hopefully, you'll find something that fits your personal style.

Flying high

Encased Falcon Belt Case

The Falcon full-body case offers full 360-degree protection by providing a shock resistant bumper and drop-in tempered glass screen protector. Use the secure-fit companion holster when necessary; otherwise, show off the back of your phone.

Look at that style

Aduro iPhone Xs Max Holster Case

Featuring a pattern design, this holster case from Aduro offers a rubberized texture that makes it easier to grip. Included is a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing in both horizontal and vertical angles.

Use with a regular case

Monsoon Alpha

Made from genuine leather, this holster with belt chip will also work with iPhone Plus models. Better still, it can accommodate most single- and dual-layer cases of up to 0.55-inches in thickness. In other words, it's perhaps the most flexible holster case on this list.

For peace of mind

i-Blason Armorbox

Featuring a hard, polycarbonate exterior and a flexible, shock-absorbing TPU core, this case provides the protection you need from every day falls. The built-in screen protector defends against scratches and cracks and the belt clip holster is detachable.

One with a pattern

Comsoon iPhone XS Max Case

The holster on this case features a 180-degree swivel belt clip, which allows it to support horizontal and vertical use. There's also a built-in kickstand if you want to prop up your device for video watching. This is another case that emphasizes style as well as offering protection for your phone.

Change it up

Fingic iPhone Xs Max Case

Another one with a kickstand, the Fingic case is noted for being one of the few cases like this that comes in different color combinations. It offers full-body protection to your phone against shocks, damages, dust, and scratches.

Pretty colors

Fogeek Belt Clip Holster

This case from Fogeek is available in eight color combinations, each perhaps more beautiful than the next. It includes a solid inner shell and soft outer cover, so you can still wirelessly charge your phone in style.

Unique look

Zizo Bolt Series

If you're looking for something a little bit different, consider this case by Zizo, which is offered in 10 different color combinations. Featuring a built-in kickstand for hands-free use, this case ships with a Glass Screen Protector too. Of all the cases listed here, this is my favorite because of its unique design.

Rugged and practical

Vena Holster Case

Finally, there's this rugged case which includes a detachable belt clip swivel and is compatible with wireless charging and Apple Pay. It features dual-layer polycarbonate and TPU for ultimate protection.

It's never pretty when your expensive iPhone falls out of your pocket and shatters. Whether you're looking for one that will turn heads like the Zizo Bolt Series or one that blends mainly into the background like this i-Blason ArmorBox case, these iPhone XS Max cases with holsters are worth considering. Each should provide years of protection and keep your device on hand at all times.

