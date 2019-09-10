The iPhone 11 Pro has officially been announced, and while it mostly looks a lot like the iPhone XS that came before it, there's a big difference: the camera. The new triple camera setup on the rear of the phone means you'll need a brand new case. Luckily, there's quite a fresh selection of cases ready to be ordered.

Our recommendations

Of all of these cases, I'd go with the Smartish Kung Fu Grip. It's a fairly protective case with a grippy texture that should keep your iPhone in your hand, where it belongs. It's also fairly inexpensive, which is great if you just want a case for your phone ASAP.

If you're a fan of thin cases, Totallee makes some of the best out there, and the colors are always excellent and vibrant. And for something in leather, it's hard to beat Nomad's Tri-folio wallet case.

