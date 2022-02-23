Best iPhone 11 Pro Max Cases iMore 2022
Even though the iPhone 11 Pro Max is a couple of years old, it's still a fantastic iPhone, especially if you can get a great deal on one. It's still plenty fast for the average person and packs in a lot of power. Plus, that large screen lets you get a lot of information at-a-glance in one place! However, it's important to remember that it's a large slab of metal and glass, and because of that, it can get slippery, resulting in drops. When that happens, your best bet against damage is to put that large iPhone in a great case. Here are some of the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases around; no matter your budget or style, there's something for everyone here.
- Elegant leather: Apple Leather Case
- Stop the drop: Loopy Cases
- Game on: RAZER Arctech Slim Case
- Built-in PopSocket: Otterbox Otter + Pop Case
- As if nothing's there: Totallee iPhone cases
- Soft touch: Apple Silicone Case
- Affordable quality: Spigen Liquid Crystal Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Get active: Nomad Active Rugged Case
- Unique style: Sonix Cases
- Simple geometry: Caseology Parallax for Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Slim protection: Otterbox Symmetry Series Case
- Stylish flair: Velvet Caviar cases
Elegant leather: Apple Leather CaseStaff pick
The Apple Leather Case is classy, elegant, and professional. It'll keep your device safe and sound with protective edges all around (though the bottom is left open for easy access), and the leather develops a rich patina over time.
Stop the drop: Loopy CasesOne of the best
Loopy Cases are some of the best around — you will wonder how you've lived without it! These cases are easy to get on and off, and the rubber loop makes it easy to grip and use your phone with one hand. You can get them in various colors and designs, including the hot new Sparkle Black, and you can use code "imore10" to get 10% off your total order.
Game on: RAZER Arctech Slim Case
This slim case has heat dissipation vents to help keep your iPhone cooler after long gaming sessions. Plus, the soft-touch material is nice to hold onto while you game!
Built-in PopSocket: Otterbox Otter + Pop CaseSelfie-Ready
Otter + Pop has a built-in PopSocket that sits flush with the case and provides great protection. It's also compatible with wireless charging.
As if nothing's there: Totallee iPhone casesSuper thin
Check out these cases if you don't want your giant phone to take up any more space. These are mainly to protect the device from scratches, and they come in several different finishes and colors.
Soft touch: Apple Silicone Case
Apple's Silicone Case comes in a variety of trendy seasonal colors and has a soft-touch finish. It will keep your iPhone safe and sound from everyday wear and tear.
Affordable quality: Spigen Liquid Crystal Case for iPhone 11 Pro MaxOldie, but Goodie
Liquid Crystal is soft and flexible, so it's easy to get on. It's crystal clear to show off your iPhone color and won't yellow.
Get active: Nomad Active Rugged Case
The Active Rugged case is made with hydrophobic leather that repels water and sweat. It's great if you are more active.
Unique style: Sonix Cases
Sonix's variety of cases protect with cuteness. From holographic snakeskin to kawaii prints, you're bound to find something that fits your style.
Simple geometry: Caseology Parallax for Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Caseology's signature Parallax case features a textured geometrical pattern on the back that adds grip and style. It's slim and lightweight as well, providing great, stylish protection.
Slim protection: Otterbox Symmetry Series Case
Symmetry comes in plenty of colors and designs to fit your style. It's highly protective but has a slim and sleek profile, unlike Defender.
Stylish flair: Velvet Caviar casesFashionista Style
Velvet Caviar's cases are tough, durable, and oh so stylish. There are a ton of designs to choose from, and they're sure to turn some heads!
Slim, but tough protection: Speck Presidio CasesA Classic Favorite
Speck's Presidio line comes in many different styles, from grippy to glittery to wallets and folios. They're all slim and protective.
Legendary wallet: Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max
Mujjo uses high-quality premium leather to make this wallet case that holds around three cards. The new Alpine Green is gorgeous.
Military legion: Caseology Legion Matte
Caseology's Legion is a rugged and tough military-grade case that will protect your iPhone from everything. It's double-layered with shock absorption and reinforced corners.
Protection with the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases
Even though the iPhone 11 Pro Max is an older generation iPhone, it's still one of the best iPhones that is more than capable for plenty of people. It's also not cheap, even if it is from a few years ago, so you'll want to protect your investment with the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases. Not only will you keep your phone safe and secure, but the resell value will stay higher when it's in mint condition. So you'll want to protect it with the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases and a great screen protector.
Our all-time favorite is the Loopy Case because it's slim, lightweight, comes in a bunch of different designs and colors, and the loop is something you'll fall in love with. In fact, I have the Pearl Iridescent case for my iPhone 12 Pro right now, and this case is life-changing — I don't know how I survived without it! My phone is so much easier to hold and use, and I can juggle multiple things without worrying about my phone. It's a total game-changer. Plus, you can save some dough by using promo code "imore10" to get 10% off your entire order.
We also enjoyed the Razer Arctech cases because they have a nice soft-touch finish that is nice to hold and adds additional grip. The design helps keep your phone cooler and prevents overheating, so you can continue to game without worrying about overheating your phone. And if you are into leather, then Nomad's Active Rugged Leather Case is amazing. It's made with genuine leather, but it's also waterproof, so you can take your phone with you to the gym without worry. It's the perfect balance of elegance and simplicity.
