The iPhone Pro 11 is here, and the last thing you want to do is break it. The screen on your new iPhone is costly to replace. Because of this, you may want to consider buying an inexpensive screen protector. Available in packs of two or three, these products get the job done, so you don't have to visit an Apple Genius Bar.

Simple installation guaranteed: IRSHE Screen Protector (2-Pack)

The screen protector from IRSHE is easy to install and comes with all the accessories you need for a quick, painless installation. Bubble-free and anti-fingerprint, the product is there to protect your new handset from unwanted scuffs and scratches.

Good for privacy: Leadstar Privacy Screen Protector (2-Pack)

Unlike other selections on the list, this screen protector by Leadstar is made for privacy. It offers anti-spying tempered glass, so wandering eyes have nowhere to go!

Near 100 percent transparency: Qoosea 6.5 Screen Protector Glass (2-Pack)

Offering edge-to-edge coverage, the Qoosea protector offers 0.3mm thickness and 98 percent transparency. This combination allows you to enjoy your iPhone's original viewing experience and touch sensitivity.

Includes edge protection: ESR Tempered-Glass Full-Coverage Screen Protector (2-Pack)

Compatible with most cases, the ESR tempered-glass full-coverage screen protector has been designed to take into account your phone's 3D curved edges. In doing so, it provides added comfort and enhanced edge protection.

Another great choice: PERFECTSIGHT HD Clear Screen Protector (2-Pack)

The Perfectsight protector has been designed to protect the screen and four corners. The product is designed using an advanced plasma coating process, allowing it to avoid residual sweat and oil stains from your fingerprints.

Which one should you choose?

Screen protectors are mostly similar, although some are more difficult to install than others on the market. Our favorites are the IRSHE and Qoosea. If you're looking for built-in privacy protect, go with the Leadstar. Regardless, all the products on this list are for sale now and ready to protect your new phone! We'll keep you updated as more products become available.

