Best iPhone 11 Pro Cases iMore 2022
The iPhone 11 Pro is a beautiful device, but part of that beauty comes from the fact that it's almost entirely made of glass. The best iPhone is the iPhone that stays intact, and the best iPhone 11 Pro cases are the only way to ensure that your iPhone stays in tip-top shape. Luckily, there's quite a selection of cases covering all kinds of styles and materials. Here are the best iPhone 11 Pro cases.
- A slim hold: Grip2ü SLIM
- Extreme gripping: Smartish Kung Fu Grip
- Affordable protection: ESR Air Armor iPhone 11 Pro Case
- Get dancing: Smartish Dancing Queen
- Protective color: Case-Mate Tough Clear iPhone 11 Pro Case
- Armor your iPhone: Spigen Liquid Air Armor for iPhone 11 Pro
- Leave the wallet behind: Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2
- Colorfully official: Apple Silicone Case
- Do not flip out: Lifeproof FLiP
- The royal treatment: UAG Monarch
- 10-foot drop tested: Catalyst Impact Case for iPhone 11 Pro
- Game-ready: Razer Arctech Pro
A slim hold: Grip2ü SLIMStaff Favorite
Another set of cases from Grip2ü, the SLIM line protects your iPhone while looking stylish. This lightweight case comes in two colorful styles: Beetlejuice and West Point Metallic. When we reviewed the Grip2ü SLIM, we were impressed by how much we loved the grip band.
Extreme gripping: Smartish Kung Fu Grip
The Kung Fu Grip case from Smartish features an especially grippy texture to help you keep a hold on your iPhone, even through strenuous activity. It comes in multiple colorways.
Affordable protection: ESR Air Armor iPhone 11 Pro Case
This affordable clear hardshell case keeps your iPhone protected while letting you continue to admire its beautiful colors. It also comes in black if clear isn't your thing.
Get dancing: Smartish Dancing Queen
The case features space for up to five cards and some cash, as well as an adjustable cross-body strap for hands-free carrying, along with a wristband. Functional and fashionable all in one! Plus, you can even choose a custom design to appear on the back of the case if you'd like.
Protective color: Case-Mate Tough Clear iPhone 11 Pro Case
Case-Mate's cases let you express your style while protecting your iPhone with designs from DIY Rainbow to camo to the bright neon pink and yellow options.
Armor your iPhone: Spigen Liquid Air Armor for iPhone 11 Pro
This lightweight Spigen case has an anti-slip matte surface and uses air cushioning and military-grade protection for increased defense against drops.
Leave the wallet behind: Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2
The Wallet Slayer has room for up to three credit and debit cards, as well as cash. You can also use a credit card as a kickstand to prop up your iPhone. How cool! It comes in four colors, or you have the option of choosing a custom design.
Colorfully official: Apple Silicone Case
Apple's official silicone case is fairly basic, but it comes in a vast selection of colors and offers great protection for the side and back of your iPhone. Plus, if you're buying Apple you know it will fit your phone just right.
Do not flip out: Lifeproof FLiP
A wallet case from Lifeproof, the FLiP's cardholder keeps two credit cards on the back of the case rather than the front and it can turn into a media-viewing stand. While we loved the heavy-duty protection that the Lifeproof FLIP offers, we were a bit disappointed that the wireless charging was hit or miss with the case. However, this is still a great pick.
The royal treatment: UAG Monarch
The Monarch case for iPhone 11 Pro features five-layer protection and combines metal hardware with leather accents for stylish yet tough phone defense. We reviewed this bad boy of a case and loved it for its lightweight feel and military-drop-tested protection capabilities.
10-foot drop tested: Catalyst Impact Case for iPhone 11 Pro
Catalyst makes great protective cases for your iPhone, keeping it safe from scratches and moderate drops up to 10 feet. The Impact case also has a great mute switch that lets you easily silence the phone while it's in its case.
Game-ready: Razer Arctech Pro
Known for its gaming accessories, Razer has now ventured into the realm of iPhone cases, with this thermaphene-lined case that redirects heat through its lining venting on the back to improve cooling performance. The Razer Artech Pro impressed us during our review as we used it to play our favorite iPhone games.
Our recommendations
As we mention in our iPhone 11 Pro review, the all-glass design is beautiful but prone to scratches and scuffs. While there are many cases to choose from, here are some additional recommendations for the best iPhone 11 Pro cases.
Of all of these cases, I'd go with the Grip2ü SLIM. It's a fairly protective case with a grippy texture and grip band that should keep your iPhone in your hand, where it belongs. It's also fairly inexpensive, which is great if you just want a case for your phone ASAP.
Another case we reviewed and loved a lot was the Razer Arctech Pro, which is perfect if you do a lot of gaming on your iPhone. The Razer Arctech Pro case offers plenty of grip with a smooth touch finish, perforated holes for ventilation so your phone doesn't overheat, and a slim profile while giving you certified protection. That's a win-win-win in our book!
