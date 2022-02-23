Best iPhone 11 Pro Max Cases iMore 2022

Even though the iPhone 11 Pro Max is a couple of years old, it's still a fantastic iPhone, especially if you can get a great deal on one. It's still plenty fast for the average person and packs in a lot of power. Plus, that large screen lets you get a lot of information at-a-glance in one place! However, it's important to remember that it's a large slab of metal and glass, and because of that, it can get slippery, resulting in drops. When that happens, your best bet against damage is to put that large iPhone in a great case. Here are some of the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases around; no matter your budget or style, there's something for everyone here.

Apple Leather Case Pine Green

Elegant leather: Apple Leather Case

Staff pick

The Apple Leather Case is classy, elegant, and professional. It'll keep your device safe and sound with protective edges all around (though the bottom is left open for easy access), and the leather develops a rich patina over time.

From $24 at Amazon
Loopy Pearl Iridescent Iphone 11 Pro Max

Stop the drop: Loopy Cases

One of the best

Loopy Cases are some of the best around — you will wonder how you've lived without it! These cases are easy to get on and off, and the rubber loop makes it easy to grip and use your phone with one hand. You can get them in various colors and designs, including the hot new Sparkle Black, and you can use code "imore10" to get 10% off your total order.

From $39 at Loopy Cases
Razer Arctech Slim Case

Game on: RAZER Arctech Slim Case

This slim case has heat dissipation vents to help keep your iPhone cooler after long gaming sessions. Plus, the soft-touch material is nice to hold onto while you game!

From $10 at Amazon
Otterbox Otter + Pop

Built-in PopSocket: Otterbox Otter + Pop Case

Selfie-Ready

Otter + Pop has a built-in PopSocket that sits flush with the case and provides great protection. It's also compatible with wireless charging.

$60 at Otterbox
Totallee Green Thin Cover

As if nothing's there: Totallee iPhone cases

Super thin

Check out these cases if you don't want your giant phone to take up any more space. These are mainly to protect the device from scratches, and they come in several different finishes and colors.

Apple Silicone Surf Blue Iphone 11 Pro Max

Soft touch: Apple Silicone Case

Apple's Silicone Case comes in a variety of trendy seasonal colors and has a soft-touch finish. It will keep your iPhone safe and sound from everyday wear and tear.

Spigen Liquid Crystal Case

Affordable quality: Spigen Liquid Crystal Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max

Oldie, but Goodie

Liquid Crystal is soft and flexible, so it's easy to get on. It's crystal clear to show off your iPhone color and won't yellow.

Nomad Active Leather Mocha

Get active: Nomad Active Rugged Case

The Active Rugged case is made with hydrophobic leather that repels water and sweat. It's great if you are more active.

$50 at Nomad
Sonix Kawaii Donuts case

Unique style: Sonix Cases

Sonix's variety of cases protect with cuteness. From holographic snakeskin to kawaii prints, you're bound to find something that fits your style.

From $35 at Sonix
Caseology Parallax Iphone 11 Pro Max Silver

Simple geometry: Caseology Parallax for Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Caseology's signature Parallax case features a textured geometrical pattern on the back that adds grip and style. It's slim and lightweight as well, providing great, stylish protection.

Otterbox Symmetry

Slim protection: Otterbox Symmetry Series Case

Symmetry comes in plenty of colors and designs to fit your style. It's highly protective but has a slim and sleek profile, unlike Defender.

Velvet Caviar Holo Moonstone

Stylish flair: Velvet Caviar cases

Fashionista Style

Velvet Caviar's cases are tough, durable, and oh so stylish. There are a ton of designs to choose from, and they're sure to turn some heads!

Speck Presidio Grip

Slim, but tough protection: Speck Presidio Cases

A Classic Favorite

Speck's Presidio line comes in many different styles, from grippy to glittery to wallets and folios. They're all slim and protective.

Mujjo Leather Wallet Case

Legendary wallet: Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max

Mujjo uses high-quality premium leather to make this wallet case that holds around three cards. The new Alpine Green is gorgeous.

Caseology Legion

Military legion: Caseology Legion Matte

Caseology's Legion is a rugged and tough military-grade case that will protect your iPhone from everything. It's double-layered with shock absorption and reinforced corners.

Protection with the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases

Even though the iPhone 11 Pro Max is an older generation iPhone, it's still one of the best iPhones that is more than capable for plenty of people. It's also not cheap, even if it is from a few years ago, so you'll want to protect your investment with the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases. Not only will you keep your phone safe and secure, but the resell value will stay higher when it's in mint condition. So you'll want to protect it with the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases and a great screen protector.

Our all-time favorite is the Loopy Case because it's slim, lightweight, comes in a bunch of different designs and colors, and the loop is something you'll fall in love with. In fact, I have the Pearl Iridescent case for my iPhone 12 Pro right now, and this case is life-changing — I don't know how I survived without it! My phone is so much easier to hold and use, and I can juggle multiple things without worrying about my phone. It's a total game-changer. Plus, you can save some dough by using promo code "imore10" to get 10% off your entire order.

We also enjoyed the Razer Arctech cases because they have a nice soft-touch finish that is nice to hold and adds additional grip. The design helps keep your phone cooler and prevents overheating, so you can continue to game without worrying about overheating your phone. And if you are into leather, then Nomad's Active Rugged Leather Case is amazing. It's made with genuine leather, but it's also waterproof, so you can take your phone with you to the gym without worry. It's the perfect balance of elegance and simplicity.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.