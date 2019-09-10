Apple has just announced the new iPhone 11 Pro Max, and we definitely can't wait to get our hands on it! But the phone is going to be expensive, so you want to make sure that nothing happens to it. That's why you should get a case to protect it, but don't wait until after it launches to shop! We've found some great cases already available for the iPhone 11 Pro Max so that you can protect it from day one.
Splash of color: Sankel Ultra Thin Clear Gradient CaseStaff favorite
These clear cases have a cool color gradient. The reinforced corners offer extra protection in the case of drops.
Built-in PopSocket: Otterbox Otter + Pop CaseSelfie-ready
Otter + Pop has a built-in PopSocket that sits flush with the case and provides great protection. Compatible with wireless charging.
As if nothing's there: Totallee iPhone casesSuper thin
These are mainly to protect the device from scratches, and they come in several different finishes and colors.
Like a jewel: GVIEWIN Marble Case
This lightweight and slim case protects your phone from scratches and drops. It's soft, flexible, and the marble design is colorful and trendy.
Simple and clear: Bangbreak Crystal Clear Case
This case is crystal clear, so your iPhone 11 Pro Max shines through. Reinforced corners protect your device from scratches and drops.
That aquatic life: Temdan Waterproof Case
This waterproof case is sealed tightly all the way around so no water will get through. Take it to the pool or beach without worry!
Rugged protection: Vapesoon Rugged 360 Heavy Duty Case
This case is bulky but extremely rugged. It will keep your new phone safe from anything, no matter how tough.
Simple elegance: DAMONDY Carbon Fiber Case
This carbon fiber case adds grip to your phone and carries a slim profile. It also looks elegant for any setting.
Hybrid protection: ALOFOX Thin Slim Hybrid
This crystal clear hybrid case has a soft bumper, but a hard, acrylic back. It's slim and lightweight, showing off your iPhone.
All the essentials: OCASE Leather Wallet Flip Case
This leather case has three card slots for the essentials and has a secure magnetic closure. A kickstand makes watching videos easy.
Splash of color: GVIEWIN Clear Design CaseClear and cute
Take your pick of design with these clear cases. It'll show off your phone but provide a nice bit of flair to it.
Rugged and tough: AJIA 360° Stylish Shockproof Slim Case
This dual-layer case is lined with a shockproof, impact-absorbing material to make sure that it is safe and protected.
Simple and protective: Oterkin 360° Protective Rugged Shockproof Slim Case
This dual-layer case installs easily and gives your phone a slim and sleek profile while remaining fully protected. The design is simple yet professional.
Mount and stand everywhere: SMQCase Anti-Slip Case with Ring Kickstand
This ultra-slim case protects your device. There is a built-in magnetic plate on the back for mounts, and a metal ring can serve as a kickstand and grip.
Bolt like lightning: ZIZO Bolt Series Case with Kickstand and Belt HolsterVersatility and unique
This uniquely designed case has an excellent grip, offers a kickstand, and comes with a holster if you prefer to carry your device on the belt.
Affordable and slim: Olixar Slim Gel Case
This simple, clear gel case is soft and flexible to give you basic protection and show off your phone.
Bling bling!: Henphone Rhinestone Diamond Sparkle Case with Ring Kickstand
This case is emblazoned with rhinestones for the ultimate bling bling effect and has a ring grip for the perfect selfie.
Soft and sleek: MoKo Slim Silicone Case
MoKo's silicone case is slim and simple, giving you enough protection from scratches and scuffs.
Flip for the essentials: Ranyi Flip Wallet Case
This soft leather case features a flip wallet on the back where you can store essential cards but conceal it with a magnetic closure when not in use.
Elegant wood: KERF Wood CaseAll natural
You can make it yours by engraving it, and there are several different wood finishes to choose from. It will definitely stand out from the crowd.
Tough leather: Nomad Rugged Leather CaseBeautiful patina
This is made from Horween leather and will develop a gorgeous patina over time. It has a slim profile and will protect your device while looking elegant.
Elegant leather wallet: Nomad Rugged Folio
The Leather Folio is made with their Horween leather, and the front cover protects your screen. It also has three card slots for all of your essentials.
Classic wallet: Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio
The Tri-Folio has one more card slot and a tri-fold like a traditional wallet. Your iPhone screen will be safe and protected.
Get active: Nomad Active Rugged Case
The Active Rugged case is made with a hydrophobic leather that repels water and sweat. It's great if you are more active.
It's all about choice: Case-Mate CasesCute, stylish, and protective
Case-Mate has a ton of different styles, designs, colors, and patterns to choose from. Find your favorite and keep your iPhone safe.
Unique style: Sonix Cases
Sonix's variety of cases protect with cuteness. From holographic snakeskin to kawaii prints, you're bound to find something that fits your style.
Get a grip: Grip2ü Boost with Kickstand
Grip2ü cases have built-in grips to keep the iPhone in your hand. You can choose the regular BOOST or go with the kickstand for just a few bucks more.
Ultimate protection: Otterbox Defender
No matter what life throws at you, the signature Otterbox Defender will be able to take it. Defender provides the best rugged protection.
Slim but protective: Otterbox Commuter
Otterbox Commuter is protective like the Defender but with slightly less bulk. It's also much more affordable and comes in many colors.
All-around protection: Otterbox Strada
The Strada is a folio-style case that will protect and carry the essentials with three card slots. Everything is secure with a magnetic closure.
Slim protection: Otterbox Symmetry
Symmetry comes in plenty of colors and designs to fit your style. It's highly protective but has a slim and sleek profile, unlike Defender.
Protect your new phone
Our all-time favorite is the Otterbox Otter + Pop case. It's protective, has a built-in PopSocket that is flush and ready to go anytime for your selfies, and it works with wireless charging. It's everything you would need.
If you want something simple, but adds some flair to your device, we recommend a GVIEWIN case. The clear ones with a print design are cute and still show off your phone color. The marbled design would go great with your favorite coordinating outfit. GVIEWIN cases hold up well over time.
For those who want a nice splash of color while still showing off the phone, we would recommend checking out the Sankel Ultra Thin Clear Gradient Case. It's clear, so your still showing off your iPhone 11 Pro Max, but the color gradient gives it a fresh look. It comes in Pink/Gold or Blue/Purple.
