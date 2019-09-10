Apple has just announced the new iPhone 11 Pro Max, and we definitely can't wait to get our hands on it! But the phone is going to be expensive, so you want to make sure that nothing happens to it. That's why you should get a case to protect it, but don't wait until after it launches to shop! We've found some great cases already available for the iPhone 11 Pro Max so that you can protect it from day one.

Protect your new phone

Our all-time favorite is the Otterbox Otter + Pop case. It's protective, has a built-in PopSocket that is flush and ready to go anytime for your selfies, and it works with wireless charging. It's everything you would need.

If you want something simple, but adds some flair to your device, we recommend a GVIEWIN case. The clear ones with a print design are cute and still show off your phone color. The marbled design would go great with your favorite coordinating outfit. GVIEWIN cases hold up well over time.

For those who want a nice splash of color while still showing off the phone, we would recommend checking out the Sankel Ultra Thin Clear Gradient Case. It's clear, so your still showing off your iPhone 11 Pro Max, but the color gradient gives it a fresh look. It comes in Pink/Gold or Blue/Purple.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.