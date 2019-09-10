The iPhone 11 Pro has officially been announced, and while it mostly looks a lot like the iPhone XS that came before it, there's a big difference: the camera. The new triple camera setup on the rear of the phone means you'll need a brand new case. Luckily, there's quite a fresh selection of cases ready to be ordered.

Martial arts action: Smartish Kung Fu Grip

Staff Favorite

The Kung Fu Grip case from Smartish features an especially-grippy texture to help you keep your hold on your iPhone, even through strenuous activity.

$12 at Amazon

Get a grip: Grip2ü BOOST

The BOOST is meant to help you keep a grip on your iPhone, but protect it just in case you can't. Features a built-in kickstand and three color options.

$30 at Amazon

A slim hold: Grip2ü SLIM

Another set of cases from Grip2ü, the SLIM line protects your iPhone while looking stylish. This lightweight case comes in six colorful styles.

$25 at Amazon

Protective color: Case-Mate Tough Clear iPhone 11 Pro Case

From the confetti of Waterfall to the bright neon pink and yellow options, Case-Mate's cases let you express your style in your iPhone's protection.

From $40 at Amazon

Leave the wallet behind: Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2

The Wallet Slayer has room for up to three credit and debit cards, as well as cash. You can also use a credit card as a kickstand to prop up your iPhone.

$25 at Amazon

Get dancing: Smartish Dancing Queen

The case features space for up to five cards and some cash, as well as an adjustable cross-body strap for hands-free carrying along with a wristband.

$30 at Amazon

A little wodden: Kerf Wood Case

These beautiful wooden cases offer protection and style, with several kinds of wood available from which to select, including Cherry, Maple, and Sycamore.

$69 at Kerf

Your iPhone's leather jacket: Nomad Tri-folio Wallet Case

As protective as it is beautiful, this case lets you ditch your wallet for an all-in-one protection solution for your iPhone 11 Pro.

$80 at Nomad

Barely there: Totallee Thin iPhone Case

This super-thin, super-light case should keep the glass on the back of your iPhone safe from scratches wherever you go.

$29 at Totallee

Our recommendations

Of all of these cases, I'd go with the Smartish Kung Fu Grip. It's a fairly protective case with a grippy texture that should keep your iPhone in your hand, where it belongs. It's also fairly inexpensive, which is great if you just want a case for your phone ASAP.

If you're a fan of thin cases, Totallee makes some of the best out there, and the colors are always excellent and vibrant. And for something in leather, it's hard to beat Nomad's Tri-folio wallet case.

