Best iPhone 11 Cases with Screen Protectors iMore 2020

Dropping an iPhone doesn't have to be the end of the world. Although there are plenty of options on the market that boast durability, these are the best iPhone 11 cases. These babies are equipped with screen protection built right into the design. Waterproof? Check. Twenty-feet drops? Sure, why not. (Although you should avoid dropping your device on purpose.) These iPhone 11 cases can take a punch while keeping the screen and cameras protected from everyday use.

Our recommendations

If you are prone to dropping your device or have kids that might have slippery fingers, these cases are sure to give you a sense of relief. Be sure to check out i-Blason's Ares Case for all-around protection from accidental drops. It's a fine choice if you're looking to protect your screen without compromising on touch sensitivity. It's also a great choice if you want to show off the true color of your iPhone 11.

If you're on a tight budget, Walmart's Ally Tech Full Body Case will also protect your iPhone while saving you a little cash at the same time. Its minimal design makes the case look nearly invisible, but the reinforced, raised edges protect from accidental drops and absorbs shock nicely. Regardless of your needs, these suggestions will keep your phone safe while still looking sleek.