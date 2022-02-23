Best iPhone 11 Pro Max Cases iMore 2022

Even though the iPhone 11 Pro Max is a couple of years old, it's still a fantastic iPhone, especially if you can get a great deal on one. It's still plenty fast for the average person and packs in a lot of power. Plus, that large screen lets you get a lot of information at-a-glance in one place! However, it's important to remember that it's a large slab of metal and glass, and because of that, it can get slippery, resulting in drops. When that happens, your best bet against damage is to put that large iPhone in a great case. Here are some of the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases around; no matter your budget or style, there's something for everyone here.

Even though the iPhone 11 Pro Max is an older generation iPhone, it's still one of the best iPhones that is more than capable for plenty of people. It's also not cheap, even if it is from a few years ago, so you'll want to protect your investment with the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases. Not only will you keep your phone safe and secure, but the resell value will stay higher when it's in mint condition. So you'll want to protect it with the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases and a great screen protector.

Our all-time favorite is the Loopy Case because it's slim, lightweight, comes in a bunch of different designs and colors, and the loop is something you'll fall in love with. In fact, I have the Pearl Iridescent case for my iPhone 12 Pro right now, and this case is life-changing — I don't know how I survived without it! My phone is so much easier to hold and use, and I can juggle multiple things without worrying about my phone. It's a total game-changer. Plus, you can save some dough by using promo code "imore10" to get 10% off your entire order.

We also enjoyed the Razer Arctech cases because they have a nice soft-touch finish that is nice to hold and adds additional grip. The design helps keep your phone cooler and prevents overheating, so you can continue to game without worrying about overheating your phone. And if you are into leather, then Nomad's Active Rugged Leather Case is amazing. It's made with genuine leather, but it's also waterproof, so you can take your phone with you to the gym without worry. It's the perfect balance of elegance and simplicity.