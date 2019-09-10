If you're looking to get the newly announced iPhone 11 Pro Max, you know you're going to want a screen protector to protect that gorgeous display. Good news is you can get one right now and have it waiting and ready to go when your new iPhone arrives!
Case and screen protector combo: EasyAcc clear caseStaff Favorite
Looking to get a minimal case and screen protector for your new iPhone, look no further than the EasyACC clear case. This comes with a thin and transparent TPU case to slip on the back, and a tempered glass screen protector to protect the screen. Both the screen and case have precise cutouts to ensure all the functions and buttons of the phone work normally, and it adds virtually no weight or bulk to the phone either.
Black Outline: IRSHE temepered glass screen protector
The black outline not only matches the slight bezel of the new iPhone but also ensures complete edge-to-edge protection. Plus, the IRSHE tempered glass screen protector comes with everything you need for easy installation including, two wet cloths, a lint-free cloth, two dust absorbers, and two dust stickers.
Privacy glass: AOSOK temepered glass screen protector
The privacy glass of the AOSOK tempered glass screen protector ensures that only the person directly in front of your iPhone (AKA you) can fully see the screen, meaning you don't have to worry about people beside you snooping on your business. Plus, its coated with an anti-smudge coating to prevent your fingerprints from making your screen dirty.
More to come
I'm fond of the EasyAcc clear case right now. It will ensure you have both the front and back of your new iPhone protected, so you don't have to take a gamble on scratching or damaging your new phone for the first few days.
Of course, the iPhone 11 Pro Max was just announced, we expect to see a lot more selection in the coming days and will be updating this article accordingly!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Deck out your Switch Lite with these sweet accessories
Having the right accessories can vastly improve your gaming experience. We've gathered the best companion items for the Nintendo Switch Lite. See what catches your interest.
Help your AirPods 2 stay put with these ear hooks
If you're looking for something that can help those AirPods stay in your ears, there are some great options for ear hooks and other covers that will make them fit nice and snug.
Lory Gil hits the road for the iPhone event and this is what she's packed
I'm heading to the 2019 iPhone event and I've got a bag full of tricks to help me get through it!