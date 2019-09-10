The iPhone 11 Pro has officially been announced, and while it mostly looks a lot like the iPhone XS that came before it, there's a big difference: the camera. The new triple camera setup on the rear of the phone means you'll need a brand new case. Luckily, there's quite a fresh selection of cases ready to be ordered.
- Martial arts action: Smartish Kung Fu Grip
- Get a grip: Grip2ü BOOST
- A slim hold: Grip2ü SLIM
- Protective color: Case-Mate Tough Clear iPhone 11 Pro Case
- Leave the wallet behind: Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2
- Get dancing: Smartish Dancing Queen
- A little wodden: Kerf Wood Case
- Your iPhone's leather jacket: Nomad Tri-folio Wallet Case
- Barely there: Totallee Thin iPhone Case
Martial arts action: Smartish Kung Fu GripStaff Favorite
The Kung Fu Grip case from Smartish features an especially-grippy texture to help you keep your hold on your iPhone, even through strenuous activity.
Get a grip: Grip2ü BOOST
The BOOST is meant to help you keep a grip on your iPhone, but protect it just in case you can't. Features a built-in kickstand and three color options.
A slim hold: Grip2ü SLIM
Another set of cases from Grip2ü, the SLIM line protects your iPhone while looking stylish. This lightweight case comes in six colorful styles.
Protective color: Case-Mate Tough Clear iPhone 11 Pro Case
From the confetti of Waterfall to the bright neon pink and yellow options, Case-Mate's cases let you express your style in your iPhone's protection.
Leave the wallet behind: Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2
The Wallet Slayer has room for up to three credit and debit cards, as well as cash. You can also use a credit card as a kickstand to prop up your iPhone.
Get dancing: Smartish Dancing Queen
The case features space for up to five cards and some cash, as well as an adjustable cross-body strap for hands-free carrying along with a wristband.
A little wodden: Kerf Wood Case
These beautiful wooden cases offer protection and style, with several kinds of wood available from which to select, including Cherry, Maple, and Sycamore.
Your iPhone's leather jacket: Nomad Tri-folio Wallet Case
As protective as it is beautiful, this case lets you ditch your wallet for an all-in-one protection solution for your iPhone 11 Pro.
Barely there: Totallee Thin iPhone Case
This super-thin, super-light case should keep the glass on the back of your iPhone safe from scratches wherever you go.
Our recommendations
Of all of these cases, I'd go with the Smartish Kung Fu Grip. It's a fairly protective case with a grippy texture that should keep your iPhone in your hand, where it belongs. It's also fairly inexpensive, which is great if you just want a case for your phone ASAP.
If you're a fan of thin cases, Totallee makes some of the best out there, and the colors are always excellent and vibrant. And for something in leather, it's hard to beat Nomad's Tri-folio wallet case.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your iPhone 11 screen from Day One
Planning to get a new iPhone on release day? Pick up one of these to cover your new iPhone from day one.
Grab one of these cases for your iPhone 11 right now
Don't wait until after your new iPhone arrives to get a case. We've rounded up some of the best early-bird cases so you can have a case in hand before you get your iPhone.
3 iPhone 11 Pro Max screen protectors already on sale
You can get a screen protector for your new phone, before you even get your new iPhone 11 Pro Max!