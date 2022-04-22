Best iPhone 11 Pro Cases iMore 2022

The iPhone 11 Pro is a beautiful device, but part of that beauty comes from the fact that it's almost entirely made of glass. The best iPhone is the iPhone that stays intact, and the best iPhone 11 Pro cases are the only way to ensure that your iPhone stays in tip-top shape. Luckily, there's quite a selection of cases covering all kinds of styles and materials. Here are the best iPhone 11 Pro cases.

Our recommendations

As we mention in our iPhone 11 Pro review, the all-glass design is beautiful but prone to scratches and scuffs. While there are many cases to choose from, here are some additional recommendations for the best iPhone 11 Pro cases.

Of all of these cases, I'd go with the Grip2ü SLIM. It's a fairly protective case with a grippy texture and grip band that should keep your iPhone in your hand, where it belongs. It's also fairly inexpensive, which is great if you just want a case for your phone ASAP.

Another case we reviewed and loved a lot was the Razer Arctech Pro, which is perfect if you do a lot of gaming on your iPhone. The Razer Arctech Pro case offers plenty of grip with a smooth touch finish, perforated holes for ventilation so your phone doesn't overheat, and a slim profile while giving you certified protection. That's a win-win-win in our book!